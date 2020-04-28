openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wc

webpack-clean

by AlexCD
1.2.5 (see all)

A webpack plugin to clean specified files after build

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitHub stars GitHub forks GitHub issues GitHub issues closed

Github release date Github release version npm release version Github commits since last release

npm

npm monthly downloads npm yearly downloads

license

CI Status:

Codefresh build status

Webpack Clean

A webpack plugin to clean specified files after build

Getting started

Install the plugin:

npm install webpack-clean --save-dev
yarn add webpack-clean --dev

API

new WebpackCleanPlugin(files: array|string, [ { [basePath: string], [removeMaps: boolean] } ])
  • files - array of files or string for a single file relative to the basePath or to the context of your config (if the basePath param is not specified),
  • basePath (optional) - string - directory to be resolved to
  • removeMaps (optional) - boolean - specify if the .map files should be automatically removed. Disabled by default.
  • forceDelete (optional) - boolean - specify if the files should be force deleted in case of compile errors. If forceDelete is not enabled, the compile errors will be logged to stdout but the deletion of the files will not take place. Disabled by default.

Usage

var WebpackCleanPlugin = require('webpack-clean');

module.exports = {
    context: path.join(__dirname, './'),
    entry: './src/index.js',
    output: {
        filename: 'bundle.js',
        path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist')
    },
    plugins: [
        new WebpackCleanPlugin([
            'dist/test1.js',
            'dist/test2.js'
        ])
    ]
};

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        new WebpackCleanPlugin(
            'dist/fileA.js',
            {basePath: path.join(__dirname, './')}
        )
    ]
};

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        new WebpackCleanPlugin([
            'fileA.js',
            'fileB.js'
        ], {basePath: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'))}
    ]
};

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        new WebpackCleanPlugin([
            'fileA.js',
            'fileB.js'
        ], {basePath: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), removeMaps: true)}
    ]
};

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        new WebpackCleanPlugin([
            'fileA.js',
            'fileB.js'
        ], {basePath: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'), removeMaps: true, forceDelete: true)}
    ]
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial