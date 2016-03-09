openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wa

webpack-append

by Constantin Dumitrescu
0.1.2 (see all)

Webpack loader to append text to files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack loader to append text to files

Append a header to the contents loaded by the loader. Useful to add headers to all your files in the webpack pipeline.

Motivation: I wanted to use Ramda functions directly in my application without import every single one causing a huge bloat in my import statements. I also didn't want to keep using the "R." prefix.

Install:

$ npm install --save-dev webpack-append

Usage:

Add the loader to your webpack.config.js:

module.exports = {
    // ...
    module: {
      loaders: [
        // ...
        {
          test: /\.js$/,
          loader: 'webpack-append',
          query: 'console.log(\'This header sits perfectly at the begining of my file.!\')'
        }
      ]
    }
}

My use case:

import R from 'ramda'
const importAllRamdaFunctions = 'import { ' + Object.keys(R).join(', ') + ' } from \'ramda\''

module.exports = {
    // ...
    module: {
      loaders: [
        // ...
        {
          test: /\.js$/,
          loader: 'webpack-append',
          query: importAllRamdaFunctions
        }
      ]
    }
}

Contributing:

Feel free to open issues to propose stuff and participate. Pull requests are also welcome.

Licence:

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial