An express-style development middleware for use with webpack bundles and allows for serving of the files emitted from webpack. This should be used for development only.
Some of the benefits of using this middleware include:
First thing's first, install the module:
npm install webpack-dev-middleware --save-dev
Note: We do not recommend installing this module globally.
const webpack = require("webpack");
const middleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const compiler = webpack({
// webpack options
});
const express = require("express");
const app = express();
app.use(
middleware(compiler, {
// webpack-dev-middleware options
})
);
app.listen(3000, () => console.log("Example app listening on port 3000!"));
See below for an example of use with fastify.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
methods
Array
[ 'GET', 'HEAD' ]
|Allows to pass the list of HTTP request methods accepted by the middleware
headers
Array\|Object\|Function
undefined
|Allows to pass custom HTTP headers on each request.
index
Boolean\|String
index.html
|If
false (but not
undefined), the server will not respond to requests to the root URL.
mimeTypes
Object
undefined
|Allows to register custom mime types or extension mappings.
publicPath
String
output.publicPath (from a configuration)
|The public path that the middleware is bound to.
stats
Boolean\|String\|Object
stats (from a configuration)
|Stats options object or preset name.
serverSideRender
Boolean
undefined
|Instructs the module to enable or disable the server-side rendering mode.
writeToDisk
Boolean\|Function
false
|Instructs the module to write files to the configured location on disk as specified in your
webpack configuration.
outputFileSystem
Object
memfs
|Set the default file system which will be used by webpack as primary destination of generated files.
The middleware accepts an
options Object. The following is a property reference for the Object.
Type:
Array
Default:
[ 'GET', 'HEAD' ]
This property allows a user to pass the list of HTTP request methods accepted by the middleware**.
Type:
Array|Object|Function
Default:
undefined
This property allows a user to pass custom HTTP headers on each request.
eg.
{ "X-Custom-Header": "yes" }
or
webpackDevMiddleware(compiler, {
headers: () => {
return {
"Last-Modified": new Date(),
};
},
});
or
webpackDevMiddleware(compiler, {
headers: (req, res, context) => {
res.setHeader("Last-Modified", new Date());
},
});
or
webpackDevMiddleware(compiler, {
headers: [
{
key: "X-custom-header"
value: "foo"
},
{
key: "Y-custom-header",
value: "bar"
}
]
},
});
or
webpackDevMiddleware(compiler, {
headers: () => [
{
key: "X-custom-header"
value: "foo"
},
{
key: "Y-custom-header",
value: "bar"
}
]
},
});
Type:
Boolean|String
Default:
index.html
If
false (but not
undefined), the server will not respond to requests to the root URL.
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
This property allows a user to register custom mime types or extension mappings.
eg.
mimeTypes: { phtml: 'text/html' }.
Please see the documentation for
mime-types for more information.
Type:
String
Default:
output.publicPath (from a configuration)
The public path that the middleware is bound to.
Best Practice: use the same
publicPath defined in your webpack config. For more information about
publicPath, please see the webpack documentation.
Type:
Boolean|String|Object
Default:
stats (from a configuration)
Stats options object or preset name.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Instructs the module to enable or disable the server-side rendering mode. Please see Server-Side Rendering for more information.
Type:
Boolean|Function
Default:
false
If
true, the option will instruct the module to write files to the configured location on disk as specified in your
webpack config file.
Setting
writeToDisk: true won't change the behavior of the
webpack-dev-middleware, and bundle files accessed through the browser will still be served from memory.
This option provides the same capabilities as the
WriteFilePlugin.
This option also accepts a
Function value, which can be used to filter which files are written to disk.
The function follows the same premise as
Array#filter in which a return value of
false will not write the file, and a return value of
true will write the file to disk. eg.
const webpack = require("webpack");
const configuration = {
/* Webpack configuration */
};
const compiler = webpack(configuration);
middleware(compiler, {
writeToDisk: (filePath) => {
return /superman\.css$/.test(filePath);
},
});
Type:
Object
Default: memfs
Set the default file system which will be used by webpack as primary destination of generated files. This option isn't affected by the writeToDisk option.
You have to provide
.join() and
mkdirp method to the
outputFileSystem instance manually for compatibility with
webpack@4.
This can be done simply by using
path.join:
const webpack = require("webpack");
const path = require("path");
const myOutputFileSystem = require("my-fs");
const mkdirp = require("mkdirp");
myOutputFileSystem.join = path.join.bind(path); // no need to bind
myOutputFileSystem.mkdirp = mkdirp.bind(mkdirp); // no need to bind
const compiler = webpack({
/* Webpack configuration */
});
middleware(compiler, { outputFileSystem: myOutputFileSystem });
webpack-dev-middleware also provides convenience methods that can be use to
interact with the middleware at runtime:
close(callback)
Instructs
webpack-dev-middleware instance to stop watching for file changes.
callback
Type:
Function
Required:
No
A function executed once the middleware has stopped watching.
const express = require("express");
const webpack = require("webpack");
const compiler = webpack({
/* Webpack configuration */
});
const middleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const instance = middleware(compiler);
const app = new express();
app.use(instance);
setTimeout(() => {
// Says `webpack` to stop watch changes
instance.close();
}, 1000);
invalidate(callback)
Instructs
webpack-dev-middleware instance to recompile the bundle, e.g. after a change to the configuration.
callback
Type:
Function
Required:
No
A function executed once the middleware has invalidated.
const express = require("express");
const webpack = require("webpack");
const compiler = webpack({
/* Webpack configuration */
});
const middleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const instance = middleware(compiler);
const app = new express();
app.use(instance);
setTimeout(() => {
// After a short delay the configuration is changed and a banner plugin is added to the config
new webpack.BannerPlugin("A new banner").apply(compiler);
// Recompile the bundle with the banner plugin:
instance.invalidate();
}, 1000);
waitUntilValid(callback)
Executes a callback function when the compiler bundle is valid, typically after compilation.
callback
Type:
Function
Required:
No
A function executed when the bundle becomes valid. If the bundle is valid at the time of calling, the callback is executed immediately.
const express = require("express");
const webpack = require("webpack");
const compiler = webpack({
/* Webpack configuration */
});
const middleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const instance = middleware(compiler);
const app = new express();
app.use(instance);
instance.waitUntilValid(() => {
console.log("Package is in a valid state");
});
getFilenameFromUrl(url)
Get filename from URL.
url
Type:
String
Required:
Yes
URL for the requested file.
const express = require("express");
const webpack = require("webpack");
const compiler = webpack({
/* Webpack configuration */
});
const middleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const instance = middleware(compiler);
const app = new express();
app.use(instance);
instance.waitUntilValid(() => {
const filename = instance.getFilenameFromUrl("/bundle.js");
console.log(`Filename is ${filename}`);
});
Watching will frequently cause multiple compilations
as the bundle changes during compilation. This is due in part to cross-platform
differences in file watchers, so that webpack doesn't loose file changes when
watched files change rapidly. If you run into this situation, please make use of
the
TimeFixPlugin.
Note: this feature is experimental and may be removed or changed completely in the future.
In order to develop an app using server-side rendering, we need access to the
stats, which is
generated with each build.
With server-side rendering enabled,
webpack-dev-middleware sets the
stats to
res.locals.webpack.devMiddleware.context.stats
and the filesystem to
res.locals.webpack.devMiddleware.context.outputFileSystem before invoking the next middleware,
allowing a developer to render the page body and manage the response to clients.
Note: Requests for bundle files will still be handled by
webpack-dev-middleware and all requests will be pending until the build
process is finished with server-side rendering enabled.
Example Implementation:
const express = require("express");
const webpack = require("webpack");
const compiler = webpack({
/* Webpack configuration */
});
const isObject = require("is-object");
const middleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const app = new express();
// This function makes server rendering of asset references consistent with different webpack chunk/entry configurations
function normalizeAssets(assets) {
if (isObject(assets)) {
return Object.values(assets);
}
return Array.isArray(assets) ? assets : [assets];
}
app.use(middleware(compiler, { serverSideRender: true }));
// The following middleware would not be invoked until the latest build is finished.
app.use((req, res) => {
const { devMiddleware } = res.locals.webpack;
const outputFileSystem = devMiddleware.context.outputFileSystem;
const jsonWebpackStats = devMiddleware.context.stats.toJson();
const { assetsByChunkName, outputPath } = jsonWebpackStats;
// Then use `assetsByChunkName` for server-side rendering
// For example, if you have only one main chunk:
res.send(`
<html>
<head>
<title>My App</title>
<style>
${normalizeAssets(assetsByChunkName.main)
.filter((path) => path.endsWith(".css"))
.map((path) => outputFileSystem.readFileSync(path.join(outputPath, path)))
.join("\n")}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
${normalizeAssets(assetsByChunkName.main)
.filter((path) => path.endsWith(".js"))
.map((path) => `<script src="${path}"></script>`)
.join("\n")}
</body>
</html>
`);
});
We do our best to keep Issues in the repository focused on bugs, features, and needed modifications to the code for the module. Because of that, we ask users with general support, "how-to", or "why isn't this working" questions to try one of the other support channels that are available.
Your first-stop-shop for support for webpack-dev-server should by the excellent documentation for the module. If you see an opportunity for improvement of those docs, please head over to the webpack.js.org repo and open a pull request.
From there, we encourage users to visit the webpack Gitter chat and
talk to the fine folks there. If your quest for answers comes up dry in chat,
head over to StackOverflow and do a quick search or open a new
question. Remember; It's always much easier to answer questions that include your
webpack.config.js and relevant files!
If you're twitter-savvy you can tweet #webpack with your question and someone should be able to reach out and lend a hand.
If you have discovered a 🐛, have a feature suggestion, or would like to see a modification, please feel free to create an issue on Github. Note: The issue template isn't optional, so please be sure not to remove it, and please fill it out completely.
Examples of use with other servers will follow here.
Fastify interop will require the use of
fastify-express instead of
middie for providing middleware support. As the authors of
fastify-express recommend, this should only be used as a stopgap while full Fastify support is worked on.
const fastify = require("fastify")();
const webpack = require("webpack");
const webpackConfig = require("./webpack.config.js");
const devMiddleware = require("webpack-dev-middleware");
const compiler = webpack(webpackConfig);
const { publicPath } = webpackConfig.output;
(async () => {
await fastify.register(require("fastify-express"));
await fastify.use(devMiddleware(compiler, { publicPath }));
await fastify.listen(3000);
})();
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.