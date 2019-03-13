openbase logo
wep

webpack-encoding-plugin

by Tobias Wingerter
0.3.1 (see all)

take control over output encoding of webpack assets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Webpack Encoding Plugin

Take control over the encoding of emitted webpack assets. This can be useful, if the delivering webserver enforces a specific content-type, so that your js-code is not interpreted as utf-8 by the browser.

Usage

install module

npm install webpack-encoding-plugin

setup webpack config

const EncodingPlugin = require('webpack-encoding-plugin');
module.exports = {
    entry: './entry.js',
    output: {
        path: '../dist',
        filename: 'bundle.js'
    },
    plugins: [new EncodingPlugin({
        encoding: 'iso-8859-1'
    })]
};

Additional options:

test, include, exclude RegExp or array of RegExps to filter processed files (default test is /(\.js|\.css)($|\?)/i)

Encodings

The Plugin uses iconv-lite to handle the encoding. A list of supported encodings can be found here

webpack-dev-server

To use non-utf-8 encoding with webpack-dev-server, you must set the appropriate charset like so:

devServer:  {
   headers: {
      'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
      'Content-Type': 'application/javascript; charset=windows-1251'
   }
   // ...
}

