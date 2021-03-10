openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

webpack-deduplication-plugin

by atlassian-labs
0.0.8 (see all)

Plugin for webpack that de-duplicates transitive dependencies in yarn and webpack-based projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Deduplication Plugin

Plugin for webpack that de-duplicates transitive dependencies in yarn and webpack-based projects.

Usage

Import it from the package

const { WebpackDeduplicationPlugin } = require('webpack-deduplication-plugin');

And add it to your webpack config:

plugins: [
    new WebpackDeduplicationPlugin({
        cacheDir: cacheDirPath,
        rootPath: rootPath,
    }),
]

where:

  • cacheDirPath - absolute path to the directory where the cache of the duplicates will be stored. Cache is based on the content of yarn.lock file and will be updated with every change. If not provided then the duplicates will be re-generated with every run.
  • rootPath - absolute path to the root of the project. If not provided it will be auto-detected by app-root-path plugin

Development

TBD

Contributions

Contributions to Webpack Deduplication Plugin are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.


With ❤️ from Atlassian

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial