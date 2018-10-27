openbase logo
wai

webpack-auto-inject-version

by Radek
1.2.2

Webpack plugin to auto inject version into html or file

Readme

Auto inject version - Webpack plugin

Adds version from package.json into every single file as top comment block.

Install

$ npm install webpack-auto-inject-version --save-dev

Table of Contents

What it does
How to use
Available options
Output examples How to use with other webpack plugins
Change log

What it does

Auto Inject Version (AIV) can:

  • inject version from package.json into every bundle file as a comment ( at the top )
  • inject version from package.json into any place in your HTML by special tag [AIV]{version}[/AIV]
  • inject version from package.json into any place in CSS/JS file by special tag [AIV]{version}[/AIV]
  • auto increase package.json version by --env.major, --env.minor, --env.patch passed into webpack

How to use

It's easy to set it up, all you need is:

  • use WebpackAutoInject in webpack plugins
  • pass config as a parameter, or leave it blank as all options are "on" by default.

Simple config example ( in webpack.conf.js )

var WebpackAutoInject = require('webpack-auto-inject-version');
...
module.exports = {
    ...
    plugins: [
        new WebpackAutoInject({
            // options
            // example:
            components: {
                AutoIncreaseVersion: false
            }
        })
    ]
}

Full config example ( in webpack.conf.js )

module.exports = {
    ...
    plugins: [
      new WebpackAutoInject({
        // specify the name of the tag in the outputed files eg
        // bundle.js: [SHORT]  Version: 0.13.36 ...
        SHORT: 'CUSTOM',
        SILENT: false,
        PACKAGE_JSON_PATH: './package.json',
        PACKAGE_JSON_INDENT: 4,
        components: {
          AutoIncreaseVersion: true,
          InjectAsComment: true,
          InjectByTag: true
        },
        componentsOptions: {
          AutoIncreaseVersion: {
            runInWatchMode: false // it will increase version with every single build!
          },
          InjectAsComment: {
            tag: 'Version: {version} - {date}',
            dateFormat: 'h:MM:ss TT', // change timezone: `UTC:h:MM:ss` or `GMT:h:MM:ss`
            multiLineCommentType: false, // use `/** */` instead of `//` as comment block
          },
          InjectByTag: {
            fileRegex: /\.+/,
            // regexp to find [AIV] tag inside html, if you tag contains unallowed characters you can adjust the regex
            // but also you can change [AIV] tag to anything you want
            AIVTagRegexp: /(\[AIV])(([a-zA-Z{} ,:;!()_@\-"'\\\/])+)(\[\/AIV])/g,
            dateFormat: 'h:MM:ss TT'
          }
        },
        LOGS_TEXT: {
          AIS_START: 'DEMO AIV started'
        }
      })
    ]
}

Inject by tag example

<body>
  <span>
    [AIV]{version}[/AIV]
  </span>
  <span>
    [AIV]{date}[/AIV]
  </span>
  <span>
    [AIV]{version}_{date}[/AIV]
  </span>
  <span>
    [AIV]V:{version} Date:{date}[/AIV]
  </span>
  <span>
    [AIV]Version {version} , {date}[/AIV]
  </span>
</body>

Available options

components.AutoIncreaseVersion

Auto increase package.json number.
This option requires extra argument to be sent to webpack build.
It happens before anything else to make sure that your new version is injected into your files.
Arguments: --env.major --env.minor --env.patch

Example for package.json run type, npm run start => ( 1.2.10 to 2.0.0 )

 "version" : "1.2.10",
 "scripts": {
    "start": "webpack --env.major"
 }

To enable watch mode:

  plugins: [
    new WebpackAutoInject({
      ...
      components: {
        AutoIncreaseVersion: true,
        ...
      },
      componentsOptions: {
        AutoIncreaseVersion: {
          runInWatchMode: false // it will increase version with every single build!
        }
      }
    })
  ]

Default: true

components.InjectByTag

Inject version number into your file
Version will replace the <{version}> tag.

<span>My awesome project | [AIV]{version}[/AIV]</span>

var version = '[AIV]{version}[/AIV]';

Default: true

components.InjectAsComment

This will inject your version as a comment into any css,js,html file.
You can change what is injected into the file by changing componentsOptions.InjectAsComment.tag. Currently only 2 tags are supported:

  • {version}
  • {date} ( current date ) Example:
  ...
  plugins: [
    ...
    new WebpackAutoInject({
      PACKAGE_JSON_PATH: './package.json',
      components: {
        ...
        InjectAsComment: true
      },
      componentsOptions: {
        ...
        InjectAsComment: {
          tag: 'Build version: {version} - {date}', // default
          dateFormat: 'dddd, mmmm dS, yyyy, h:MM:ss TT', // default
          multiLineCommentType: false, // default
        }
    })
  ]

Default: true

Output-examples

AIV can inject version number for all your bundle files (css,js,html).

// [AIV] Build version: 1.0.10
/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/******/    // The module cache
/******/    var installedModules = {};



Example html:

<!-- [AIV] Build version: 1.0.10 -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

How to use with other webpack plugins

Webpack plugins order matters! Always try to put WebpackAutoInject as a first webpack plugin.

compression-webpack-plugin

  plugins: [
    new WebpackAutoInject(),
    new CompressionPlugin(),
  ]

uglifyjs-webpack-plugin

  plugins: [
    new WebpackAutoInject(),
    new UglifyJsPlugin(),
  ]

webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin

If the order won't be enough, you can always add ignore to the uglifyJsPlugin to prevent stripping out AIV comments eg:

  new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin({
    ...
    output: {
      // prevent version info to be removed from bundle.js
      comments: /\[AIV\]/,
    },
    ...
  });

Change log

[1.2.2] - 27/10/2018

  • add PACKAGE_JSON_INDENT @trevyn

[1.2.1] - 27/10/2018

  • security updates

[1.2.0] - 27/10/2018

  • inject as comment will no more be a version behind with auto increase version
  • inject as comment can now switched to multiline comment type eg /** */
  • added support for npm log levels eg npm start -s will disable console logs
  • unit tests added inside the demo folder, npm run test

[1.1.0] - 15/03/2018

  • webpack sync apply
  • "name" has been removed as not used anyway, use SHORT instead
  • eslint changes
  • InjectByTag - AIVTagRegexp exposed in config to allow [AIV] tag modifications
  • comma fix in InjectByTag regexp
  • query has on filename has been fixed

[1.0.0] - 25/08/2017

  • Date format can now be specified for InjectAsComment
  • Date format can now be specified for InjectByTag
  • Webpack WATCH support added
  • Root SILENT option added
  • Minor fixes

[0.5.14] - 12/04/2017

  • Remove babel polyfills from webpack build as it was causing issues if babel was already used in project

[0.5.13] - 12/04/2017

  • Tag from InjectAsComment can now be configured by options ( componentsOptions.InjectAsComment.tag )
  • Default tag template for InjectAsComment has change

[0.5.12] - 12/04/2017

  • Fix dependency missing issue
  • Remove export as object with .default as a class

