# NPM
npm install --save-dev webpack-bundle-analyzer
# Yarn
yarn add -D webpack-bundle-analyzer
const BundleAnalyzerPlugin = require('webpack-bundle-analyzer').BundleAnalyzerPlugin;
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new BundleAnalyzerPlugin()
]
}
It will create an interactive treemap visualization of the contents of all your bundles.
This module will help you:
And the best thing is it supports minified bundles! It parses them to get real size of bundled modules. And it also shows their gzipped sizes!
new BundleAnalyzerPlugin(options?: object)
|Name
|Type
|Description
analyzerMode
|One of:
server,
static,
json,
disabled
|Default:
server. In
server mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report. In
static mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated. In
json mode single JSON file with bundle report will be generated. In
disabled mode you can use this plugin to just generate Webpack Stats JSON file by setting
generateStatsFile to
true.
analyzerHost
{String}
|Default:
127.0.0.1. Host that will be used in
server mode to start HTTP server.
analyzerPort
{Number} or
auto
|Default:
8888. Port that will be used in
server mode to start HTTP server.
reportFilename
{String}
|Default:
report.html. Path to bundle report file that will be generated in
static mode. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config).
reportTitle
{String\|function}
|Default: function that returns pretty printed current date and time. Content of the HTML
title element; or a function of the form
() => string that provides the content.
defaultSizes
|One of:
stat,
parsed,
gzip
|Default:
parsed. Module sizes to show in report by default. Size definitions section describes what these values mean.
openAnalyzer
{Boolean}
|Default:
true. Automatically open report in default browser.
generateStatsFile
{Boolean}
|Default:
false. If
true, webpack stats JSON file will be generated in bundle output directory
statsFilename
{String}
|Default:
stats.json. Name of webpack stats JSON file that will be generated if
generateStatsFile is
true. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config).
statsOptions
null or
{Object}
|Default:
null. Options for
stats.toJson() method. For example you can exclude sources of your modules from stats file with
source: false option. See more options here.
excludeAssets
{null\|pattern\|pattern[]} where
pattern equals to
{String\|RegExp\|function}
|Default:
null. Patterns that will be used to match against asset names to exclude them from the report. If pattern is a string it will be converted to RegExp via
new RegExp(str). If pattern is a function it should have the following signature
(assetName: string) => boolean and should return
true to exclude matching asset. If multiple patterns are provided asset should match at least one of them to be excluded.
logLevel
|One of:
info,
warn,
error,
silent
|Default:
info. Used to control how much details the plugin outputs.
You can analyze an existing bundle if you have a webpack stats JSON file.
You can generate it using
BundleAnalyzerPlugin with
generateStatsFile option set to
true or with this simple
command:
webpack --profile --json > stats.json
If you're on Windows and using PowerShell, you can generate the stats file with this command to avoid BOM issues:
webpack --profile --json | Out-file 'stats.json' -Encoding OEM
Then you can run the CLI tool.
webpack-bundle-analyzer bundle/output/path/stats.json
webpack-bundle-analyzer <bundleStatsFile> [bundleDir] [options]
Arguments are documented below:
bundleStatsFile
Path to webpack stats JSON file
bundleDir
Directory containing all generated bundles.
options
-V, --version output the version number
-m, --mode <mode> Analyzer mode. Should be `server`, `static` or `json`.
In `server` mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report.
In `static` mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated.
In `json` mode single JSON file with bundle report will be generated. (default: server)
-h, --host <host> Host that will be used in `server` mode to start HTTP server. (default: 127.0.0.1)
-p, --port <n> Port that will be used in `server` mode to start HTTP server. Should be a number or `auto` (default: 8888)
-r, --report <file> Path to bundle report file that will be generated in `static` mode. (default: report.html)
-t, --title <title> String to use in title element of html report. (default: pretty printed current date)
-s, --default-sizes <type> Module sizes to show in treemap by default.
Possible values: stat, parsed, gzip (default: parsed)
-O, --no-open Don't open report in default browser automatically.
-e, --exclude <regexp> Assets that should be excluded from the report.
Can be specified multiple times.
-l, --log-level <level> Log level.
Possible values: debug, info, warn, error, silent (default: info)
-h, --help output usage information
webpack-bundle-analyzer reports three values for sizes.
defaultSizes can be used to control which of these is shown by default. The different reported sizes are:
stat
This is the "input" size of your files, before any transformations like minification.
It is called "stat size" because it's obtained from Webpack's stats object.
parsed
This is the "output" size of your files. If you're using a Webpack plugin such as Uglify, then this value will reflect the minified size of your code.
gzip
This is the size of running the parsed bundles/modules through gzip compression.
When opened, the report displays all of the Webpack chunks for your project. It's possible to filter to a more specific list of chunks by using the sidebar or the chunk context menu.
The Sidebar Menu can be opened by clicking the
> button at the top left of the report. You can select or deselect chunks to display under the "Show chunks" heading there.
The Chunk Context Menu can be opened by right-clicking or
Ctrl-clicking on a specific chunk in the report. It provides the following options:
gzip or
parsed sizes, it only shows
stat size
It happens when
webpack-bundle-analyzer analyzes files that don't actually exist in your file system, for example when you work with
webpack-dev-server that keeps all the files in RAM. If you use
webpack-bundle-analyzer as a plugin you won't get any errors, however if you run it via CLI you get the error message in terminal:
Error parsing bundle asset "your_bundle_name.bundle.js": no such file
No bundles were parsed. Analyzer will show only original module sizes from stats file.
To get more information about it you can read issue #147.
