Take control over the encoding of emitted webpack assets. This can be useful, if the delivering webserver enforces a specific content-type, so that your js-code is not interpreted as utf-8 by the browser.
install module
npm install webpack-encoding-plugin
setup webpack config
const EncodingPlugin = require('webpack-encoding-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: './entry.js',
output: {
path: '../dist',
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
plugins: [new EncodingPlugin({
encoding: 'iso-8859-1'
})]
};
Additional options:
test,
include,
exclude RegExp or array of RegExps to filter processed files
(default
test is
/(\.js|\.css)($|\?)/i)
The Plugin uses iconv-lite to handle the encoding. A list of supported encodings can be found here
To use non-utf-8 encoding with webpack-dev-server, you must set the appropriate charset like so:
devServer: {
headers: {
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
'Content-Type': 'application/javascript; charset=windows-1251'
}
// ...
}