Auto inject version - Webpack plugin

Adds version from package.json into every single file as top comment block.

Install

npm install webpack-auto-inject-version --save-dev

Table of Contents

What it does

How to use

Available options

Output examples How to use with other webpack plugins

Change log



What it does

Auto Inject Version (AIV) can:

inject version from package.json into every bundle file as a comment ( at the top )

inject version from package.json into any place in your HTML by special tag [AIV]{version}[/AIV]

inject version from package.json into any place in CSS/JS file by special tag [AIV]{version}[/AIV]

auto increase package.json version by --env.major, --env.minor, --env.patch passed into webpack

How to use

It's easy to set it up, all you need is:

use WebpackAutoInject in webpack plugins

pass config as a parameter, or leave it blank as all options are "on" by default.

Simple config example ( in webpack.conf.js )

var WebpackAutoInject = require ( 'webpack-auto-inject-version' ); ... module.exports = { ... plugins: [ new WebpackAutoInject({ components : { AutoIncreaseVersion : false } }) ] }

Full config example ( in webpack.conf.js )

module.exports = { ... plugins: [ new WebpackAutoInject({ // specify the name of the tag in the outputed files eg // bundle.js: [SHORT] Version: 0.13 .36 ... SHORT: 'CUSTOM' , SILENT: false , PACKAGE_JSON_PATH: './package.json' , PACKAGE_JSON_INDENT: 4 , components: { AutoIncreaseVersion: true , InjectAsComment: true , InjectByTag: true }, componentsOptions: { AutoIncreaseVersion: { runInWatchMode: false // it will increase version with every single build! }, InjectAsComment: { tag: 'Version: {version} - {date}' , dateFormat: 'h:MM:ss TT' , // change timezone: `UTC:h:MM:ss` or `GMT:h:MM:ss` multiLineCommentType: false , // use `/** */` instead of `//` as comment block }, InjectByTag: { fileRegex: /\.+/, // regexp to find [AIV] tag inside html, if you tag contains unallowed characters you can adjust the regex // but also you can change [AIV] tag to anything you want AIVTagRegexp: /(\[AIV])(([a-zA-Z{} ,:;!()_@\-"'\\\/])+)(\[\/AIV])/g, dateFormat: 'h:MM:ss TT' } }, LOGS_TEXT: { AIS_START: 'DEMO AIV started' } }) ] }

Inject by tag example

< body > < span > [AIV]{version}[/AIV] </ span > < span > [AIV]{date}[/AIV] </ span > < span > [AIV]{version}_{date}[/AIV] </ span > < span > [AIV]V:{version} Date:{date}[/AIV] </ span > < span > [AIV]Version {version} , {date}[/AIV] </ span > </ body >

Available options

Auto increase package.json number.

This option requires extra argument to be sent to webpack build.

It happens before anything else to make sure that your new version is injected into your files.

Arguments: --env.major --env.minor --env.patch





Example for package.json run type, npm run start => ( 1.2.10 to 2.0.0 )

"version" : "1.2.10" , "scripts" : { "start" : "webpack --env.major" }

To enable watch mode:

plugins: [ new WebpackAutoInject({ ... components: { AutoIncreaseVersion: true , ... }, componentsOptions: { AutoIncreaseVersion: { runInWatchMode: false // it will increase version with every single build! } } }) ]

Default: true

Inject version number into your file

Version will replace the <{version}> tag.



< span > My awesome project | [AIV]{version}[/AIV] </ span >

var version = '[AIV]{version}[/AIV]' ;

Default: true

This will inject your version as a comment into any css,js,html file.

You can change what is injected into the file by changing componentsOptions.InjectAsComment.tag. Currently only 2 tags are supported:

{version}

{date} ( current date ) Example:

... plugins: [ ... new WebpackAutoInject({ PACKAGE_JSON_PATH : './package.json' , components : { ... InjectAsComment: true }, componentsOptions : { ... InjectAsComment: { tag : 'Build version: {version} - {date}' , dateFormat : 'dddd, mmmm dS, yyyy, h:MM:ss TT' , multiLineCommentType : false , } }) ]

Default: true

AIV can inject version number for all your bundle files (css,js,html).





( function ( modules ) { var installedModules = {};





Example html:

< html lang = "en" >

How to use with other webpack plugins

Webpack plugins order matters! Always try to put WebpackAutoInject as a first webpack plugin.

plugins: [ new WebpackAutoInject(), new CompressionPlugin(), ]

plugins: [ new WebpackAutoInject(), new UglifyJsPlugin(), ]

If the order won't be enough, you can always add ignore to the uglifyJsPlugin to prevent stripping out AIV comments eg:

new webpack .optimize .UglifyJsPlugin ({ ... output : { comments : /\[AIV\]/, }, ... });

Change log

add PACKAGE_JSON_INDENT @trevyn

security updates

inject as comment will no more be a version behind with auto increase version

inject as comment can now switched to multiline comment type eg /** */

added support for npm log levels eg npm start -s will disable console logs

will disable console logs unit tests added inside the demo folder, npm run test

webpack sync apply

"name" has been removed as not used anyway, use SHORT instead

eslint changes

InjectByTag - AIVTagRegexp exposed in config to allow [AIV] tag modifications

comma fix in InjectByTag regexp

query has on filename has been fixed

Date format can now be specified for InjectAsComment

Date format can now be specified for InjectByTag

Webpack WATCH support added

Root SILENT option added

Minor fixes

Remove babel polyfills from webpack build as it was causing issues if babel was already used in project

Tag from InjectAsComment can now be configured by options ( componentsOptions.InjectAsComment.tag )

Default tag template for InjectAsComment has change