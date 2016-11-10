openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

webpack-disk-plugin

by FormidableLabs
0.0.2 (see all)

Webpack disk plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

933

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Disk Plugin

Build Status

This plugin will take an arbitrary Webpack compiler asset (e.g., a JS, CSS, HTML, or other plugin-generated file) and write it directly to disk.

Normally this wouldn't be needed, but a specific good use case is when using webpack-dev-server that only has files available in memory over a network and you need to access a real file on disk. Potential situations where this comes up is in development with a Node.js server on the backend that ingests a webpack-produced file.

Installation

The plugin is available via npm:

$ npm install --save webpack-disk-plugin

Usage

The plugin hooks in to the after-emit event and writes any specified assets to the real underlying file system.

Options

  • output.path: The base directory to write assets to. (Default: ".").
  • files: An array of objects to map an asset to a file path

The files array is composed of objects of the form:

  • asset: A regex or string to match the name in the webpack compiler. Note that something like [hash].main.js will be fully expanded to something like e49186041feacefb583b.main.js.
  • output: An object with additional options:
    • path: Override the top-level output.path directory to write too.
    • filename: A specified filename to write to. Can be a straight string or a function that gets the asset name to further mutate. Also may be a single filename, a relative path to append to the base path, or an absolute path.

Notes

  • Can only have 1 unique output path: 2+ files cannot target the same full file path. At the same time, you can have 2+ input asset matches.

Examples

Additional examples are provided in: demo/webpack.config.js. If you have a clone of this repository with devDependencies, you can run:

# Output using `webpack`
$ npm run build-demo-wp

# Output using `webpack-dev-server`
$ npm run build-demo-wds

and see the results in the demo directory.

Basic

Here's a basic use case that copies and renames one file.

var DiskPlugin = require("webpack-disk-plugin");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    // Everything else **first**.

    // Write out asset files to disk.
    new DiskPlugin({
      output: {
        path: "build"
      },
      files: [
        { asset: "stats.json" },
        { asset: /[a-f0-9]{20}\.main\.js/, output: { filename: "file.js" } }
      ]
    }),
  ]
}

Advanced

Here's an advanced use case that has nested directories and functionally renames files:

var DiskPlugin = require("webpack-disk-plugin");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    // Everything else **first**.

    // Write out asset files to disk.
    new DiskPlugin({
      output: { path: "build" },
      files: [
        { asset: "stats.json", output: { filename: "nested/stats.json" } },
        {
          asset: /[a-f0-9]{20}\.main\.js/,
          output: {
            // Custom namer: invert the hash.
            filename: function (name) {
              return "main." + name.match(/[a-f0-9]{20}/)[0] + ".js";
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    }),
  ]
}

Contributions

Contributions welcome! Make sure to pass $ npm run check.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial