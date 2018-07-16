Use dotenv with webpack.
dotenv is a fantastic and useful way to
manage environment variables. I wanted to keep the good times going when
working with webpack for frontend projects.
npm i --save-dev webpack-dotenv-plugin
webpack-dotenv-plugin uses
dotenv-safe
under the hood to read and check environment variables. The same options that
can be passed to
dotenv-safe can be passed to this plugin.
It then reads, parses and exports the listed env vars from
.env into
stringified
process.env so it can be bundled for use with webpack.
Externally set environment variables will override vars set in
.env.
// webpack.config.js
const DotenvPlugin = require('webpack-dotenv-plugin');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new DotenvPlugin({
sample: './.env.default',
path: './.env'
})
]
...
};