Note: This only works on Webpack 4, if you're still on Webpack 3 or below please use version 1.x
Enhances html-webpack-plugin functionality by allowing you to specify the modules you want to externalize from node_modules in development and a CDN in production.
Basically this will allow you to greatly reduce build time when developing and improve page load performance on production.
It is recommended to run webpack on node 5.x or higher
Install the plugin with npm:
npm install webpack-cdn-plugin --save-dev
or yarn
yarn add webpack-cdn-plugin --dev
Require the plugin in your webpack config:
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const WebpackCdnPlugin = require('webpack-cdn-plugin');
Add the plugin to your webpack config:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new WebpackCdnPlugin({
modules: [
{
name: 'vue',
var: 'Vue',
path: 'dist/vue.runtime.min.js'
},
{
name: 'vue-router',
var: 'VueRouter',
path: 'dist/vue-router.min.js'
},
{
name: 'vuex',
var: 'Vuex',
path: 'dist/vuex.min.js'
}
],
publicPath: '/node_modules'
})
]
// ...
};
This will generate an
index.html file with something like below:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
<link href="//unpkg.com/vue@2.3.3/dist/vue.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.runtime.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-router@3.0.1/dist/vue-router.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vuex@3.0.1/dist/vuex.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
And u also need config in
# src/router
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRouter from 'vue-router'
if (!window.VueRouter) Vue.use(VueRouter)
// ...
// Any lib need Vue.use() just to do so
When you set
prod to
false, it will output urls using
publicPath, so you might need to expose it as some sort of static route.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
<link href="/node_modules/vue/dist/vue.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/node_modules/vue/dist/vue.runtime.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/node_modules/vue-router/dist/vue-router.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/node_modules/vuex/dist/vuex.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/assets/app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
You can also use your own custom html template, please refer to html-webpack-plugin.
Please see the example folder for a basic working example.
You can pass an object options to WebpackCdnPlugin. Allowed values are as follows:
modules:
array or
object(for multiple pages)
The available options for each module, which is part of an array. If you want inject cdn for multiple pages, you can config like this:
plugins:[
// ...otherConfig
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
title: 'title',
cdnModule: 'vue',
favicon: 'path/to/favicon',
template: 'path/to/template',
filename: 'filename',
// other config
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
title: 'title',
cdnModule: 'react',
favicon: 'path/to/favicon',
template: 'path/to/template',
filename: 'filename',
// other config
}),
new WebpackCdnPlugin({
modules: {
'vue': [
{ name: 'vue', var: 'Vue', path: 'dist/vue.min.js' },
],
'react': [
{ name: 'react', var: 'React', path: `umd/react.${process.env.NODE_ENV}.min.js` },
{ name: 'react-dom', var: 'ReactDOM', path: `umd/react-dom.${process.env.NODE_ENV}.min.js` },
]
}
})
]
The extra
html-webpack-plugin option
cdnModule corresponds to the configuration key that you config inside the
webpack-cdn-plugin modules
cdnModule this value, the default is to take the first one
cdnModule = false, it will not inject cdn
More detail to see #13
name:
string
The name of the module you want to externalize
cdn:
string (optional)
If the name from the CDN resource is different from npm, you can override with this i.e.
moment is
moment.js on cdnjs
var:
string (optional)
A variable that will be assigned to the module in global scope, webpack requires this. If not supplied than it will be the same as the name.
path:
string (optional)
You can specify a path to the main file that will be used, this is useful when you want the minified version for example if main does not point to it.
paths:
string[] (optional)
You can alternatively specify multiple paths which will be loaded from the CDN.
style:
string (optional)
If the module comes with style sheets, you can also specify it as a path.
styles:
string[] (optional)
You can alternatively specify multiple style sheets which will be loaded from the CDN.
cssOnly:
boolean |
false
If the module is just a css library, you can specify
cssOnly to
true, it will ignore path.
localScript:
string (option)
Useful when you wanted to use your own build version of the library for js files
localStyle:
string (option)
Useful when you wanted to use your own build version of the library for css files
prodUrl:
string (option)
Overrides the global prodUrl, allowing you to specify the CDN location for a specific module
devUrl:
string (option)
Overrides the global devUrl, allowing you to specify the location for a specific module
prod:
boolean |
true
prod flag defaults to
true, which will output uri using the CDN, when
false it will use the file from
node_modules folder locally.
prodUrl:
string |
//unpkg.com/:name@:version/:path
You can specify a custom template url with the following replacement strings:
:name: The name of the module e.g.
vue
:version: The version of the module e.g.
1.0.0
:path: The path to the file e.g.
lib/app.min.js
A common example is you can use cdnjs e.g.
//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/:name/:version/:path. If not specified it will fallback to using unpkg.com.
devUrl:
string |
/:name/:path
Similar to
prodUrl, this option overrides the default template url for when
prod is
false
publicPath:
string (optional)
Prefixes the assets with this string, if none is provided it will fallback to the one set globally in
webpack.options.output.publicPath, note that this is always empty when prod is
true so that it makes use of the CDN location because it is a remote resource.
optimize:
boolean |
false
Set to
true to ignore every module not actually required in your bundle.
crossOrigin:
string (optional)
Allows you to specify a custom
crossorigin attribute of either
"anonymous" or
"use-credentials", to configure the CORS requests for the element's fetched data. Visit MDN for more information.
sri:
boolean |
false
Adds a Subresource Integrity (SRI) hash in the integrity attribute when generating tags for static files. See MDN for more information.
pathToNodeModules?: string (optional)
Path to the
node_modules folder to "serve" packages from. This is used to determinate what version to request for packages from the CDN.
If not provided, the value returned by
process.cwd() is used.
This is a pretty simple plugin and caters mostly for my needs. However, I have made it as flexible and customizable as possible.
If you happen to find any bugs, do please report it in the issues or can help improve the codebase, pull requests are always welcomed.
Many thanks to the following contributors: