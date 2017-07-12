https://webpack.js.org/api/module-methods/#import-
import(
/* webpackChunkName: "my-chunk-name" */
'module'
);
Webpack 2 no longer let's you name your cunks generated by
System.import() or
import(). So you would get chunks
named
0.js etc. This plugn attempts to guess the chunk name by parsing the requested filename.
If you need a more robust solution, PR are very welcome.
As a devDependency!
npm i webpack-async-chunk-names-plugin -D
yarn add webpack-async-chunk-names-plugin -D
const AsyncChunkNames = require('../index');
module.exports = {
entry: __dirname + '/entry.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/output',
filename: 'output.js',
chunkFilename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new AsyncChunkNames()
]
};
Don't forget to set output.chunkFilename!