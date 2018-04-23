This plugin helps with chunk naming in webpack. To use it you need at least webpack 4.1

Install

npm install webpack-chunk- rename -plugin

or if you are using yarn

yarn add webpack-chunk- rename -plugin

Usage

const ChunkRenamePlugin = require ( "webpack-chunk-rename-plugin" ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new ChunkRenamePlugin(objectWithOptions), ], }

Option Type Description initialChunksWithEntry boolean\|string Rename all chunks which are satisfy the condition chunk.hasEntryModule() && chunk.isOnlyInitial . If true is passed then use output.filename option, if string is passed, use it as chunk name i.e. you can use all placeholder for chunk naming like [hash] , [name] , [chunkhash] etc. asyncChunks string Use provided string to rename all async chunks. Just like for previous option, standart placeholders could be used. [chunkName] string Use provided string to rename specific chunk.

Examples

The result of the code below will be: use filename option for all chunks with entry and "specialName.[name].js" template for mySpecialChunk chunk (assuming you're not using it as a test option for splitChunks.cacheGroups ).

module .exports = { output : { filename : "[name].js" , chunkFilename : "[name].[chunkhash].js" , }, entry : { mySpecialChunk : "path/to/my/chunk" , .... }, .... plugins: [ new ChunkRenamePlugin({ initialChunksWithEntry : true , mySpecialChunk : "specialName.[name].js" , }), ], }

Motivation