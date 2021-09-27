Webpack Bundle Tracker

Spits out some stats about webpack compilation process to a file.

Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-bundle-tracker

Compatibility

This project is compatible with NodeJS versions 12 and up.

Usage

var BundleTracker = require ( 'webpack-bundle-tracker' ); module .exports = { context : __dirname, entry : { app : [ './app' ], }, output : { path : require ( 'path' ).resolve( './assets/bundles/' ), filename : '[name]-[hash].js' , publicPath : 'http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/' , }, plugins : [ new BundleTracker({ path : __dirname, filename : './assets/webpack-stats.json' , }), ], };

./assets/webpack-stats.json will look like,

{ "status" : "done" , "chunks" : { "app" : [ "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" ] }, "assets" : { "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "path" : "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" } } }

In case webpack is still compiling, it'll look like,

{ "status" : "compile" }

And errors will look like,

{ "status" : "error" , "file" : "/path/to/file/that/caused/the/error" , "error" : "ErrorName" , "message" : "ErrorMessage" }

ErrorMessage shows the line and column that caused the error.

And in case logTime option is set to true , the output will look like,

{ "status" : "done" , "chunks" : { "app" : [ "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" ] }, "assets" : { "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "path" : "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" } }, "startTime" : 1440535322138 , "endTime" : 1440535326804 }

And in case relativePath option is set to true , the output will look like,

{ "status" : "done" , "chunks" : { "app" : [ "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" ] }, "assets" : { "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "path" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" } } }

And in case integrity option is set to true , the output will look like,

{ "status" : "done" , "chunks" : { "app" : [ "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" ] }, "assets" : { "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "path" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "integrity" : "sha256-yAIefNWsF0IfxalAlLNngdY0t3J1h4IzZLzcJEn/FTM= sha384-QmiRCOdQx6MVC721liFMbJjud6Kr5ryT1vhHI5htzftpzoI1P3IlBqbpg5AHjbBv sha512-kbLjakids0Z2vvrOrtV7s2FUvKcgM3bg0WQwuyGvJPE+zVqOL4t0UvWkeUzz5z2ZrDm0ST/dQjPBJaq7rDB/2Q==" } } }

And in case of usage of compression plugin for webpack, the output will look like,

{ "status" : "done" , "chunks" : { "app" : [ "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" ] }, "assets" : { "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" , "path" : "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js" }, "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br" , "path" : "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br" }, "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz" : { "name" : "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz" , "publicPath" : "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz" , "path" : "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz" } } }

By default, the output JSON will not be indented. To increase readability, you can use the indent option to make the output legible. By default it is off. The value that is set here will be directly passed to the space parameter in JSON.stringify . More information can be found here

Options