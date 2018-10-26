openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wch

webpack-chunk-hash

by Alex Indigo
0.6.0 (see all)

Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.1K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-chunk-hash

Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunk hashing with custom (md5) one.

Note: It's a clone of webpack-md5-hash plugin, but without sorting provided chunks (unobtrusive), and using native crypto module (performance).

Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-chunk-hash

Example

Just add this plugin as usual.


// webpack.config.js

var WebpackChunkHash = require('webpack-chunk-hash');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  output: {
    filename: '[name].[chunkhash].js',
    chunkFilename: '[name].[chunkhash].js',
  },
  plugins: [
    new WebpackChunkHash({algorithm: 'md5'}) // 'md5' is default value
  ]
};

Options

// a callback to add more content to the resulting hash
additionalHashContent: function(chunk) { return 'your additional content to hash'; } 
// which algorithm to use (https://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html#crypto_crypto_createhash_algorithm)
algorithm: 'md5'
// which digest to use (https://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html#crypto_hash_digest_encoding)
digest:    'hex'

License

WebpackChunkHash plugin is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial