Apache ECharts is a free, powerful charting and visualization library offering an easy way of adding intuitive, interactive, and highly customizable charts to your commercial products. It is written in pure JavaScript and based on zrender, which is a whole new lightweight canvas library.
You may choose one of the following methods:
npm install echarts --save
Build echarts source code:
Execute the instructions in the root directory of the echarts: (Node.js is required)
# Install the dependencies from NPM:
npm install
# Rebuild source code immediately in watch mode when changing the source code.
npm run dev
# Check correctness of TypeScript code.
npm run checktype
# If intending to build and get all types of the "production" files:
npm run release
Then the "production" files are generated in the
dist directory.
More custom build approaches can be checked in this tutorial: Create Custom Build of ECharts please.
If you wish to debug locally or make pull requests, please refer to the contributing document.
https://github.com/ecomfe/awesome-echarts
ECharts GL An extension pack of ECharts, which provides 3D plots, globe visualization, and WebGL acceleration.
Extension for Baidu Map 百度地图扩展 An extension provides a wrapper of Baidu Map Service SDK.
vue-echarts ECharts component for Vue.js
echarts-stat Statistics tool for ECharts
ECharts is available under the Apache License V2.
Please refer to Apache Code of Conduct.
Deqing Li, Honghui Mei, Yi Shen, Shuang Su, Wenli Zhang, Junting Wang, Ming Zu, Wei Chen. ECharts: A Declarative Framework for Rapid Construction of Web-based Visualization. Visual Informatics, 2018.