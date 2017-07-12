openbase logo
wac

webpack-async-chunk-names-plugin

by Kostas Manionis
0.1.1 (see all)

A webpack plugin for naming on-demand chunks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

943

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webpack-async-chunk-names-plugin

DEPRECATED, YOU PROBABLY DON'T NEED THIS ANYMORE

https://webpack.js.org/api/module-methods/#import-

import(
  /* webpackChunkName: "my-chunk-name" */
  'module'
);

Why?

Webpack 2 no longer let's you name your cunks generated by System.import() or import(). So you would get chunks named 0.js etc. This plugn attempts to guess the chunk name by parsing the requested filename.

If you need a more robust solution, PR are very welcome.

Installation

As a devDependency!

npm i webpack-async-chunk-names-plugin -D

yarn add webpack-async-chunk-names-plugin -D

Usage

const AsyncChunkNames = require('../index');

module.exports = {
    entry: __dirname + '/entry.js',
    output: {
        path: __dirname + '/output',
        filename: 'output.js',
        chunkFilename: '[name].js'
    },
    plugins: [
        new AsyncChunkNames()
    ]
};

Don't forget to set output.chunkFilename!

