See common-shake for abstract bundler-independent implementation.
NOTE: webpack version 4 may be needed in order to run this.
If you're using webpack 3, please use
webpack-common-shake@1.x.
There are vast amount of CommonJS modules out there. Thus CommonJS Tree Shaking is as important as the ESM module import/export shaking.
This plugin removes unused assignments to
exports properties leaving removal
of the (presumably) dead code to UglifyJS. If, for example, you had a module:
exports.used = 1;
var tmp = exports.unused = 2;
This plugin will transform it to:
exports.used = 1;
var tmp = 2;
It is up to UglifyJS (or some other optimizer) to decide, whether
tmp is used
or not and delete it. Luckily it is much simpler for it to do if the uses are
not clouded by exporting the values.
Example
webpack.config.js:
const ShakePlugin = require('webpack-common-shake').Plugin;
module.exports = [{
entry: 'entry.js'
output: {
path: 'dist',
filename: 'output.js'
},
plugins: [ new ShakePlugin() ]
}];
See webpack-common-shake-demo for size comparison of output with and without this plugin.
Plugin constructor accepts
options object which may have following properties:
const plugin = new ShakePlugin({
warnings: {
global: true,
module: false
} /* default */,
// Invoked on every deleted unused property
onExportDelete: (resource, property) => {},
// See `Limitations` section for description
onModuleBailout: (module, bailouts) => { ... },
onGlobalBailout: (bailouts) => { ... }
});
Although, generally this module works and helps removing unused code from the
bundles. There are some limitations that may prevent it from running either
partially or completely. Some examples are provided below, otherwise please use
common sense (or
onModuleBailout,
onGlobalBailout plugin options).
Some local (partial) bailouts:
exports[Math.random()] = ...
var a = require('./a'); a.lib; a = require('./b')
require in unknown way
console.log(require('./lib'))
require dynamically
{ [prop]: name } = require('./a')
var fn = require('./lib')[Math.random()]
Some global (full) bailouts:
require(Math.random())
This plugin will print some webpack warnings. In any case, bailouts may be obtained programmatically too:
const plugin = new ShakePlugin({
onModuleBailout: (module, bailouts) => { ... },
onGlobalBailout: (bailouts) => { ... }
});
For debugging and inspection purposes a graph in dot format may be
obtained using
onGraph option:
const plugin = new ShakePlugin({
onGraph: (graph) => { ... }
});
