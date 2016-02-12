Output webpack to a Cordova app.

Usage

var CordovaPlugin = require ( 'webpack-cordova-plugin' ); new CordovaPlugin({ config : 'config.xml' , src : 'index.html' , platform : 'ios' , (or 'android' ) version : true , });

Getting started

Install cordova and the webpack-cordova-plugin npm install -g cordova npm install --save-dev webpack-cordova-plugin Add the plugin to your webpack.config.js Run webpack . It wil automatically create the Cordova config.xml . Modify the app bundle ID in config.xml Launch cordova! cordova platforms add ios cordova run ios

Load Cordova

In order for Cordova to load correctly, your index.html must explictly refer to the cordova.js script.

Create an index.html and make sure this is copied to your output: require ( 'file?name=index.html!./index.html' ); Include the cordova.js script in your index.html: <script type= "text/javascript" src= "cordova.js" > </ script >

Under the hood

--output-path is set to the correct www directory.

is set to the correct directory. cordova.js is declared as external.

is declared as external. cordova.js is loaded as script.

is loaded as script. config.xml is updated (version and entry-point)

is updated (version and entry-point) --content-base is updated to the correct platform (e.g. /platforms/android/assets/www )

Changelog

Enabled platform configuration and commandline option to set correct content base of dev server.

configuration and commandline option to set correct content base of dev server. Cordova is installed in process.cwd() rather than the context .

added www as required cordova directory