A webpack plugin to clean specified files after build
Install the plugin:
npm install webpack-clean --save-dev
yarn add webpack-clean --dev
new WebpackCleanPlugin(files: array|string, [ { [basePath: string], [removeMaps: boolean] } ])
files - array of files or string for a single file relative to the
basePath or to the
context of your config (if the
basePath param is not specified),
basePath (optional) - string - directory to be resolved to
removeMaps (optional) - boolean - specify if the
.map files should be automatically removed. Disabled by default.
forceDelete (optional) - boolean - specify if the files should be force deleted in case of compile errors. If
forceDelete is not enabled, the compile errors will be logged to
stdout but the deletion of the files will not take place. Disabled by default.
var WebpackCleanPlugin = require('webpack-clean');
module.exports = {
context: path.join(__dirname, './'),
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
filename: 'bundle.js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist')
},
plugins: [
new WebpackCleanPlugin([
'dist/test1.js',
'dist/test2.js'
])
]
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackCleanPlugin(
'dist/fileA.js',
{basePath: path.join(__dirname, './')}
)
]
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackCleanPlugin([
'fileA.js',
'fileB.js'
], {basePath: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'))}
]
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackCleanPlugin([
'fileA.js',
'fileB.js'
], {basePath: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), removeMaps: true)}
]
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackCleanPlugin([
'fileA.js',
'fileB.js'
], {basePath: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), removeMaps: true, forceDelete: true)}
]
};