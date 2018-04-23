This plugin helps with chunk naming in webpack. To use it you need at least webpack 4.1
npm install webpack-chunk-rename-plugin --save-dev
or if you are using yarn
yarn add webpack-chunk-rename-plugin --dev
const ChunkRenamePlugin = require("webpack-chunk-rename-plugin");
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new ChunkRenamePlugin(objectWithOptions),
],
}
|Option
|Type
|Description
initialChunksWithEntry
boolean\|string
|Rename all chunks which are satisfy the condition
chunk.hasEntryModule() && chunk.isOnlyInitial. If
true is passed then use
output.filename option, if string is passed, use it as chunk name i.e. you can use all placeholder for chunk naming like
[hash],
[name],
[chunkhash] etc.
asyncChunks
string
|Use provided string to rename all async chunks. Just like for previous option, standart placeholders could be used.
[chunkName]
string
|Use provided string to rename specific chunk.
The result of the code below will be: use
filename option for all chunks with entry and
"specialName.[name].js" template for mySpecialChunk chunk (assuming you're not using it as a test option for
splitChunks.cacheGroups).
module.exports = {
output: {
filename: "[name].js",
chunkFilename: "[name].[chunkhash].js",
},
entry: {
mySpecialChunk: "path/to/my/chunk",
....
},
....
plugins: [
new ChunkRenamePlugin({
initialChunksWithEntry: true,
mySpecialChunk: "specialName.[name].js",
}),
],
}
Currently if you want to move webpack runtime into the separate file you will use
optimization.runtimeChunk option, you all of the chunks, which do not have runtime in them will use
output.chunkFilename for the filename, event if it contains entry. See issue.
There are a few plugins for chunk renaming, however i haven't found plugin that is compatible with webpack 4.