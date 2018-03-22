🚨 I don't have the time to follow or update this plugin. If someone wants to the ownership of the npm module please io@gpbl.org, thanks!
This webpack plugin cleans up the extraneous files from the webpack's output path.
Since it runs when the compile process is finished, it is useful when building on production to remove the assets created by previous builds.
npm install webpack-cleanup-plugin --save-dev
⚠️ Beware! This plugins actually delete files. Make sure it's safe for your app
to delete files not generated by webpack. Use the
exclude option if you want to
keep files that are not webpack assets.
Install via npm:
Then add the plugin to the
plugins array in your webpack's config, e.g.:
// webpack.config.js
import WebpackCleanupPlugin from 'webpack-cleanup-plugin';
const config = {
output: {
path: "/my/output/path"
},
// ...
plugins: [
new WebpackCleanupPlugin()
]
}
export default config;
stats.json file generated from some other
plugins, use the
exclude Array option. It accepts globbing as in minimatch.
// Do not delete `stats.json`, `important.json`, and everything in `folder`
new WebpackCleanupPlugin({
exclude: ["stats.json", "important.js", "folder/**/*"],
})
quiet option:
new WebpackCleanupPlugin({
quiet: true,
})
preview option:
new WebpackCleanupPlugin({
preview: true,
})