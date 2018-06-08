A plugin to help webpack concat js and inject into html
Webpack is really powerful. However, when I want to concat the static files and inject into html without webpack JSONP code wrapper, it seems impossible to do that without other tool's help.
npm install webpack-concat-plugin --save-dev
for webpack >= 4.0
npm install webpack-concat-plugin@3.0.0 --save-dev
const ConcatPlugin = require('webpack-concat-plugin');
new ConcatPlugin({
...see options
// examples
uglify: false,
sourceMap: false,
name: 'result',
outputPath: 'path/to/output/',
fileName: '[name].[hash:8].js',
filesToConcat: ['jquery', './src/lib/**', './dep/dep.js', ['./some/**', '!./some/excludes/**']],
attributes: {
async: true
}
});
if true the output file will be uglified
or set uglifyjs options to customize the output
if true, will output sourcemap
it's useful when you want to inject to html-webpack-plugin manully
if set, will be used as the public path of the script tag.
if set to false, will use relativePath.
if set, will be used as the output directory of the file.
if set, will be used as the output fileName
supported path patterns:
how to auto inject to html-webpack-plugin(only if html-webpack-plugin set inject option not to be false)
if set, will be used as the extra attributes of the script tag.
doctype html
...
script(src=htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackConcat.flexible)
...