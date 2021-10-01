Webpack plugins for common Bugsnag actions.
npm install --save-dev webpack-bugsnag-plugins
new BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin(build, opts):
WebpackPlugin
Reports your application's build to Bugsnag. It can auto detect source control from
.git,
.hg and
package.json.
This plugin hooks into the
'after-emit' event once all output files have been generated by the Webpack compiler. If anything causes the compilation to fail before this step, the build report will not get sent.
build describes the build you are reporting to Bugsnag
apiKey: string your Bugsnag API key [required]
appVersion: string the version of the application you are building [required]
releaseStage: string
'production',
'staging' etc. (leave blank if this build can be released to different
releaseStages)
sourceControl: object an object describing the source control of the build (if not specified, the module will attempt to detect source control information from
.git,
.hg and the nearest
package.json)
provider: string can be one of:
'github',
'github-enterprise',
'gitlab',
'gitlab-onpremise',
'bitbucket',
'bitbucket-server'
repository: string a URL (
git/
ssh/
https) pointing to the repository, or webpage representing the repository
revision: string the unique identifier for the commit (e.g. git SHA)
builderName: string the name of the person/machine that created this build (defaults to the result of the
whoami command)
autoAssignRelease: boolean automatically associate this build with any new error events and sessions that are received for the
releaseStage until a subsequent build notification is received. If this is set to
true and no
releaseStage is provided the build will be applied to
'production'.
metadata: object an object describing key/value pairs containing any custom build information that provides useful metadata about the build. e.g. build configuration parameters, versions of dependencies, reason for the build etc.
opts
logLevel: string the minimum severity of log to output (
'debug',
'info',
'warn',
'error'), default
'warn'
logger: object provide a different logger object
{ debug, info, warn, error }
path: string the path to search for source control info, defaults to
process.cwd()
endpoint: string post the build payload to a URL other than the default (
https://build.bugsnag.com)
const { BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin } = require('webpack-bugsnag-plugins')
module.exports = {
entry: './app.js',
output: {
path: __dirname,
filename: './bundle.js'
},
plugins: [].concat(
// It's a good idea to only run this plugin when you're building a bundle
// that will be released, rather than for every development build
isDistEnv
? new BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin({
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
appVersion: '1.2.3'
}, { /* opts */ })
: []
)
}
new BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin(opts):
WebpackPlugin
const { BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin } = require('webpack-bugsnag-plugins')
Upload your application's sourcemap(s) to Bugsnag. When Webpack is done producing output, this plugin detects sourcemaps for any output chunks and uploads them to Bugsnag.
opts provide options to the sourcemap uploader
apiKey: string your Bugsnag API key [required]
publicPath: string the path to your bundled assets (as the browser will see them). This option must either be provided here, or as
output.publicPath in your Webpack config.
appVersion: string the version of the application you are building (defaults to the
version set in your project's package.json file, if one is specified there)
codeBundleId: string the codeBundleId (e.g. for NativeScript projects)
overwrite: boolean whether you want to overwrite previously uploaded sourcemaps
endpoint: string post the build payload to a URL other than the default (
https://upload.bugsnag.com)
ignoredBundleExtensions: string[] a list of bundle file extensions which shouldn't be uploaded (default
[ '.css' ])
const { BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin } = require('webpack-bugsnag-plugins')
module.exports = {
entry: './app.js',
devtool: 'source-map',
output: {
path: __dirname,
filename: './bundle.js',
publicPath: 'https://your-app.xyz/assets/'
},
plugins: [].concat(
// It's a good idea to only run this plugin when you're building a bundle
// that will be released, rather than for every development build
isDistEnv
? new BugsnagSourceMapUploaderPlugin({
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
appVersion: '1.2.3'
})
: []
)
}
These plugins have been tested with webpack versions 3, 4 and 5.
All contributors are welcome! See our contributing guide.
This module is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.