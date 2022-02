Jest plugin for working with Webpack and Babel

It leverages Babel-Jest, and ignores any css, scss, or less file during test execution.

Webpack Babel jest plugin

Usage

Make the following changes to package.json :

{ "devDependencies" : { "webpack-babel-jest" : "*" , "jest-cli" : "*" }, "scripts" : { "test" : "jest" }, "jest" : { "scriptPreprocessor" : "<rootDir>/node_modules/webpack-babel-jest" , "testFileExtensions" : [ "es6" , "js" ], "moduleFileExtensions" : [ "js" , "json" , "es6" ] } }

And run:

npm install

And you're good to go!