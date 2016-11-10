This plugin will take an arbitrary Webpack compiler asset (e.g., a JS, CSS, HTML, or other plugin-generated file) and write it directly to disk.
Normally this wouldn't be needed, but a specific good use case is when using
webpack-dev-server that only has files available in memory over a network and
you need to access a real file on disk. Potential situations where this comes
up is in development with a Node.js server on the backend that ingests a
webpack-produced file.
The plugin is available via npm:
$ npm install --save webpack-disk-plugin
The plugin hooks in to the
after-emit
event and writes any specified assets to the real underlying file system.
output.path: The base directory to write assets to. (Default:
".").
files: An array of objects to map an asset to a file path
The
files array is composed of objects of the form:
asset: A regex or string to match the name in the webpack compiler.
Note that something like
[hash].main.js will be fully expanded to
something like
e49186041feacefb583b.main.js.
output: An object with additional options:
path: Override the top-level
output.path directory to write too.
filename: A specified filename to write to. Can be a straight string
or a function that gets the asset name to further mutate. Also may be
a single filename, a relative path to append to the base
path, or an
absolute path.
Additional examples are provided in:
demo/webpack.config.js. If you have a clone of this
repository with
devDependencies, you can run:
# Output using `webpack`
$ npm run build-demo-wp
# Output using `webpack-dev-server`
$ npm run build-demo-wds
and see the results in the
demo directory.
Here's a basic use case that copies and renames one file.
var DiskPlugin = require("webpack-disk-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Everything else **first**.
// Write out asset files to disk.
new DiskPlugin({
output: {
path: "build"
},
files: [
{ asset: "stats.json" },
{ asset: /[a-f0-9]{20}\.main\.js/, output: { filename: "file.js" } }
]
}),
]
}
Here's an advanced use case that has nested directories and functionally renames files:
var DiskPlugin = require("webpack-disk-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Everything else **first**.
// Write out asset files to disk.
new DiskPlugin({
output: { path: "build" },
files: [
{ asset: "stats.json", output: { filename: "nested/stats.json" } },
{
asset: /[a-f0-9]{20}\.main\.js/,
output: {
// Custom namer: invert the hash.
filename: function (name) {
return "main." + name.match(/[a-f0-9]{20}/)[0] + ".js";
}
}
}
]
}),
]
}
Contributions welcome! Make sure to pass
$ npm run check.