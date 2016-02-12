Output webpack to a Cordova app.
var CordovaPlugin = require('webpack-cordova-plugin');
new CordovaPlugin({
config: 'config.xml', // Location of Cordova' config.xml (will be created if not found)
src: 'index.html', // Set entry-point of cordova in config.xml
platform: 'ios', (or 'android') // Set `webpack-dev-server` to correct `contentBase` to use Cordova plugins.
version: true, // Set config.xml' version. (true = use version from package.json)
});
Install
cordova and the
webpack-cordova-plugin
npm install -g cordova
npm install --save-dev webpack-cordova-plugin
Add the plugin to your
webpack.config.js
Run
webpack. It wil automatically create the Cordova
config.xml.
Modify the app bundle ID in
config.xml
Launch cordova!
cordova platforms add ios # or android
cordova run ios
In order for Cordova to load correctly, your
index.html must explictly refer to the
cordova.js script.
Create an
index.html and make sure this is copied to your output:
require('file?name=index.html!./index.html');
Include the
cordova.js script in your index.html:
<script type="text/javascript" src="cordova.js"></script>
--output-path is set to the correct
www directory.
cordova.js is declared as external.
cordova.js is loaded as script.
config.xml is updated (version and entry-point)
--content-base is updated to the correct platform (e.g.
/platforms/android/assets/www)
platform configuration and commandline option to set correct content base of dev server.
process.cwd() rather than the
context.
www as required cordova directory
script-loader as peer dependency.