wcp

webpack-concat-plugin

by xueliang huang
3.0.0 (see all)

a plugin to help webpack to concat file and inject to html

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

webpack-concat-plugin

Build Status npm package npm downloads

A plugin to help webpack concat js and inject into html

Why

Webpack is really powerful. However, when I want to concat the static files and inject into html without webpack JSONP code wrapper, it seems impossible to do that without other tool's help.

Install

npm install webpack-concat-plugin --save-dev

for webpack >= 4.0

npm install webpack-concat-plugin@3.0.0 --save-dev

Features

  • Concat
  • Inject to html(with html-webpack-plugin)

Usage

const ConcatPlugin = require('webpack-concat-plugin');

new ConcatPlugin({
    ...see options
    // examples
    uglify: false,
    sourceMap: false,
    name: 'result',
    outputPath: 'path/to/output/',
    fileName: '[name].[hash:8].js',
    filesToConcat: ['jquery', './src/lib/**', './dep/dep.js', ['./some/**', '!./some/excludes/**']],
    attributes: {
        async: true
    }
});

Options

uglify [boolean | object] default: false

if true the output file will be uglified

or set uglifyjs options to customize the output

sourceMap [boolean] default: false

if true, will output sourcemap

name [string] default: "result"

it's useful when you want to inject to html-webpack-plugin manully

publicPath [string|boolean] default: webpack's publicPath

if set, will be used as the public path of the script tag.

if set to false, will use relativePath.

outputPath [string]

if set, will be used as the output directory of the file.

fileName [string] default: [name].js

if set, will be used as the output fileName

filesToConcat [array] required

supported path patterns:

  • normal path
  • npm packages
  • glob

injectType ["prepend"|"append"|"none"] default: "prepend"

how to auto inject to html-webpack-plugin(only if html-webpack-plugin set inject option not to be false)

attributes [object]

if set, will be used as the extra attributes of the script tag.

Examples

Inject to html by hand

doctype html
...
    script(src=htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackConcat.flexible)
...

TODO

  • add css support
  • auto inject to html

