Generate dynamic webpack bundle output names from wildcarded entry files.

This package solves the problem of not knowing (or wanting to hardcode) all of our output bundles' names. Particularly useful if you're building a CMS-based architecture or multi-page app. Read more about it here.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save-dev webpack-entry-plus

API

Must be passed an argument which is an [ Array of { Objects } ] that comply to this schema:

[ { entryFiles : Array of String (s), outputName : String , or Function that returns a String , }, ]

If we want to use wildcard matchers to include unknown files, use the included glob package like so:

const glob = require ( 'glob' ); [ { entryFiles : glob.sync( './Folder1/*.js' ), outputName : String or Function that returns String , }, ]

If we want to create a dynamic output name, pass a function in to outputName that takes one argument and returns the [name] we want to use. The argument, (item) in this example, is the filepath for the file being processed:

[ { entryFiles : Array of String (s), outputName(item) { return item.replace( 'unwanted text' , 'text' ); }, }, ]

If we pass a String in to outputName it will bundle all the entryFiles in to one.

If we pass a Function in to outputName it will process each entry file in to it's own bundle, using the returned value of outputName(entryFile[singular]) as the [name] in webpack's output object.

Example Usage