Webpack Disk Plugin

This plugin will take an arbitrary Webpack compiler asset (e.g., a JS, CSS, HTML, or other plugin-generated file) and write it directly to disk.

Normally this wouldn't be needed, but a specific good use case is when using webpack-dev-server that only has files available in memory over a network and you need to access a real file on disk. Potential situations where this comes up is in development with a Node.js server on the backend that ingests a webpack-produced file.

Installation

The plugin is available via npm:

$ npm install

Usage

The plugin hooks in to the after-emit event and writes any specified assets to the real underlying file system.

Options

output.path : The base directory to write assets to. (Default: "." ).

: The base directory to write assets to. (Default: ). files : An array of objects to map an asset to a file path

The files array is composed of objects of the form:

asset : A regex or string to match the name in the webpack compiler. Note that something like [hash].main.js will be fully expanded to something like e49186041feacefb583b.main.js .

: A regex or string to match the name in the webpack compiler. Note that something like will be fully expanded to something like . output : An object with additional options: path : Override the top-level output.path directory to write too. filename : A specified filename to write to. Can be a straight string or a function that gets the asset name to further mutate. Also may be a single filename, a relative path to append to the base path , or an absolute path.

: An object with additional options:

Notes

Can only have 1 unique output path: 2+ files cannot target the same full file path. At the same time, you can have 2+ input asset matches.

Examples

Additional examples are provided in: demo/webpack.config.js . If you have a clone of this repository with devDependencies , you can run:

$ npm run build-demo-wp $ npm run build-demo-wds

and see the results in the demo directory.

Basic

Here's a basic use case that copies and renames one file.

var DiskPlugin = require ( "webpack-disk-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new DiskPlugin({ output : { path : "build" }, files : [ { asset : "stats.json" }, { asset : /[a-f0-9]{20}\.main\.js/ , output : { filename : "file.js" } } ] }), ] }

Advanced

Here's an advanced use case that has nested directories and functionally renames files:

var DiskPlugin = require ( "webpack-disk-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new DiskPlugin({ output : { path : "build" }, files : [ { asset : "stats.json" , output : { filename : "nested/stats.json" } }, { asset : /[a-f0-9]{20}\.main\.js/ , output : { filename : function ( name ) { return "main." + name.match( /[a-f0-9]{20}/ )[ 0 ] + ".js" ; } } } ] }), ] }

Contributions