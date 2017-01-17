openbase logo
wdb

webpack-dll-bundles-plugin

by Shlomi Assaf
1.0.0-beta.5 (see all)

A Webpack plugin for bundling group of packages as DLLs

Readme

Webpack Dll Bundle plugin

A Plugin for Webpack that uses Webpack's DllPlugin & DllReferencePlugin to create bundle configurations as part of the build process. The plugin will monitor for changes in packages and rebuild the bundles accordingly.

Example:

const webpackMerge = require('webpack-merge'); // used to merge webpack configs
const commonConfig = require('./webpack.common.js'); // the settings that are common 


  new DllBundlesPlugin({
    bundles: {
      polyfills: [
        'core-js',
        'zone.js',
      ],
      vendor: [
        '@angular/platform-browser',
        '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic',
        '@angular/core',
        '@angular/common',
        '@angular/forms',
        '@angular/http',
        '@angular/router',
        '@angularclass/hmr',
        'rxjs',
      ]
    },
    dllDir: './dll',
    webpackConfig: webpackMerge(commonConfig({env: ENV}), {
      devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map',
      plugins: [] // DllBundlesPlugin will set the DllPlugin here
    })
  })

webpackConfig Accepts a path (string), webpack config object or webpack config object factory.
DllBundlesPlugin will override the entry and add the DllPlugins requires.
DllBundlesPlugin will also add the DllReferencePlugin to the webpack configuration it is defined on.

Referencing Dll files

Currently, the file name templates for dll's is locked, you can get a projected file name for a dll using the resolveFile function.

  new AddAssetHtmlPlugin([
    { filepath: helpers.root(`dll/${DllBundlesPlugin.resolveFile('polyfills')}`) },
    { filepath: helpers.root(`dll/${DllBundlesPlugin.resolveFile('vendor')}`) }
  ])

TODO

  • Watch files/package.json for changes and rebuild
  • Move package resolution to webpack (now using node require)
  • Allow setting the template for file names.
  • Documentation

