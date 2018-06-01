openbase logo
webpack-emit-all-plugin

by Andrew Levine
2.0.1 (see all)

webpack, but without the `pack`

Documentation
567

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webpack EmitAllPlugin

CircleCI

webpack, but without the pack. The EmitAllPlugin will emit all files in the dependency tree to output.path as separate files, allowing you to use loaders/plugins without the need to bundle, which can be useful for some specific use-cases.

Inspired by this tweet.

Install

npm install -D webpack-emit-all-plugin

Usage

In your webpack.config.js:

const path = require('path');
const EmitAllPlugin = require('webpack-emit-all-plugin');
{
    plugins: [
        new EmitAllPlugin({
            ignorePattern: /node_modules/ // default,
            path: path.join(__dirname, 'unbundled-out') // defaults to `output.path`
        })
    ]
}

