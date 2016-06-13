Wraps webpack. Does some useful stuff...
npm install webpack-build
var build = require('webpack-build');
build({
config: '/path/to/webpack.config.js',
watch: true
}, function(err, data) {
// ...
});
The
data object includes:
stats: a subset of the compiler's output
assets: a list of absolute paths to the generated assets
output: a map from the entries to the absolute paths of their assets. Assets are grouped by file type
urls: a map from the entries to urls matching their assets. Assets are grouped by file type. These values
are generated from the
staticRoot and
staticUrl options
outputOptions: the compiler's output options
fileDependencies: a list of the files that were used to generate the assets
buildOptions: the options object passed in to the compiler
buildHash: a unique identifier generated by hashing the
buildOptions object.
build uses this value
internally to identify builds as they are passed between compilers, caches, and the hmr handler. The value
is unrelated to the hashes generated by webpack
The following options can be passed to
build.
{
// An absolute path to a config file
config: '',
// Watching
// --------
watch: false,
aggregateTimeout: 200,
poll: undefined,
// Config manipulation
// -------------------
outputPath: '', // override for output.path
publicPath: '', // override for output.publicPath
// External system integration
// ---------------------------
staticRoot: '', // Absolute path to your static root
staticUrl: '', // Url to your staticRoot
// Caching
// -------
cache: true,
cacheDir: path.join(process.cwd(), '.webpack_build_cache'),
// Hot module replacement
// ----------------------
hmr: false, // if true, hmr code is injected into the assets
hmrRoot: '', // The address of the server hosting hmr sockets
hmrPath: '/__hmr__', // the path to the hmr socket endpoint
}
The above properties indicate the default values. If you want to define defaults, you can bind them
to the
build.options.defaults object.
Config files should export a function that returns a config object.
module.exports = function(opts) {
var config = {
entry: '...',
output: {
// ..
},
loaders: [
// ...
]
};
if (opts.hmr) {
config.loaders.push({
// ...
});
}
return config;
};
The function is provided with one argument: the options object that was passed in to the
build function.
The object will be updated with the default values for all the config flags, so you can compose your config
based on the various build flags.
If you want to pass data down to the function, place it in a
context property.
build({
config: '/path/to/file.js',
context: {
entry: './app.js',
debug: true
}
}, function(err, data) {
// ...
});
Your function can then generate a config object reflecting your system
module.exports = function(opts) {
var config = {
entry: opts.context.entry
// ...
};
if (opts.context.debug) {
config.devtool = '...';
}
return config;
};
Once a compilation request has completed successfully, the output is cached and subsequent requests will be served from memory until a compiler invalidates it. To avoid webpack's slow startup, cached output is also written to disk.
The cache tracks file dependencies, package dependencies, and the emitted assets. Whenever cached data is available, the following checks occur before serving it:
If any of the checks fail, requests are handed off to a compiler which will repopulate the cache on completion.
If
watch is set to true and cached data is available, requests will still cause a compiler to be
spawned in the background. Spawning the compiler early enables webpack's incremental compilation to
provide rapid rebuilds.
Worker processes allow the main process to remain responsive during compilation. As many of the more popular loaders evaluate synchronously, offloading compilation to workers can be essential for performance. Workers enable the main process to focus on assigning work and handling both caching and hmr.
To spawn workers, call
build.workers.spawn() before sending any build requests.
var build = require('webpack-build');
build.workers.spawn();
// ...
By default, 2 worker processes will be spawned. You can also pass a number in to specify the number of workers.
var os = require('os');
var build = require('webpack-build');
// Spawn a worker for every CPU core available
build.workers.spawn(os.cpus().length);
New requests are assigned to workers in sequential order. Repeated requests will always be sent to the same worker that previously handled the build, this enables concurrent requests to be batched and served from in-memory caches.
A CLI interface,
webpack-build, is available which exposes a high-level method of interacting
with the library.
The following optional arguments are accepted:
-c or
--config: a config file to build, defaults to
'webpack.config.js'
-d or
--development: adds the property
context: {development: true} to the object passed to config factories, defaults to false
-hmr or
--hot-module-replacement: turns on hmr for the config specified, defaults to false
-pp or
--public-path: defines the public path for the config specified, defaults to null
-w or
--watch: indicates that the compiler should watch the files for changes, defaults to false
-a or
--address: the address to listen at, defaults to
127.0.0.1
-p or
--port: the port to listen at, defaults to
9009
-wo or
--workers: the number of workers to use, defaults to
2
-s or
--server: should a build server be spawned (set to true if
--hmr is defined)
-v or
--version: indicates the version of the library
The build server also listens for network requests. Incoming HTTP requests are routed via:
GET: / responds with a HTML document listing the server's state
POST: /build reads in options as JSON, pipes it to the
build function, and responds with JSON
Successful builds receive
{
"error": null,
"data": {
// ..
}
}
Unsuccessful builds receive
{
"error": {
// ...
},
"data": null
}
Depending on how far the request passed through the build process, the response may or may not have a non-null
value for
data. If an error was produced by the compiler, there may be multiple errors within
data.stats.errors and multiple warnings in
data.stats.warnings.
webpack-build includes hmr functionality comparable to webpack-dev-server. A key difference is that it namespaces the hmr sockets per build - enabling multiple builds to emit hmr signals concurrently.
var build = require('webpack-build');
build({
config: '/path/to/webpack.config.js',
watch: true,
hmr: true
}, function(err, data) {
// ...
});
When assets are rendered on the front-end, they open sockets to the build server and attempt to hot update whenever possible. If hot updates are not possible, console logs will indicate that updates require a refresh to be applied.
If you are using your own server to expose HMR, you'll need to specify the
hmrRoot option with the
address of your server, eg:
hmrRoot: 'http://127.0.0.1:9009'.
To use the hmr socket handler with an express app
var http = require('http');
var express = require('express');
var build = require('webpack-build');
var app = express();
var server = http.Server(app);
build.hmr.addToServer(server);
The environment variable DEBUG is respected by the library's logger. To expose verbose logs to your
shell, prepend
DEBUG=webpack-build:* to your shell command. For example:
DEBUG=webpack-build:* npm test
The project uses babel for ES5 compatibility. If you are using the library's API and you want clearer stack traces, turn on source map support:
npm install source-map-support --save
require('source-map-support').install();
npm run build
# or, to continually rebuild
npm run build -- --watch
npm test
Large portions of this codebase are heavily indebted to webpack-dev-middleware and webpack-dev-server.
This project stands on the shoulders of giants - specifically, Tobias Koppers and the webpack ecosystem's vast number of contributors.