Note: This only works on Webpack 4, if you're still on Webpack 3 or below please use version 1.x

CDN extension for the HTML Webpack Plugin

Enhances html-webpack-plugin functionality by allowing you to specify the modules you want to externalize from node_modules in development and a CDN in production.

Basically this will allow you to greatly reduce build time when developing and improve page load performance on production.

Installation

It is recommended to run webpack on node 5.x or higher

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install webpack-cdn-plugin --save-dev

or yarn

yarn add webpack-cdn-plugin --dev

Basic Usage

Require the plugin in your webpack config:

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const WebpackCdnPlugin = require ( 'webpack-cdn-plugin' );

Add the plugin to your webpack config:

module .exports = { plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new WebpackCdnPlugin({ modules : [ { name : 'vue' , var : 'Vue' , path : 'dist/vue.runtime.min.js' }, { name : 'vue-router' , var : 'VueRouter' , path : 'dist/vue-router.min.js' }, { name : 'vuex' , var : 'Vuex' , path : 'dist/vuex.min.js' } ], publicPath : '/node_modules' }) ] };

This will generate an index.html file with something like below:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < link href = "//unpkg.com/vue@2.3.3/dist/vue.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.runtime.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-router@3.0.1/dist/vue-router.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vuex@3.0.1/dist/vuex.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/assets/app.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

And u also need config in

# src/router import Vue from 'vue' import VueRouter from 'vue-router' if (! window .VueRouter) Vue.use(VueRouter)

When you set prod to false , it will output urls using publicPath , so you might need to expose it as some sort of static route.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < link href = "/node_modules/vue/dist/vue.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/node_modules/vue/dist/vue.runtime.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/node_modules/vue-router/dist/vue-router.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/node_modules/vuex/dist/vuex.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/assets/app.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

You can also use your own custom html template, please refer to html-webpack-plugin.

Please see the example folder for a basic working example.

Configuration

You can pass an object options to WebpackCdnPlugin. Allowed values are as follows:

modules : array or object (for multiple pages)

The available options for each module, which is part of an array. If you want inject cdn for multiple pages, you can config like this:

plugins:[ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ title : 'title' , cdnModule : 'vue' , favicon : 'path/to/favicon' , template : 'path/to/template' , filename : 'filename' , }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ title : 'title' , cdnModule : 'react' , favicon : 'path/to/favicon' , template : 'path/to/template' , filename : 'filename' , }), new WebpackCdnPlugin({ modules : { 'vue' : [ { name : 'vue' , var : 'Vue' , path : 'dist/vue.min.js' }, ], 'react' : [ { name : 'react' , var : 'React' , path : `umd/react. ${process.env.NODE_ENV} .min.js` }, { name : 'react-dom' , var : 'ReactDOM' , path : `umd/react-dom. ${process.env.NODE_ENV} .min.js` }, ] } }) ]

The extra html-webpack-plugin option cdnModule corresponds to the configuration key that you config inside the webpack-cdn-plugin modules

If you do not give cdnModule this value, the default is to take the first one

this value, the default is to take the first one If you set cdnModule = false , it will not inject cdn

More detail to see #13

name : string

The name of the module you want to externalize

cdn : string (optional)

If the name from the CDN resource is different from npm, you can override with this i.e. moment is moment.js on cdnjs

var : string (optional)

A variable that will be assigned to the module in global scope, webpack requires this. If not supplied than it will be the same as the name.

path : string (optional)

You can specify a path to the main file that will be used, this is useful when you want the minified version for example if main does not point to it.

paths : string[] (optional)

You can alternatively specify multiple paths which will be loaded from the CDN.

style : string (optional)

If the module comes with style sheets, you can also specify it as a path.

styles : string[] (optional)

You can alternatively specify multiple style sheets which will be loaded from the CDN.

cssOnly : boolean | false

If the module is just a css library, you can specify cssOnly to true , it will ignore path.

localScript : string (option)

Useful when you wanted to use your own build version of the library for js files

localStyle : string (option)

Useful when you wanted to use your own build version of the library for css files

prodUrl : string (option)

Overrides the global prodUrl, allowing you to specify the CDN location for a specific module

devUrl : string (option)

Overrides the global devUrl, allowing you to specify the location for a specific module

prod : boolean | true

prod flag defaults to true , which will output uri using the CDN, when false it will use the file from node_modules folder locally.

prodUrl : string | //unpkg.com/:name@:version/:path

You can specify a custom template url with the following replacement strings:

:name : The name of the module e.g. vue

:version : The version of the module e.g. 1.0.0

:path : The path to the file e.g. lib/app.min.js

A common example is you can use cdnjs e.g. //cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/:name/:version/:path . If not specified it will fallback to using unpkg.com.

devUrl : string | /:name/:path

Similar to prodUrl , this option overrides the default template url for when prod is false

publicPath : string (optional)

Prefixes the assets with this string, if none is provided it will fallback to the one set globally in webpack.options.output.publicPath , note that this is always empty when prod is true so that it makes use of the CDN location because it is a remote resource.

optimize : boolean | false

Set to true to ignore every module not actually required in your bundle.

crossOrigin : string (optional)

Allows you to specify a custom crossorigin attribute of either "anonymous" or "use-credentials" , to configure the CORS requests for the element's fetched data. Visit MDN for more information.

sri : boolean | false

Adds a Subresource Integrity (SRI) hash in the integrity attribute when generating tags for static files. See MDN for more information.

pathToNodeModules?: string (optional)

Path to the node_modules folder to "serve" packages from. This is used to determinate what version to request for packages from the CDN.

If not provided, the value returned by process.cwd() is used.

Contribution

This is a pretty simple plugin and caters mostly for my needs. However, I have made it as flexible and customizable as possible.

If you happen to find any bugs, do please report it in the issues or can help improve the codebase, pull requests are always welcomed.

