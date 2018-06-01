webpack, but without the
pack. The
EmitAllPlugin will emit all files in the dependency tree to
output.path as separate files, allowing you to use loaders/plugins without the need to bundle, which can be useful for some specific use-cases.
Inspired by this tweet.
npm install -D webpack-emit-all-plugin
In your
webpack.config.js:
const path = require('path');
const EmitAllPlugin = require('webpack-emit-all-plugin');
{
plugins: [
new EmitAllPlugin({
ignorePattern: /node_modules/ // default,
path: path.join(__dirname, 'unbundled-out') // defaults to `output.path`
})
]
}