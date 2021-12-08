Webpack loader for compiling Atomic CSS.
webpack-html-plugin and
mini-css-extract-plugin
html-loader (or any other template loader)
npm i -D webpack-atomizer-loader
or
yarn add -D webpack-atomizer-loader
The loader accepts the below options:
|Option
|Default
|Required
|Description
configPath
undefined
|No
|The path to the Atomic CSS config file. If not specified, empty Atomic CSS configuration will apply. Check Atomic CSS configuration section.
minimize
false
|No
|Minimizes the resulting CSS file.
postcssPlugins
[]
|No
|Array with PostCSS plugins that will be used to process the CSS generated.
The loader configuration will look something like this in
webpack.config.js:
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');
const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer');
const preCss = require('precss');
{
// ...
use: [
{
loader: 'webpack-atomizer-loader',
options: {
configPath: path.resolve('./atomCssConfig.js'),
minimize: true,
postcssPlugins: [autoprefixer, preCss],
},
},
];
}
You will need a JavaScript file with the Atomic CSS configuration that will be fed to the loader. For example,
atomicCssConfig.js will looks something like:
// atomicCssConfig.js
module.exports = {
cssDest: './generatedAtoms.css',
// extends CSSOptions definition from atomizer
options: {
namespace: '#atomic',
// Supports array of rule objects or path to rules object string
rules: [{ custom: 'rule' }],
},
configs: {
breakPoints: {
sm: '@media screen(min-width=750px)',
md: '@media(min-width=1000px)',
lg: '@media(min-width=1200px)',
},
custom: {
1: '1px solid #000',
},
classNames: [],
},
};
Use the
cssDest property to assign the output destination of the generated CSS. If not specified, the default value is
./build/css/atomic.css.
To know more about Atomic CSS configuration check https://github.com/acss-io/atomizer#api.
If the CSS atoms in your project are written in the
className prop of JSX files, then use
babel-loader or
jsx-loader in your webpack configuration and insert
webpack-atomizer-loader before it:
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
// Optional. Read further down
test: /\.css$/, // or /\.scss$/
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
'css-loader',
{
loader: 'postcss-loader', // or 'sass-loader'
options: {
/* ... */
},
},
],
},
{
test: /\.jsx?$/, // or /\.vue?$/
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: 'webpack-atomizer-loader',
options: {
configPath: path.resolve('./atomCssConfig.js'),
},
},
{
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: ['react', 'es2015'],
},
},
],
},
],
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin(), // Optional. Read further down
],
};
webpack-atomizer-loader will generate a
generatedAtoms.css file which will have to be imported into the final
public/index.html file. This can be done in three different ways:
You can import the generated CSS file as a JavaScript module import. The project webpack entry point file is a good place to make the import:
// index.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ProjectStyles from './projectStyles.css';
import GeneratedAtoms from './generatedAtoms.css'; // Add this line
import App from './app';
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
css-loader will convert CSS into a JavaScript variable when you do
import CSS from './generatedAtoms.css. Then
mini-css-extract-plugin will generate the final CSS file from the JavaScript variable created by
css-loader.
If you use some CSS preprocessor like SASS or PostCSS you'll have to also add the corresponding loader, which will have to go after the
css-loader on the
rules array (as shown on the aforementioned webpack config example).
⚠ IMPORTANT: the CSS file with the generated atoms will be created after the loaders to process
.cssfiles have finished and you will receive a
Can't resolvewebpack error. There is a race condition. The CSS file generated by the
webpack-atomizer-loaderwith the atoms is not yet created by the time
css-loaderimports it. Unlike Gulp and its
series()and
parallel()methods, there is no way in webpack of waiting for a loader to start working after some other loader has finished. They start whenever there is an import matching the corresponding file extension. You will have to run
webpackfor a second time so that the
.cssloaders can pick the CSS file with the generated atom classes. In order to prevent the
Can't resolveerror you can create an empty CSS file until the generated one overrides it during the second run. Or you can directly import the generated CSS into the HTML template.
Similar to the previous option, but instead of including it in
index.js it can be done to a
index.css file:
/* index.css */
@import 'projectStyles.css';
@import 'generatedAtoms.css'; /* Add this line */
If you don't need any CSS preprocessing functionality you can remove the entire CSS loader config:
// webpack.config.js
// 'test' and attached loaders for .css files not needed anymore. 👇
// If css preprocessing is still required an 'exclude' rule could be added for 'generatedAtoms.css'
{
test: /\.css$/,
exclude: 'generatedAtoms.css', // you may need this line
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
'css-loader',
{
loader: 'postcss-loader', // or 'sass-loader'
options: {
// ...
}
},
]
}
and just import the generated CSS file directly into the HTML file of your template:
<!-- public/index.html -->
<html>
<head>
<link href="projectStyles.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<link href="generatedAtoms.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- Add this line -->
</head>
</html>
After this you should be able to see the atom classes loaded on the browser and applied to your components.
webpack-html-plugin and
mini-css-extract-plugin
If the CSS atoms are on
class attributes on
.html files (or any other template system like
hbs,
pug or
ejs) you can use the
mini-css-extract-plugin and
webpack-html-plugin combo:
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/, // or /\.scss$/
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
'css-loader',
{
loader: 'postcss-loader', // or 'sass-loader'
options: {
// ...
},
},
],
},
{
test: /\.html$/, // or /\.hbs$/
use: [
{
loader: 'html-loader', // Or the corresponding loader for the template system you're using
options: {
attributes: false,
minimize: true,
},
},
{
loader: 'webpack-atomizer-loader',
options: {
configPath: path.resolve('./atomCssConfig.js'),
},
},
],
},
],
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'src/originTemplate.html',
filename: 'dist/destinationFile.html',
}),
new MiniCssExtractPlugin(),
],
};
By default, if no HTML loader is specified
webpack-html-plugin will use
a simple
ejs loader. However as soon as
webpack-atomizer-loader fires because of the
html extension rule the default HTML loader will be disabled and we'll have to include ours. That's why on the above configuration in addition to
webpack-atomizer-loader it's also included
html-loader.
Like when using the loader for React or Vue projects the generated CSS file with the atom classes still needs to be included in any of the three possible ways: with a JavaScript import, with a CSS import or Including the generated CSS directly into the HTML template.
html-loader (or any other template loader)
If the CSS atoms are on
class attributes on
.html files (or any other template system like
hbs,
pug or
ejs, or even
jsx or
vue) and you don't require any CSS preprocessing or want to keep the webpack configuration to the minimum you can just scan HTML files to find the atoms and include the generated CSS file directly into the final HTML template:
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/, // or /\.hbs$/ or /\.jsx$/ (you may need to change loaders order and put webpack-atomizer-loader first on the array)
use: [
{
loader: 'html-loader', // Or the corresponding loader for the template system you're using
options: {
preprocessor: () => '', // THIS LINE IS IMPORTANT
},
},
{
loader: 'webpack-atomizer-loader',
options: {
configPath: path.resolve('./atomCssConfig.js'),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
On your webpack JavaScript entry file:
// index.js
import WillFireHTMLLoader from './templateWithAtoms.html'; // Add an import for every HTML template with atoms
import WillFireHTMLLoader2 from './templateWithAtoms2.html';
Every
import will make
webpack-atomizer-loader scaning the HTML file imported and generating the corresponding atom classes that will be stored in one single
generatedAtoms.css. The option
preprocessor: () => '' will prevent that the HTML imported as a JavaScript string variable is added to the JavaScript bundle.
Then on your HTML project template:
<!-- public/index.html -->
<html>
<head>
<link href="projectStyles.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<link href="generatedAtoms.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- Add this line -->
</head>
</html>
and your atoms will be styling your website like a boss. 😎