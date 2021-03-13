DEPRECATION NOTE: since Webpack 5.20.0 you can use output.clean option

A webpack plugin to remove obsolete chunk files in webpack watch mode. Especially useful when use hashes in output file names.

Installation

Via yarn:

yarn add webpack-clean-obsolete-chunks

or via npm:

npm install webpack-clean-obsolete-chunks --save-dev

Usage

Just add this plugin as usual.

var CleanObsoleteChunks = require ( 'webpack-clean-obsolete-chunks' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new CleanObsoleteChunks(options) ] };

Options

{ verbose : true , deep : true }

NOTE: {deep: true} option will work only if all descendent compilations of the initial compilation have unique names

How it works

Plugin searches for all updated chunks and deletes obsolete files in output directory after each webpack compilation.

Support

We currently support Node.js of version ^6, ^7, ^8 and Webpack of version ^2, ^3, or ^4 (but ^1 should work also).

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. Please be sure to read the contribution guidelines before making changes for a pull request.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.