Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunk hashing with custom (md5) one.
Note: It's a clone of webpack-md5-hash plugin, but without sorting provided chunks (unobtrusive), and using native crypto module (performance).
npm install --save-dev webpack-chunk-hash
Just add this plugin as usual.
// webpack.config.js
var WebpackChunkHash = require('webpack-chunk-hash');
module.exports = {
// ...
output: {
filename: '[name].[chunkhash].js',
chunkFilename: '[name].[chunkhash].js',
},
plugins: [
new WebpackChunkHash({algorithm: 'md5'}) // 'md5' is default value
]
};
// a callback to add more content to the resulting hash
additionalHashContent: function(chunk) { return 'your additional content to hash'; }
// which algorithm to use (https://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html#crypto_crypto_createhash_algorithm)
algorithm: 'md5'
// which digest to use (https://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html#crypto_hash_digest_encoding)
digest: 'hex'
WebpackChunkHash plugin is released under the MIT license.