A Plugin for Webpack that uses Webpack's
DllPlugin &
DllReferencePlugin to create bundle configurations as part of the build process.
The plugin will monitor for changes in packages and rebuild the bundles accordingly.
const webpackMerge = require('webpack-merge'); // used to merge webpack configs
const commonConfig = require('./webpack.common.js'); // the settings that are common
new DllBundlesPlugin({
bundles: {
polyfills: [
'core-js',
'zone.js',
],
vendor: [
'@angular/platform-browser',
'@angular/platform-browser-dynamic',
'@angular/core',
'@angular/common',
'@angular/forms',
'@angular/http',
'@angular/router',
'@angularclass/hmr',
'rxjs',
]
},
dllDir: './dll',
webpackConfig: webpackMerge(commonConfig({env: ENV}), {
devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map',
plugins: [] // DllBundlesPlugin will set the DllPlugin here
})
})
webpackConfig Accepts a path (string), webpack config object or webpack config object factory.
DllBundlesPluginwill override the entry and add the DllPlugins requires.
DllBundlesPluginwill also add the
DllReferencePluginto the webpack configuration it is defined on.
Currently, the file name templates for dll's is locked, you can get a projected file name for a dll using the
resolveFile function.
new AddAssetHtmlPlugin([
{ filepath: helpers.root(`dll/${DllBundlesPlugin.resolveFile('polyfills')}`) },
{ filepath: helpers.root(`dll/${DllBundlesPlugin.resolveFile('vendor')}`) }
])