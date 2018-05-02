Helps to load, extend and merge webpack configs

Installation

npm install webpack-config --save-dev

or

yarn add webpack-config --dev

Features

#extend() - Helps to extend config using local file or shareable config

#merge() - Helps to merge some values into config and overrides existing ones

#defaults() - Helps to add some values if they are missing

Supports environment variables under #extend() , #merge() , #defaults() methods

Supports process.env.* variables in addition to environment ones

Supports shareable configs via node-modules

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes and also in the wiki page.

Shareable Configs

You can publish your configs to npm using webpack-config- prefix for package name.

When you call #extend() method you may omit that prefix:

import Config from "webpack-config" ; export default new Config().extend( "mdreizin/base" , "mdreizin/css" , "mdreizin/html" , "webpack-config-mdreizin/json" );

Also I would recommend to add webpack and webpack-config keywords so other users can easily find your module.

Usage

./webpack.config.js

import Config, { environment } from "webpack-config" ; environment.setAll({ env : () => process.env.NODE_ENV }); export default new Config().extend( "conf/webpack.[env].config.js" );

./conf/webpack.base.config.js

import ExtractTextPlugin from "extract-text-webpack-plugin" ; import Config from "webpack-config" ; const extractCss = new ExtractTextPlugin( "[name].css" ); export default new Config().merge({ output : { filename : "[name].js" }, resolve : { root : [__dirname], modulesDirectories : [ "node_modules" ] }, plugins : [extractCss], module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.less$/ , loader : extractCss.extract( "style" , [ "css" , "less" ]) } ] } });

./conf/webpack.development.config.js

import webpack from "webpack" ; import Config from "webpack-config" ; export default new Config().extend( "conf/webpack.base.config.js" ).merge({ debug : true , devtool : "#source-map" , output : { pathinfo : true }, entry : { app : [ "src/index.js" , "src/index.less" ], vendor : [ "lodash" ] }, plugins : [ new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin( "vendor" , "vendor.js" )] });

./conf/webpack.production.config.js