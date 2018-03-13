Inspired by C conditionals directive, conditional loader decides if a given block should be included in the final bundle.

Useful for removing instrumentation code and making your final production bundle smaller (therefore faster).

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack-conditional-loader

Usage

In your webpack.config.js

Put webpack-conditional-loader as the last loader in the array, so it will process the code before all others.

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.js$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , 'webpack-conditional-loader' ] }] }

Get an example config file here

On your code

Use // #if expression and // #endif to wrap blocks of code you want to be removed if a given predicate is false.

console .log( 'lorem' ) console .log( 'ipsum' )

In the example above, the code will be removed if the enviroment variable NODE_ENV is not DEVELOPMENT , removing unnecessary code from your production bundle.

The same technique can be used to prevent loading packages in the production bundle.

import reduxLogger from 'redux-logger'

Credits

caiogondim.com · GitHub @caiogondim · Twitter @caio_gondim