Webpack Dll Bundle plugin

A Plugin for Webpack that uses Webpack's DllPlugin & DllReferencePlugin to create bundle configurations as part of the build process. The plugin will monitor for changes in packages and rebuild the bundles accordingly.

const webpackMerge = require ( 'webpack-merge' ); const commonConfig = require ( './webpack.common.js' ); new DllBundlesPlugin({ bundles : { polyfills : [ 'core-js' , 'zone.js' , ], vendor : [ '@angular/platform-browser' , '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' , '@angular/core' , '@angular/common' , '@angular/forms' , '@angular/http' , '@angular/router' , '@angularclass/hmr' , 'rxjs' , ] }, dllDir : './dll' , webpackConfig : webpackMerge(commonConfig({ env : ENV}), { devtool : 'cheap-module-source-map' , plugins : [] }) })

webpackConfig Accepts a path (string), webpack config object or webpack config object factory.

DllBundlesPlugin will override the entry and add the DllPlugins requires.

DllBundlesPlugin will also add the DllReferencePlugin to the webpack configuration it is defined on.

Referencing Dll files

Currently, the file name templates for dll's is locked, you can get a projected file name for a dll using the resolveFile function.

new AddAssetHtmlPlugin([ { filepath : helpers.root( `dll/ ${DllBundlesPlugin.resolveFile( 'polyfills' )} ` ) }, { filepath : helpers.root( `dll/ ${DllBundlesPlugin.resolveFile( 'vendor' )} ` ) } ])

TODO