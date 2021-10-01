Webpack plugins for common Bugsnag actions.

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack-bugsnag-plugins

Plugins

const { BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin } = require ( 'webpack-bugsnag-plugins' )

Reports your application's build to Bugsnag. It can auto detect source control from .git , .hg and package.json . This plugin hooks into the 'after-emit' event once all output files have been generated by the Webpack compiler. If anything causes the compilation to fail before this step, the build report will not get sent.

build describes the build you are reporting to Bugsnag apiKey: string your Bugsnag API key [required] appVersion: string the version of the application you are building [required] releaseStage: string 'production' , 'staging' etc. (leave blank if this build can be released to different releaseStage s) sourceControl: object an object describing the source control of the build (if not specified, the module will attempt to detect source control information from .git , .hg and the nearest package.json ) provider: string can be one of: 'github' , 'github-enterprise' , 'gitlab' , 'gitlab-onpremise' , 'bitbucket' , 'bitbucket-server' repository: string a URL ( git / ssh / https ) pointing to the repository, or webpage representing the repository revision: string the unique identifier for the commit (e.g. git SHA) builderName: string the name of the person/machine that created this build (defaults to the result of the whoami command) autoAssignRelease: boolean automatically associate this build with any new error events and sessions that are received for the releaseStage until a subsequent build notification is received. If this is set to true and no releaseStage is provided the build will be applied to 'production' . metadata: object an object describing key/value pairs containing any custom build information that provides useful metadata about the build. e.g. build configuration parameters, versions of dependencies, reason for the build etc.

describes the build you are reporting to Bugsnag opts logLevel: string the minimum severity of log to output ( 'debug' , 'info' , 'warn' , 'error' ), default 'warn' logger: object provide a different logger object { debug, info, warn, error } path: string the path to search for source control info, defaults to process.cwd() endpoint: string post the build payload to a URL other than the default ( https://build.bugsnag.com )



Usage

const { BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin } = require ( 'webpack-bugsnag-plugins' ) module .exports = { entry : './app.js' , output : { path : __dirname, filename : './bundle.js' }, plugins : [].concat( isDistEnv ? new BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin({ apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , appVersion : '1.2.3' }, { }) : [] ) }

const { BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin } = require ( 'webpack-bugsnag-plugins' )

Upload your application's sourcemap(s) to Bugsnag. When Webpack is done producing output, this plugin detects sourcemaps for any output chunks and uploads them to Bugsnag.

opts provide options to the sourcemap uploader apiKey: string your Bugsnag API key [required] publicPath: string the path to your bundled assets (as the browser will see them). This option must either be provided here, or as output.publicPath in your Webpack config. appVersion: string the version of the application you are building (defaults to the version set in your project's package.json file, if one is specified there) codeBundleId: string the codeBundleId (e.g. for NativeScript projects) overwrite: boolean whether you want to overwrite previously uploaded sourcemaps endpoint: string post the build payload to a URL other than the default ( https://upload.bugsnag.com ) ignoredBundleExtensions: string[] a list of bundle file extensions which shouldn't be uploaded (default [ '.css' ] )

provide options to the sourcemap uploader

Usage

const { BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin } = require ( 'webpack-bugsnag-plugins' ) module .exports = { entry : './app.js' , devtool : 'source-map' , output : { path : __dirname, filename : './bundle.js' , publicPath : 'https://your-app.xyz/assets/' }, plugins : [].concat( isDistEnv ? new BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin({ apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , appVersion : '1.2.3' }) : [] ) }

Supported Webpack versions

These plugins have been tested with webpack versions 3, 4 and 5.

