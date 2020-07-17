Utilities to help your webpack config be easier to read
Webpack configuration is a JavaScript object which is awesomely declarative. However, the webpack config file can easily turn into an imperative mess in the process of creating the configuration object.
The goal of this project is to provide utilities to make it easier to compose your config object so it's easier for people to read. It has some custom methods and also comes bundled with some other projects to expose some helpful utility functions.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should
be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev webpack-config-utils
It is expected that you use this in your
webpack.config.js file.
Protip: You can name your config file
webpack.config.babel.jsand it'll be automagically transpiled! (Make sure you have
babel-registerinstalled.) So you could use ES6 module imports rather than CommonJS requires. But this example will stick to CommonJS because we love you ❤️
const webpack = require('webpack')
const {getIfUtils, removeEmpty} = require('webpack-config-utils')
const {ifProduction, ifNotProduction} = getIfUtils(process.env.NODE_ENV)
module.exports = {
// ... your config
mode: ifProduction('production', 'development'),
entry: removeEmpty({
app: ifProduction('./indexWithoutCSS', './indexWithCSS'),
css: ifProduction('./style.scss')
}),
output: {
chunkFilename: ifProduction('js/[id].[contenthash].js', 'js/[name].js'),
filename: ifProduction('js/[id].[contenthash].js', 'js/[name].js'),
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sc|c)ss$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: removeEmpty([
ifProduction(MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader),
ifNotProduction({loader: 'style-loader', options: {sourceMap: true}}),
{loader: 'css-loader', options: {sourceMap: true}},
{loader: 'postcss-loader', options: {sourceMap: true}},
{loader: 'sass-loader', options: {sourceMap: true}},
]),
},
},
plugins: removeEmpty([
ifProduction(
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: 'css/[id].[contenthash].css',
})
),
ifProduction(new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
NODE_ENV: '"production"',
},
})),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './index.html',
inject: 'head',
}),
ifProduction(new OfflinePlugin()),
]),
}
Then you'd invoke the webpack config with
cross-env in your
package.json scripts (or with
nps):
{
// your package.json stuff
scripts: {
"build:dev": "cross-env NODE_ENV=development webpack",
"build:prod": "cross-env NODE_ENV=production webpack"
}
}
Things get even better with webpack 2+ because you can write your webpack config as a function that accepts an
env
argument which you can set on the command line (which means you don't need
cross-env 👍).
const webpack = require('webpack')
const {resolve} = require('path')
const {getIfUtils} = require('webpack-config-utils')
module.exports = env => {
const {ifDev} = getIfUtils(env)
return {
output: {
// etc.
pathinfo: ifDev(),
path: resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
},
// etc.
}
}
The API Documentation is still to come. In addition to custom utilities from this package, it comes bundled with
another helpful utility:
webpack-combine-loaders (exposed as
combineLoaders).
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT