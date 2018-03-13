Inspired by C conditionals directive, conditional loader decides if a given block should be included in the final bundle.
Useful for removing instrumentation code and making your final production bundle smaller (therefore faster).
npm install --save-dev webpack-conditional-loader
webpack.config.js
Put
webpack-conditional-loader as the last loader in the array, so it will process the code before
all others.
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.js$/,
use: ['babel-loader', 'webpack-conditional-loader']
}]
}
Use
// #if expression and
// #endif to wrap blocks of code you want to be removed if a given
predicate is false.
// #if process.env.NODE_ENV === 'DEVELOPMENT'
console.log('lorem')
console.log('ipsum')
// #endif
In the example above, the code will be removed if the enviroment variable
NODE_ENV is not
DEVELOPMENT, removing unnecessary code from your production bundle.
The same technique can be used to prevent loading packages in the production bundle.
// #if process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'BUILD'
import reduxLogger from 'redux-logger'
// #endif
