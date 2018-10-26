Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunk hashing with custom (md5) one.

Note: It's a clone of webpack-md5-hash plugin, but without sorting provided chunks (unobtrusive), and using native crypto module (performance).

Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-chunk-hash

Example

Just add this plugin as usual.

var WebpackChunkHash = require ( 'webpack-chunk-hash' ); module .exports = { output : { filename : '[name].[chunkhash].js' , chunkFilename : '[name].[chunkhash].js' , }, plugins : [ new WebpackChunkHash({ algorithm : 'md5' }) ] };

Options

additionalHashContent : function ( chunk ) { return 'your additional content to hash' ; } algorithm : 'md5' digest : 'hex'

License

WebpackChunkHash plugin is released under the MIT license.