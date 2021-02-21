A set of loaders, plugins and utilities designed to help with adding custom dependencies to your project.
require.include loaders
These are a bit like baggage-loader but more configurable and advanced.
/* @import */ 'module'
/* @import @lazy @ */ 'module'
/* @import('thing\/*\/also\/works') @lazy @ */ 'module' // <<- globs will not work in comments cause of /**/ unless you escape slashes
- splitting path by '/'
- find first component where * is
- resolve previous one || contextDir
- get all files recursively
- split their paths '/'
- add all that match the regex
/dist/es2015)
sets module.id relative to configured directory
optionally keeps extension (.js .ts)
- use relative to any of config.modules (node_modules, app)
- no JS extensions
- rewrite paths for aurelia (strip /dist/node_modules/)
- strip nested node_modules/.../node_modules
- just do: package_name/request
- for /index do package_name
- name loader-based modules with a prefix: LOADER!NAME
- aurelia loader checks cache for normal module name, then for async!NAME
There are two scripts that are setup already:
npm run dev
npm run build
npm run debug
The repository is based on the fantastic webpack-developer-kit by TheLarkInn, inspired by blacksonics.