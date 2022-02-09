openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

webpack-cli

by webpack
4.9.1 (see all)

Webpack's Command Line Interface

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4M

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

123

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CLI

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/512
Read All Reviews
siddhupatil45
sahebrao72
shamin

Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
5Responsive Maintainers
4Performant
3Bleeding Edge

Readme

webpack CLI

The official CLI of webpack


npm Build Status codecov Dependencies Install Size Chat on gitter

Table of Contents

About

webpack CLI provides the interface of options webpack uses in its configuration file. The CLI options override options passed in the configuration file.

The CLI provides a rich set of commands that helps you develop your application faster.

How to install

When you have followed the Getting Started guide of webpack then webpack CLI is already installed!

Otherwise npm install --save-dev webpack-cli or yarn add webpack-cli --dev will install it.

Supported arguments and commands

Get to know what are the available commands and arguments here.

Packages

We organize webpack CLI as a multi-package repository using lerna. The main CLI logic resides in packages/webpack-cli, while commands supported by the CLI, has dedicated subfolders in the folder packages. A summary of supported commands is described below.

Commands

Supporting developers is an important task for webpack CLI. Thus, webpack CLI provides different commands for many common tasks.

Utilities

The project has several utility packages which are used by other commands

  • generators - Contains all webpack-cli related yeoman generators.

Getting started

When you have followed the Getting Started guide of webpack, then webpack CLI is already installed!

Otherwise, you would need to install webpack CLI and the packages you want to use. If you want to use the init command to create a new configuration file:

npm i webpack-cli @webpack-cli/init
npx webpack-cli init

You will be prompted for some questions about which features you want to use, such as scss, PWA support or multiple entry-points.

Exit codes and their meanings

Exit CodeDescription
0Success
1Errors from webpack
2Configuration/options problem or an internal error

Contributing and Internal Documentation

The webpack family welcomes any contributor, small or big. We are happy to elaborate, guide you through the source code and find issues you might want to work on! To get started have a look at our contribution documentation.

Open Collective

If you like webpack, please consider donating to our Open Collective to help us maintain it.

Code of Conduct

Guidelines to how the webpack organization expects you to behave is documented under Code of Conduct

Rate & Review

Great Documentation9
Easy to Use9
Performant4
Highly Customizable5
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers5
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago
Bleeding Edge

An amazing and excellent library for webpack . I've used this library for my few internal projects and using this library has saved me a lot of time . This library helps to interracee webpack using command lines. This helps me to increase my development speed. And also help me to config/setting up webpack projects in a fast way . amazing library for react and webpack project. Documentation is well written and understandable.

1
DevenRathod2
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Webpack is really useful and helpful library for managing JavaScript file formats and for beginner is little bit difficult but using this library i solve my all issue when i was learning react and then i also start learn webpack and that time webpack but very hard to understand but now using this library you will get a superpower webpack cli using this you can manage webpack files very powerful and useful library with great documentation and easy to use library.

0
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I use webpack cli directly for all the apps where I use webpack. And the newer version of webpack (5) is super simplified and it automatically installs the required dependencies so I don’t have to search docs for installing the dependencies required for using cli. Webpack as a whole is well maintained and has very good documentation. The maintainers are also super helpful.

0
Cronus 6 Ratings0 Reviews
classs Me { constructor(name,passion){ this.name= "Ritish Thareja" this.passion = "Open Source Developer" }
November 1, 2020
Nitin KumarINDIA1 Rating0 Reviews
Helping maintain @webpack and @eslint
August 12, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

Alternatives

netlify-cliNetlify Command Line Interface
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
webpack-bundle-analyzerWebpack plugin and CLI utility that represents bundle content as convenient interactive zoomable treemap
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
@cloudflare/wrangler🤠 wrangle your Cloudflare Workers
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
gc
graphql-cli📟 Command line tool for common GraphQL development workflows
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sequelize-cliThe Sequelize CLI
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
438K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

WHAT IS WEBPACK, HOW DOES IT WORK? | Webpack 2 Basics Tutorial
www.youtube.comWHAT IS WEBPACK, HOW DOES IT WORK? | Webpack 2 Basics TutorialLearn Webpack - what it is, how it works and how to use it! Join the full JavaScript course: https://acad.link/js Learn major frameworks that use Webpack: - ...