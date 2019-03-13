Webpack Encoding Plugin

Take control over the encoding of emitted webpack assets. This can be useful, if the delivering webserver enforces a specific content-type, so that your js-code is not interpreted as utf-8 by the browser.

Usage

install module

npm install webpack-encoding-plugin

setup webpack config

const EncodingPlugin = require ( 'webpack-encoding-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './entry.js' , output : { path : '../dist' , filename : 'bundle.js' }, plugins : [ new EncodingPlugin({ encoding : 'iso-8859-1' })] };

Additional options:

test , include , exclude RegExp or array of RegExps to filter processed files (default test is /(\.js|\.css)($|\?)/i )

Encodings

The Plugin uses iconv-lite to handle the encoding. A list of supported encodings can be found here

To use non-utf-8 encoding with webpack-dev-server, you must set the appropriate charset like so: