Webpack Clean

A webpack plugin to clean specified files after build

Getting started

Install the plugin:

npm install webpack-clean yarn add webpack-clean

API

new WebpackCleanPlugin(files: array|string, [ { [basePath: string], [removeMaps: boolean] } ])

files - array of files or string for a single file relative to the basePath or to the context of your config (if the basePath param is not specified),

(optional) - string - directory to be resolved to removeMaps (optional) - boolean - specify if the .map files should be automatically removed. Disabled by default.

(optional) - boolean - specify if the files should be automatically removed. Disabled by default. forceDelete (optional) - boolean - specify if the files should be force deleted in case of compile errors. If forceDelete is not enabled, the compile errors will be logged to stdout but the deletion of the files will not take place. Disabled by default.

Usage