Adds version from package.json into every single file as top comment block.
$ npm install webpack-auto-inject-version --save-dev
Auto Inject Version (AIV) can:
[AIV]{version}[/AIV]
[AIV]{version}[/AIV]
It's easy to set it up, all you need is:
var WebpackAutoInject = require('webpack-auto-inject-version');
...
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new WebpackAutoInject({
// options
// example:
components: {
AutoIncreaseVersion: false
}
})
]
}
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new WebpackAutoInject({
// specify the name of the tag in the outputed files eg
// bundle.js: [SHORT] Version: 0.13.36 ...
SHORT: 'CUSTOM',
SILENT: false,
PACKAGE_JSON_PATH: './package.json',
PACKAGE_JSON_INDENT: 4,
components: {
AutoIncreaseVersion: true,
InjectAsComment: true,
InjectByTag: true
},
componentsOptions: {
AutoIncreaseVersion: {
runInWatchMode: false // it will increase version with every single build!
},
InjectAsComment: {
tag: 'Version: {version} - {date}',
dateFormat: 'h:MM:ss TT', // change timezone: `UTC:h:MM:ss` or `GMT:h:MM:ss`
multiLineCommentType: false, // use `/** */` instead of `//` as comment block
},
InjectByTag: {
fileRegex: /\.+/,
// regexp to find [AIV] tag inside html, if you tag contains unallowed characters you can adjust the regex
// but also you can change [AIV] tag to anything you want
AIVTagRegexp: /(\[AIV])(([a-zA-Z{} ,:;!()_@\-"'\\\/])+)(\[\/AIV])/g,
dateFormat: 'h:MM:ss TT'
}
},
LOGS_TEXT: {
AIS_START: 'DEMO AIV started'
}
})
]
}
<body>
<span>
[AIV]{version}[/AIV]
</span>
<span>
[AIV]{date}[/AIV]
</span>
<span>
[AIV]{version}_{date}[/AIV]
</span>
<span>
[AIV]V:{version} Date:{date}[/AIV]
</span>
<span>
[AIV]Version {version} , {date}[/AIV]
</span>
</body>
Auto increase package.json number.
This option requires extra argument to be sent to webpack build.
It happens before anything else to make sure that your new version is injected into your files.
Arguments: --env.major --env.minor --env.patch
Example for package.json run type, npm run start => ( 1.2.10 to 2.0.0 )
"version" : "1.2.10",
"scripts": {
"start": "webpack --env.major"
}
To enable watch mode:
plugins: [
new WebpackAutoInject({
...
components: {
AutoIncreaseVersion: true,
...
},
componentsOptions: {
AutoIncreaseVersion: {
runInWatchMode: false // it will increase version with every single build!
}
}
})
]
Default: true
Inject version number into your file
Version will replace the <{version}> tag.
<span>My awesome project | [AIV]{version}[/AIV]</span>
var version = '[AIV]{version}[/AIV]';
Default: true
This will inject your version as a comment into any css,js,html file.
You can change what is injected into the file by changing componentsOptions.InjectAsComment.tag. Currently only 2 tags are supported:
...
plugins: [
...
new WebpackAutoInject({
PACKAGE_JSON_PATH: './package.json',
components: {
...
InjectAsComment: true
},
componentsOptions: {
...
InjectAsComment: {
tag: 'Build version: {version} - {date}', // default
dateFormat: 'dddd, mmmm dS, yyyy, h:MM:ss TT', // default
multiLineCommentType: false, // default
}
})
]
Default: true
AIV can inject version number for all your bundle files (css,js,html).
// [AIV] Build version: 1.0.10
/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/******/ // The module cache
/******/ var installedModules = {};
Example html:
<!-- [AIV] Build version: 1.0.10 -->
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
Webpack plugins order matters! Always try to put WebpackAutoInject as a first webpack plugin.
plugins: [
new WebpackAutoInject(),
new CompressionPlugin(),
]
plugins: [
new WebpackAutoInject(),
new UglifyJsPlugin(),
]
If the order won't be enough, you can always add ignore to the uglifyJsPlugin to prevent stripping out AIV comments eg:
new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin({
...
output: {
// prevent version info to be removed from bundle.js
comments: /\[AIV\]/,
},
...
});
npm start -s will disable console logs
demo folder,
npm run test