A plugin to help webpack concat js and inject into html

Why

Webpack is really powerful. However, when I want to concat the static files and inject into html without webpack JSONP code wrapper, it seems impossible to do that without other tool's help.

Install

npm install webpack-concat-plugin --save-dev

for webpack >= 4.0

npm install webpack-concat-plugin @ 3 . 0 . 0 --save-dev

Features

Concat

Inject to html(with html-webpack-plugin)

Usage

const ConcatPlugin = require ( 'webpack-concat-plugin' ); new ConcatPlugin({ ...see options uglify : false , sourceMap : false , name : 'result' , outputPath : 'path/to/output/' , fileName : '[name].[hash:8].js' , filesToConcat : [ 'jquery' , './src/lib/**' , './dep/dep.js' , [ './some/**' , '!./some/excludes/**' ]], attributes : { async : true } });

Options

uglify [boolean | object] default: false

if true the output file will be uglified

or set uglifyjs options to customize the output

sourceMap [boolean] default: false

if true, will output sourcemap

name [string] default: "result"

it's useful when you want to inject to html-webpack-plugin manully

publicPath [string|boolean] default: webpack's publicPath

if set, will be used as the public path of the script tag.

if set to false, will use relativePath.

outputPath [string]

if set, will be used as the output directory of the file.

fileName [string] default: [name].js

if set, will be used as the output fileName

filesToConcat [array] required

supported path patterns:

normal path

npm packages

glob

injectType ["prepend"|"append"|"none"] default: "prepend"

how to auto inject to html-webpack-plugin(only if html-webpack-plugin set inject option not to be false)

attributes [object]

if set, will be used as the extra attributes of the script tag.

Examples

Inject to html by hand

doctype html ... script(src=htmlWebpackPlugin .files .webpackConcat .flexible) ...

TODO