Webpack plugin to detect unused files and unused exports in used files
Via npm:
$ npm install webpack-deadcode-plugin --save-dev
Via yarn:
$ yarn add -D webpack-deadcode-plugin
The plugin will report unused files and unused exports into your terminal but those are not part of your webpack build process, therefore, it will not fail your build (warning you). Simple add into your webpack config as follows:
✍️ If you use
babel-loader, you have to set
modules: false to make it works
# in .babelrc
{
"presets": [
["env", { modules: false }]
]
}
# or in webpack.config.js -> module/rules
{
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: [
['env', { modules: false }]
]
}
}
Webpack 3
const DeadCodePlugin = require('webpack-deadcode-plugin');
const webpackConfig = {
...
plugins: [
new DeadCodePlugin({
patterns: [
'src/**/*.(js|jsx|css)',
],
exclude: [
'**/*.(stories|spec).(js|jsx)',
],
})
]
}
Webpack 4
const DeadCodePlugin = require('webpack-deadcode-plugin');
const webpackConfig = {
...
optimization: {
usedExports: true,
},
plugins: [
new DeadCodePlugin({
patterns: [
'src/**/*.(js|jsx|css)',
],
exclude: [
'**/*.(stories|spec).(js|jsx)',
],
})
]
}
To detect using non-existent class names in your codebase, you have to use
es6-css-loader instead of
style-loader/mini-css-extract-plugin. They are quite similiar in term of api except
es6-css-loader supports to detect non-existent css class names.
You can check
samples folder, how to to config
webpack-deadcode-plugin and
es6-css-loader.
Using with typescript loader (ts-loader, awesome-typescript-loader), if you enable
transpileOnly/happyPackMode, output might be not correct due to this issue. In case of incorrect output, the workaround solution is disabling
transpileOnly, it will slow down webpack compiling time.
✍ Under some circumstances and production mode, if your output displays incorrect unused files, we encourage switching to
awesome-typescript-loader.
new DeadCodePlugin(options);
["**/*.*"])
The array of patterns to look for unused files and unused export in used files. Directly pass to
fast-glob
[])
The array of patterns to not look at.
Current working directory for patterns above. If you don't set it explicitly, your webpack context will be used.
false)
Deadcode does not interrupt the compilation by default. If you want to cancel the compilation, set it true, it throws a fatal error and stops the compilation.
true)
Whether to run unused files detection or not.
true)
Whether to run unused export detection or not.
"all")
"all": show all messages.
"unused": only show messages when there are either unused files or unused export.