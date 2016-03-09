Webpack loader to append text to files

Append a header to the contents loaded by the loader. Useful to add headers to all your files in the webpack pipeline.

Motivation: I wanted to use Ramda functions directly in my application without import every single one causing a huge bloat in my import statements. I also didn't want to keep using the "R." prefix.

$ npm install --save-dev webpack-append

Add the loader to your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'webpack-append' , query : 'console.log(\'This header sits perfectly at the begining of my file.!\')' } ] } }

My use case:

import R from 'ramda' const importAllRamdaFunctions = 'import { ' + Object .keys(R).join( ', ' ) + ' } from \'ramda\'' module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'webpack-append' , query : importAllRamdaFunctions } ] } }

Feel free to open issues to propose stuff and participate. Pull requests are also welcome.

MIT