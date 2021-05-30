openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wep

webpack-entry-plus

by Sanjay Purswani
1.0.19 (see all)

Generate dynamic webpack bundle output names from known or unknown entry files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-entry-plus

Generate dynamic webpack bundle output names from wildcarded entry files.

NPM

Code Size Build Status codecov

Why?

This package solves the problem of not knowing (or wanting to hardcode) all of our output bundles' names. Particularly useful if you're building a CMS-based architecture or multi-page app. Read more about it here.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save-dev webpack-entry-plus

API

Must be passed an argument which is an [ Array of { Objects } ] that comply to this schema:

[
  {
    entryFiles: Array of String(s),
    outputName: String, or Function that returns a String,
  },
]

If we want to use wildcard matchers to include unknown files, use the included glob package like so:

// import glob
const glob = require('glob');

[
  {
    entryFiles: glob.sync('./Folder1/*.js'),
    outputName: String or Function that returns String,
  },
]

If we want to create a dynamic output name, pass a function in to outputName that takes one argument and returns the [name] we want to use. The argument, (item) in this example, is the filepath for the file being processed:

[
  {
    entryFiles: Array of String(s),
    outputName(item) {
      return item.replace('unwanted text', 'text');
      // or any other string transform we want
      // must return a string which will become the [name] in our output
    },
  },
]

  • If we pass a String in to outputName it will bundle all the entryFiles in to one.

  • If we pass a Function in to outputName it will process each entry file in to it's own bundle, using the returned value of outputName(entryFile[singular]) as the [name] in webpack's output object.

Example Usage

// webpack.config.js
// First `import` or `require` this package, and glob for wildcard matching, e.g:

const entryPlus = require('webpack-entry-plus');
const glob = require('glob');

// Then create an Array of Objects containing our entry files:

const entryFiles = [
  {
    entryFiles: ['file1.js'],
    outputName: 'bundle1',
  },
  {
    entryFiles: ['file2.js', 'file3.js'],
    outputName: 'bundle2',
  },
  {
    entryFiles: ['react', 'react-dom'],  // node modules work too
    outputName: 'react',
  },
  {
    entryFiles: glob.sync('./core/*.js'),
    outputName: 'core',
  },
  {
    entryFiles: glob.sync('./Folder1/**/*-entry.js'),
    outputName(item) {
      return item.replace('Folder1/', '../');
    },
  },
];

Then pass the function in to the `entry` point of our config:

module.exports = {
  entry: entryPlus(entryFiles),

  output: {
    filename: '[name].js',
  },

  ...
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial