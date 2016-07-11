Webpack-clear-console plugin clears console by replacing console functions during bundling

Installation

The plugin is available via npm:

$ npm i webpack-clear- console

Examples

You can see an example at demo/webpack.config.js.

if you dont want to delete a console statement,you can add a comment called "NotClearConsole" as in the following example

function test ( ) { console .dir({ will : be, removed : "true" }) console .log( "except for this one!" ); }

Note:if there is more than one console statement in source code,console expression that you dont want to delete must add to under the other console statement

Basic