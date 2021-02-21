openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wds

webpack-dependency-suite

by Bazyli Brzóska
2.4.5 (see all)

A set of Webpack plugins, loaders and utilities designed for advanced dependency resolution

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Dependency Suite

Greenkeeper badge A set of loaders, plugins and utilities designed to help with adding custom dependencies to your project.

Usage

TODO.

Parts of the Suite

require.include loaders

These are a bit like baggage-loader but more configurable and advanced.

  • comment-include-loader:
    /* @import */ 'module'
    /* @import @lazy @ */ 'module'
    /* @import('thing\/*\/also\/works') @lazy @ */ 'module' // <<- globs will not work in comments cause of /**/ unless you escape slashes
  • conventional-include-loader (include related files according to passed in function(fs)) [eg. like-named require loader for .html files]
  • template require loader (and others - configurable?) ${} globbing by:
    - splitting path by '/'
- find first component where * is
- resolve previous one || contextDir
- get all files recursively
- split their paths '/'
- add all that match the regex
  • explicit loader: adds all dependencies listed in a JSON file to a given, individual file (entry?) expose a method to check if a path should override/add loaders by query configuration
  • note: globbed paths MUST include extensions

Resolve Plugins

  • resolve plugin for trying nested directories auto-resolve stuff (e.g. Aurelia's /dist/es2015)
  • resolve plugin to use root module from node_modules if version range satisfied

Normal Use Plugins

  • mapped relative moduleId plugin sets ModuleID:
    - use relative to any of config.modules (node_modules, app)
- no JS extensions
- rewrite paths for aurelia (strip /dist/node_modules/)
- strip nested node_modules/.../node_modules
- just do: package_name/request
- for /index do package_name
- name loader-based modules with a prefix: LOADER!NAME
- aurelia loader checks cache for normal module name, then for async!NAME
    sets module.id relative to configured directory optionally keeps extension (.js .ts)

Development / Debugging

There are two scripts that are setup already:

  • npm run dev

    • will run the same configuration instead with webpack-dev-server for live reload

  • npm run build

    • will simply execute a webpack build in the repo

  • npm run debug

    • will run the same build with node debugger.
    • paste provided link in Chrome (or Canary), and you will have the super incredible ChromeDevTools to step through your code for learning, exploration, and debugging.

Helpful resources:

Recognition

The repository is based on the fantastic webpack-developer-kit by TheLarkInn, inspired by blacksonics.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial