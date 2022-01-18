This webpack plugin will generate a JSON file that matches the original filename with the hashed version.
npm install webpack-assets-manifest --save-dev
output option to be
assets-manifest.json.
This is to prevent confusion when working with Web app manifests or WebExtension manifests.
Requires Node 10+.
Compatible with webpack 4 only (4.40+ required).
Added options:
enabled,
entrypointsUseAssets,
contextRelativeKeys.
Updated
writeToDisk option to default to
auto.
Use lock files for various operations.
done hook is now an
AsyncSeriesHook.
⚠️ The structure of the
entrypoints data has been updated to include
preload and
prefetch assets. Assets for an entrypoint are now included in an
assets property under the entrypoint.
Example:
{
"entrypoints": {
"main": {
"assets": {
"css": [
"main.css"
],
"js": [
"main.js"
]
},
"prefetch": {
"js": [
"prefetch.js"
]
},
"preload": {
"js": [
"preload.js"
]
}
}
}
}
In your webpack config, require the plugin then add an instance to the
plugins array.
const path = require('path');
const WebpackAssetsManifest = require('webpack-assets-manifest');
module.exports = {
entry: {
// Your entry points
},
output: {
path: path.join( __dirname, 'dist' ),
filename: '[name]-[hash].js',
chunkFilename: '[id]-[chunkhash].js',
},
module: {
// Your loader rules go here.
},
plugins: [
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
// Options go here
}),
],
};
{
"main.js": "main-9c68d5e8de1b810a80e4.js",
"main.css": "main-9c68d5e8de1b810a80e4.css",
"images/logo.svg": "images/logo-b111da4f34cefce092b965ebc1078ee3.svg"
}
enabled
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Is the plugin enabled?
output
Type:
string
Default:
assets-manifest.json
This is where to save the manifest file relative to your webpack
output.path.
assets
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Data is stored in this object.
You can share data between instances by passing in your own object in the
assets option.
This is useful in multi-compiler mode.
const data = Object.create(null);
const manifest1 = new WebpackAssetsManifest({
assets: data,
});
const manifest2 = new WebpackAssetsManifest({
assets: data,
});
contextRelativeKeys
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Keys are relative to the compiler context.
space
Type:
int
Default:
2
Number of spaces to use for pretty printing.
replacer
Type:
null,
function, or
array
Default:
null
You'll probably want to use the
transform hook instead.
fileExtRegex
Type:
regex
Default:
/\.\w{2,4}\.(?:map|gz)$|\.\w+$/i
This is the regular expression used to find file extensions. You'll probably never need to change this.
writeToDisk
Type:
boolean,
string
Default:
'auto'
Write the manifest to disk using
fs.
⚠️ If you're using another language for your site and you're using
webpack-dev-server to process your assets during development,
you should set
writeToDisk: true and provide an absolute path in
output so the manifest file is actually written to disk and not kept only in memory.
sortManifest
Type:
boolean,
function
Default:
true
The manifest is sorted alphabetically by default. You can turn off sorting by setting
sortManifest: false.
If you want more control over how the manifest is sorted, you can provide your own comparison function. See the sorted example.
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
sortManifest(a, b) {
// Return -1, 0, or 1
}
});
merge
Type:
boolean,
string
Default:
false
If the
output file already exists and you'd like to add to it, use
merge: true.
The default behavior is to use the existing keys/values without modification.
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
output: '/path/to/manifest.json',
merge: true
});
If you need to customize during merge, use
merge: 'customize'.
If you want to know if
customize was called when merging with an existing manifest, you can check
manifest.isMerging.
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
merge: 'customize',
customize(entry, original, manifest, asset) {
if ( manifest.isMerging ) {
// Do something
}
},
}),
publicPath
Type:
string,
function,
boolean,
Default:
null
When using
publicPath: true, your webpack config
output.publicPath will be used as the value prefix.
const manifest = new WebpackAssetsManifest({
publicPath: true,
});
When using a string, it will be the value prefix. One common use is to prefix your CDN URL.
const manifest = new WebpackAssetsManifest({
publicPath: '//cdn.example.com',
});
If you'd like to have more control, use a function. See the custom CDN example.
const manifest = new WebpackAssetsManifest({
publicPath(filename, manifest)
{
// customize filename here
return filename;
}
});
entrypoints
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include
compilation.entrypoints in the manifest file.
entrypointsKey
Type:
string,
boolean
Default:
entrypoints
If this is set to
false, the
entrypoints will be added to the root of the manifest.
entrypointsUseAssets
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Entrypoint data should use the value from
assets, which means the values could be customized and not just a
string file path.
This new option defaults to
false so the new behavior is opt-in.
integrity
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include the subresource integrity hash.
integrityHashes
Type:
array
Default:
[ 'sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512' ]
Hash algorithms to use when generating SRI. For browsers, the currently the allowed integrity hashes are
sha256,
sha384, and
sha512.
Other hash algorithms can be used if your target environment is not a browser.
If you were to create a tool to audit your S3 buckets for
data integrity,
you could use something like this example to record the
md5 hashes.
integrityPropertyName
Type:
string
Default:
integrity
This is the property that will be set on each entry in
compilation.assets, which will then be available during
customize.
It is customizable so that you can have multiple instances of this plugin and not have them overwrite the
currentAsset.integrity property.
You'll probably only need to change this if you're using multiple instances of this plugin to create different manifests.
apply
Type:
function
Default:
null
Callback to run after setup is complete.
customize
Type:
function
Default:
null
Callback to customize each entry in the manifest.
You can use this to customize entry names for example. In the sample below, we adjust
img keys so that it's easier to use them with a template engine:
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
customize(entry) {
if (entry.key.startsWith('img/')) {
return { key: entry.key.split('img/')[1], value: entry.value };
}
return o;
}
}
The function is called per each entry and provides you a way to intercept and rewrite each object. The result is then merged into a whole manifest.
View the example to see what else you can do with this function.
transform
Type:
function
Default:
null
Callback to transform the entire manifest.
done
Type:
function
Default:
null
Callback to run after the compilation is done and the manifest has been written.
This plugin is using hooks from Tapable.
The
apply,
customize,
transform, and
done options are automatically tapped into the appropriate hook.
|Name
|Type
|Callback signature
apply
SyncHook
function(manifest){}
customize
SyncWaterfallHook
function(entry, original, manifest, asset){}
transform
SyncWaterfallHook
function(assets, manifest){}
done
AsyncSeriesHook
async function(manifest, stats){}
options
SyncWaterfallHook
function(options){}
afterOptions
SyncHook
function(options){}
Tap into a hook by calling the
tap method on the hook as shown below.
If you want more control over exactly what gets added to your manifest, then use the
customize and
transform hooks.
See the customized and transformed examples.
const manifest = new WebpackAssetsManifest();
manifest.hooks.apply.tap('YourPluginName', function(manifest) {
// Do something here
manifest.set('some-key', 'some-value');
});
manifest.hooks.customize.tap('YourPluginName', function(entry, original, manifest, asset) {
// customize entry here
return entry;
});
manifest.hooks.transform.tap('YourPluginName', function(assets, manifest) {
// customize assets here
return assets;
});
manifest.hooks.options.tap('YourPluginName', function(options) {
// customize options here
return options;
});
manifest.hooks.done.tap('YourPluginName', function(manifest, stats) {
console.log(`The manifest has been written to ${manifest.getOutputPath()}`);
console.log(`${manifest}`);
});
manifest.hooks.done.tapPromise('YourPluginName', async (manifest, stats) => {
await yourAsyncOperation();
});
These hooks can also be set by passing them in the constructor options.
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
done(manifest, stats) {
console.log(`The manifest has been written to ${manifest.getOutputPath()}`);
console.log(`${manifest}`);
}
});
If the manifest instance is passed to a hook, you can use the following methods to manage what goes into the manifest.
has(key)
get(key)
set(key, value)
setRaw(key, value)
delete(key)
If you want to write the manifest to another location, you can use
writeTo(destination).
new WebpackAssetsManifest({
async done(manifest) {
await manifest.writeTo('/some/other/path/assets-manifest.json');
}
});