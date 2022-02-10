





webpack Webpack is a module bundler. Its main purpose is to bundle JavaScript files for usage in a browser, yet it is also capable of transforming, bundling, or packaging just about any resource or asset.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save-dev webpack

Install with yarn:

yarn add webpack --dev

Introduction

Webpack is a bundler for modules. The main purpose is to bundle JavaScript files for usage in a browser, yet it is also capable of transforming, bundling, or packaging just about any resource or asset.

TL;DR

Bundles ES Modules, CommonJS, and AMD modules (even combined).

Can create a single bundle or multiple chunks that are asynchronously loaded at runtime (to reduce initial loading time).

Dependencies are resolved during compilation, reducing the runtime size.

Loaders can preprocess files while compiling, e.g. TypeScript to JavaScript, Handlebars strings to compiled functions, images to Base64, etc.

Highly modular plugin system to do whatever else your application requires.

Get Started

Check out webpack's quick Get Started guide and the other guides.

Browser Compatibility

Webpack supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported). Webpack also needs Promise for import() and require.ensure() . If you want to support older browsers, you will need to load a polyfill before using these expressions.

Concepts

Webpack has a rich plugin interface. Most of the features within webpack itself use this plugin interface. This makes webpack very flexible.

Name Status Install Size Description mini-css-extract-plugin Extracts CSS into separate files. It creates a CSS file per JS file which contains CSS. compression-webpack-plugin Prepares compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding html-webpack-plugin Simplifies creation of HTML files ( index.html ) to serve your bundles

Webpack enables the use of loaders to preprocess files. This allows you to bundle any static resource way beyond JavaScript. You can easily write your own loaders using Node.js.

Loaders are activated by using loadername! prefixes in require() statements, or are automatically applied via regex from your webpack configuration.

Files

Name Status Install Size Description val-loader Executes code as module and considers exports as JS code

JSON

Name Status Install Size Description Loads and transpiles a CSON file

Transpiling

Name Status Install Size Description Loads ES2015+ code and transpiles to ES5 using Babel Loads TypeScript like JavaScript Loads CoffeeScript like JavaScript

Templating

Name Status Install Size Description Exports HTML as string, requires references to static resources Loads Pug templates and returns a function Compiles Markdown to HTML Loads and transforms a HTML file using PostHTML Compiles Handlebars to HTML

Styling

Name Status Install Size Description <style> Add exports of a module as style to DOM Loads CSS file with resolved imports and returns CSS code Loads and compiles a LESS file Loads and compiles a Sass/SCSS file Loads and compiles a Stylus file Loads and transforms a CSS/SSS file using PostCSS

Frameworks

Name Status Install Size Description Loads and compiles Vue Components Process HTML & CSS with preprocessor of choice and require() Web Components like first-class modules Loads and compiles Angular 2 Components Riot official webpack loader

Performance

Webpack uses async I/O and has multiple caching levels. This makes webpack fast and incredibly fast on incremental compilations.

Module Formats

Webpack supports ES2015+, CommonJS and AMD modules out of the box. It performs clever static analysis on the AST of your code. It even has an evaluation engine to evaluate simple expressions. This allows you to support most existing libraries out of the box.

Webpack allows you to split your codebase into multiple chunks. Chunks are loaded asynchronously at runtime. This reduces the initial loading time.

Webpack can do many optimizations to reduce the output size of your JavaScript by deduplicating frequently used modules, minifying, and giving you full control of what is loaded initially and what is loaded at runtime through code splitting. It can also make your code chunks cache friendly by using hashes.

Contributing

We want contributing to webpack to be fun, enjoyable, and educational for anyone, and everyone. We have a vibrant ecosystem that spans beyond this single repo. We welcome you to check out any of the repositories in our organization or webpack-contrib organization which houses all of our loaders and plugins.

Contributions go far beyond pull requests and commits. Although we love giving you the opportunity to put your stamp on webpack, we also are thrilled to receive a variety of other contributions including:

Documentation updates, enhancements, designs, or bugfixes

Spelling or grammar fixes

README.md corrections or redesigns

Adding unit, or functional tests

Triaging GitHub issues -- especially determining whether an issue still persists or is reproducible.

Searching #webpack on twitter and helping someone else who needs help

Teaching others how to contribute to one of the many webpack's repos!

Blogging, speaking about, or creating tutorials about one of webpack's many features.

Helping others in our webpack gitter channel.

To get started have a look at our documentation on contributing.

If you are worried or don't know where to start, you can always reach out to Sean Larkin (@TheLarkInn) on Twitter or simply submit an issue and a maintainer can help give you guidance!

We have also started a series on our Medium Publication called The Contributor's Guide to webpack. We welcome you to read it and post any questions or responses if you still need help.

Looking to speak about webpack? We'd love to review your talk abstract/CFP! You can email it to webpack [at] opencollective [dot] com and we can give pointers or tips!!!

Creating your own plugins and loaders

If you create a loader or plugin, we would <3 for you to open source it, and put it on npm. We follow the x-loader , x-webpack-plugin naming convention.

Support

We consider webpack to be a low-level tool used not only individually but also layered beneath other awesome tools. Because of its flexibility, webpack isn't always the easiest entry-level solution, however we do believe it is the most powerful. That said, we're always looking for ways to improve and simplify the tool without compromising functionality. If you have any ideas on ways to accomplish this, we're all ears!

If you're just getting started, take a look at our new docs and concepts page. This has a high level overview that is great for beginners!!

Looking for webpack 1 docs? Please check out the old wiki, but note that this deprecated version is no longer supported.

If you want to discuss something or just need help, here is our Gitter room where there are always individuals looking to help out!

If you are still having difficulty, we would love for you to post a question to StackOverflow with the webpack tag. It is much easier to answer questions that include your webpack.config.js and relevant files! So if you can provide them, we'd be extremely grateful (and more likely to help you find the answer!)

If you are twitter savvy you can tweet #webpack with your question and someone should be able to reach out and help also.

If you have discovered a 🐜 or have a feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on Github.

License

Core Team

Most of the core team members, webpack contributors and contributors in the ecosystem do this open source work in their free time. If you use webpack for a serious task, and you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate. This project increases your income/productivity too. It makes development and applications faster and it reduces the required bandwidth.

This is how we use the donations:

Allow the core team to work on webpack

Thank contributors if they invested a large amount of time in contributing

Support projects in the ecosystem that are of great value for users

Support projects that are voted most (work in progress)

Infrastructure cost

Fees for money handling

