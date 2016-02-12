openbase logo
wcp

webpack-cordova-plugin

by Mark Marijnissen
0.1.6 (see all)

Output webpack to a Cordova app.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

147

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webpack-cordova-plugin

Output webpack to a Cordova app.

Usage

var CordovaPlugin = require('webpack-cordova-plugin');

new CordovaPlugin({
  config: 'config.xml',  // Location of Cordova' config.xml (will be created if not found)
  src: 'index.html',     // Set entry-point of cordova in config.xml
  platform: 'ios', (or 'android') // Set `webpack-dev-server` to correct `contentBase` to use Cordova plugins.
  version: true,         // Set config.xml' version. (true = use version from package.json)
});

Getting started

  1. Install cordova and the webpack-cordova-plugin

    npm install -g cordova 
npm install --save-dev webpack-cordova-plugin

  2. Add the plugin to your webpack.config.js

  3. Run webpack. It wil automatically create the Cordova config.xml.

  4. Modify the app bundle ID in config.xml

  5. Launch cordova!

    cordova platforms add ios # or android
cordova run ios

Load Cordova

In order for Cordova to load correctly, your index.html must explictly refer to the cordova.js script.

  1. Create an index.html and make sure this is copied to your output:

    require('file?name=index.html!./index.html');

  2. Include the cordova.js script in your index.html:

    <script type="text/javascript" src="cordova.js"></script>

Under the hood

  • --output-path is set to the correct www directory.
  • cordova.js is declared as external.
  • cordova.js is loaded as script.
  • config.xml is updated (version and entry-point)
  • --content-base is updated to the correct platform (e.g. /platforms/android/assets/www)

Changelog

0.1.3 (31/10/2014)

  • Enabled platform configuration and commandline option to set correct content base of dev server.
  • Cordova is installed in process.cwd() rather than the context.

0.1.2 (06/08/2014)

  • added www as required cordova directory

0.1.1 (05/08/2014)

  • Added script-loader as peer dependency.

0.1.0 (05/08/2014)

