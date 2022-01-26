openbase logo
wam

webpack-api-mocker

by 小弟调调™
1.7.6

mocker-api that creates mocks for REST APIs. It will be helpful when you try to test your application without the actual REST API server.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

694

GitHub Stars

408

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Reanme mocker-api: https://github.com/jaywcjlove/mocker-api

