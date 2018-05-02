openbase logo
Readme

webpack-config

webpack-config

Helps to load, extend and merge webpack configs

Installation

npm install webpack-config --save-dev

or

yarn add webpack-config --dev

Features

  • #extend() - Helps to extend config using local file or shareable config
  • #merge() - Helps to merge some values into config and overrides existing ones
  • #defaults() - Helps to add some values if they are missing
  • Supports environment variables under #extend(), #merge(), #defaults() methods
  • Supports process.env.* variables in addition to environment ones
  • Supports shareable configs via node-modules

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes and also in the wiki page.

Shareable Configs

You can publish your configs to npm using webpack-config- prefix for package name.

When you call #extend() method you may omit that prefix:

import Config from "webpack-config";

export default new Config().extend(
  "mdreizin/base",
  "mdreizin/css",
  "mdreizin/html",
  "webpack-config-mdreizin/json"
  // etc
);

Also I would recommend to add webpack and webpack-config keywords so other users can easily find your module.

Usage

./webpack.config.js

import Config, { environment } from "webpack-config";

environment.setAll({
  env: () => process.env.NODE_ENV
});

// Also you may use `'conf/webpack.[NODE_ENV].config.js'`
export default new Config().extend("conf/webpack.[env].config.js");

./conf/webpack.base.config.js

import ExtractTextPlugin from "extract-text-webpack-plugin";
import Config from "webpack-config";

const extractCss = new ExtractTextPlugin("[name].css");

export default new Config().merge({
  output: {
    filename: "[name].js"
  },
  resolve: {
    root: [__dirname],
    modulesDirectories: ["node_modules"]
  },
  plugins: [extractCss],
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.less$/,
        loader: extractCss.extract("style", ["css", "less"])
      }
    ]
  }
});

./conf/webpack.development.config.js

import webpack from "webpack";
import Config from "webpack-config";

export default new Config().extend("conf/webpack.base.config.js").merge({
  debug: true,
  devtool: "#source-map",
  output: {
    pathinfo: true
  },
  entry: {
    app: ["src/index.js", "src/index.less"],
    vendor: ["lodash"]
  },
  plugins: [new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin("vendor", "vendor.js")]
});

./conf/webpack.production.config.js

import webpack from "webpack";
import Config from "webpack-config";

export default new Config()
  .extend({
    "conf/webpack.development.config.js": config => {
      delete config.debug;
      delete config.devtool;
      delete config.output.pathinfo;

      return config;
    }
  })
  .merge({
    plugins: [
      new webpack.optimize.DedupePlugin(),
      new webpack.optimize.OccurrenceOrderPlugin(true),
      new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin({
        mangle: true,
        output: {
          comments: false
        },
        compress: {
          warnings: false
        }
      })
    ]
  });

