Webpack-clear-console plugin clears console by replacing console functions during bundling
The plugin is available via npm:
$ npm i webpack-clear-console
You can see an example at demo/webpack.config.js.
if you dont want to delete a console statement,you can add a comment called "NotClearConsole" as in the following example
function test(){
console.dir({ will: be, removed: "true" })
console.log("except for this one!");/*NotClearConsole*/
}
Note:if there is more than one console statement in source code,console expression that you dont want to delete must add to under the other console statement
var WebpackClearConsole = require("webpack-clear-console").WebpackClearConsole;
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Other plugins.
// WebpackClearConsole plugin removes all statements beginning with console.
new WebpackClearConsole();
]
}