Plugin for webpack that de-duplicates transitive dependencies in yarn and webpack-based projects.
Import it from the package
const { WebpackDeduplicationPlugin } = require('webpack-deduplication-plugin');
And add it to your webpack config:
plugins: [
new WebpackDeduplicationPlugin({
cacheDir: cacheDirPath,
rootPath: rootPath,
}),
]
where:
yarn.lock file and will be updated with every change.
If not provided then the duplicates will be re-generated with every run.
Contributions to Webpack Deduplication Plugin are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
