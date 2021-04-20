Webpack progress wait page for webpack-dev-server

Instead of waiting for webpack to finish compiling, see a nice progress wait page.

Installation

npm

npm install -D webpack-dev-server-waitpage

yarn

yarn add -D webpack-dev- server -waitpage

Usage

1 - Add the plugin to the plugins array:

const webpackDevServerWaitpage = require ( 'webpack-dev-server-waitpage' ); ... plugins: [ ... webpackDevServerWaitpage.plugin(), ... ] ...

Note: Arguments for the plugin method are the same as the object that can be passed to ProgressPlugin besides the handler function which is used internally (it is best to leave it blank).

2 - Inside the before / onBeforeSetupMiddleware (depending on which version of webpack-dev-server you are using) option function of devServer enter the following line as in the example below:

webpack-dev-server@3

const webpackDevServerWaitpage = require ( 'webpack-dev-server-waitpage' ); ... devServer: { before : ( app, server ) => { app.use(webpackDevServerWaitpage(server)); } }

webpack-dev-server@4

const webpackDevServerWaitpage = require ( 'webpack-dev-server-waitpage' ); ... devServer: { onBeforeSetupMiddleware : server => { server.app.use(webpackDevServerWaitpage(server, { theme : "material" })); } }

You can also provide options object for the middleware as a second parameter (i.e. app.use(webpackDevServerWaitpage(options, {}) ) or omit it.

Middleware options

Option Description Type Default Value title The window title String "Development Server" theme Use a predefined theme (Options are: "default" , "dark" , "material" ) String "default" template Provide an alternative ejs template (overrides the theme option) String The predefined template used by the theme option disableWhenValid Whether to stop showing the waitPage after the first compilation (otherwise, will continue to show on hot full page reloads) Boolean true ignore Rules to ignore certain url or requests. (String and RegExp are matched vs req.url, while Functions gets the express request as argument) string / RegExp / Function<Request>:Boolean / Array<string/RegExp/Function> null

These and any other option would be passed to the global scope of the ejs template.

Themes

There are other themes to choose from:

Dark

Material

And you can also create your own!

Developing a new template

You can clone this repository and use the script test to help you develop a new template.

Create a new ejs file (e.g. my-theme.ejs )

) Change the webpack.config.js filename argument of testMiddleware to yours (e.g. testMiddleware('my-theme.ejs') ).

filename argument of to yours (e.g. ). Run npm t

Template data object

The ejs renderer gets a data object with the following values: