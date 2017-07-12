DEPRECATED, YOU PROBABLY DON'T NEED THIS ANYMORE

https://webpack.js.org/api/module-methods/#import-

import ( 'module' );

Webpack 2 no longer let's you name your cunks generated by System.import() or import() . So you would get chunks named 0.js etc. This plugn attempts to guess the chunk name by parsing the requested filename.

If you need a more robust solution, PR are very welcome.

Installation

As a devDependency!

npm i webpack- async -chunk-names-plugin -D

yarn add webpack- async -chunk-names-plugin -D

Usage

const AsyncChunkNames = require( '../index' ); module . exports = { entry: __dirname + '/entry.js' , output: { path: __dirname + '/output' , filename: 'output.js' , chunkFilename: '[name].js' }, plugins: [ new AsyncChunkNames() ] };

Don't forget to set output.chunkFilename!