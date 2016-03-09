Append a header to the contents loaded by the loader. Useful to add headers to all your files in the webpack pipeline.
Motivation: I wanted to use Ramda functions directly in my application without import every single one causing a huge bloat in my import statements. I also didn't want to keep using the "R." prefix.
$ npm install --save-dev webpack-append
Add the loader to your
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: [
// ...
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'webpack-append',
query: 'console.log(\'This header sits perfectly at the begining of my file.!\')'
}
]
}
}
import R from 'ramda'
const importAllRamdaFunctions = 'import { ' + Object.keys(R).join(', ') + ' } from \'ramda\''
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: [
// ...
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'webpack-append',
query: importAllRamdaFunctions
}
]
}
}
Feel free to open issues to propose stuff and participate. Pull requests are also welcome.