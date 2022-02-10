openbase logo
webpack

by webpack
5.65.0 (see all)

A bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.

Readme



webpack

Webpack is a module bundler. Its main purpose is to bundle JavaScript files for usage in a browser, yet it is also capable of transforming, bundling, or packaging just about any resource or asset.

Table of Contents

  1. Install
  2. Introduction
  3. Concepts
  4. Contributing
  5. Support
  6. Core Team
  7. Sponsoring
  8. Premium Partners
  9. Other Backers and Sponsors
  10. Gold Sponsors
  11. Silver Sponsors
  12. Bronze Sponsors
  13. Backers
  14. Special Thanks

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save-dev webpack

Install with yarn:

yarn add webpack --dev

Introduction

Webpack is a bundler for modules. The main purpose is to bundle JavaScript files for usage in a browser, yet it is also capable of transforming, bundling, or packaging just about any resource or asset.

TL;DR

  • Bundles ES Modules, CommonJS, and AMD modules (even combined).
  • Can create a single bundle or multiple chunks that are asynchronously loaded at runtime (to reduce initial loading time).
  • Dependencies are resolved during compilation, reducing the runtime size.
  • Loaders can preprocess files while compiling, e.g. TypeScript to JavaScript, Handlebars strings to compiled functions, images to Base64, etc.
  • Highly modular plugin system to do whatever else your application requires.

Get Started

Check out webpack's quick Get Started guide and the other guides.

Browser Compatibility

Webpack supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported). Webpack also needs Promise for import() and require.ensure(). If you want to support older browsers, you will need to load a polyfill before using these expressions.

Concepts

Plugins

Webpack has a rich plugin interface. Most of the features within webpack itself use this plugin interface. This makes webpack very flexible.

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
mini-css-extract-pluginmini-css-npmmini-css-sizeExtracts CSS into separate files. It creates a CSS file per JS file which contains CSS.
compression-webpack-plugincompression-npmcompression-sizePrepares compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding
html-webpack-pluginhtml-plugin-npmhtml-plugin-sizeSimplifies creation of HTML files (index.html) to serve your bundles

Loaders

Webpack enables the use of loaders to preprocess files. This allows you to bundle any static resource way beyond JavaScript. You can easily write your own loaders using Node.js.

Loaders are activated by using loadername! prefixes in require() statements, or are automatically applied via regex from your webpack configuration.

Files

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
val-loaderval-npmval-sizeExecutes code as module and considers exports as JS code

JSON

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
cson-npmcson-sizeLoads and transpiles a CSON file

Transpiling

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
babel-npmbabel-sizeLoads ES2015+ code and transpiles to ES5 using Babel
type-npmtype-sizeLoads TypeScript like JavaScript
coffee-npmcoffee-sizeLoads CoffeeScript like JavaScript

Templating

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
html-npmhtml-sizeExports HTML as string, requires references to static resources
pug-npmpug-sizeLoads Pug templates and returns a function
md-npmmd-sizeCompiles Markdown to HTML
posthtml-npmposthtml-sizeLoads and transforms a HTML file using PostHTML
hbs-npmhbs-sizeCompiles Handlebars to HTML

Styling

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
<style>style-npmstyle-sizeAdd exports of a module as style to DOM
css-npmcss-sizeLoads CSS file with resolved imports and returns CSS code
less-npmless-sizeLoads and compiles a LESS file
sass-npmsass-sizeLoads and compiles a Sass/SCSS file
stylus-npmstylus-sizeLoads and compiles a Stylus file
postcss-npmpostcss-sizeLoads and transforms a CSS/SSS file using PostCSS

Frameworks

NameStatusInstall SizeDescription
vue-npmvue-sizeLoads and compiles Vue Components
polymer-npmpolymer-sizeProcess HTML & CSS with preprocessor of choice and require() Web Components like first-class modules
angular-npmangular-sizeLoads and compiles Angular 2 Components
riot-npmriot-sizeRiot official webpack loader

Performance

Webpack uses async I/O and has multiple caching levels. This makes webpack fast and incredibly fast on incremental compilations.

Module Formats

Webpack supports ES2015+, CommonJS and AMD modules out of the box. It performs clever static analysis on the AST of your code. It even has an evaluation engine to evaluate simple expressions. This allows you to support most existing libraries out of the box.

Code Splitting

Webpack allows you to split your codebase into multiple chunks. Chunks are loaded asynchronously at runtime. This reduces the initial loading time.

Optimizations

Webpack can do many optimizations to reduce the output size of your JavaScript by deduplicating frequently used modules, minifying, and giving you full control of what is loaded initially and what is loaded at runtime through code splitting. It can also make your code chunks cache friendly by using hashes.

Contributing

We want contributing to webpack to be fun, enjoyable, and educational for anyone, and everyone. We have a vibrant ecosystem that spans beyond this single repo. We welcome you to check out any of the repositories in our organization or webpack-contrib organization which houses all of our loaders and plugins.

Contributions go far beyond pull requests and commits. Although we love giving you the opportunity to put your stamp on webpack, we also are thrilled to receive a variety of other contributions including:

  • Documentation updates, enhancements, designs, or bugfixes
  • Spelling or grammar fixes
  • README.md corrections or redesigns
  • Adding unit, or functional tests
  • Triaging GitHub issues -- especially determining whether an issue still persists or is reproducible.
  • Searching #webpack on twitter and helping someone else who needs help
  • Teaching others how to contribute to one of the many webpack's repos!
  • Blogging, speaking about, or creating tutorials about one of webpack's many features.
  • Helping others in our webpack gitter channel.

To get started have a look at our documentation on contributing.

If you are worried or don't know where to start, you can always reach out to Sean Larkin (@TheLarkInn) on Twitter or simply submit an issue and a maintainer can help give you guidance!

We have also started a series on our Medium Publication called The Contributor's Guide to webpack. We welcome you to read it and post any questions or responses if you still need help.

Looking to speak about webpack? We'd love to review your talk abstract/CFP! You can email it to webpack [at] opencollective [dot] com and we can give pointers or tips!!!

Creating your own plugins and loaders

If you create a loader or plugin, we would <3 for you to open source it, and put it on npm. We follow the x-loader, x-webpack-plugin naming convention.

Support

We consider webpack to be a low-level tool used not only individually but also layered beneath other awesome tools. Because of its flexibility, webpack isn't always the easiest entry-level solution, however we do believe it is the most powerful. That said, we're always looking for ways to improve and simplify the tool without compromising functionality. If you have any ideas on ways to accomplish this, we're all ears!

If you're just getting started, take a look at our new docs and concepts page. This has a high level overview that is great for beginners!!

Looking for webpack 1 docs? Please check out the old wiki, but note that this deprecated version is no longer supported.

If you want to discuss something or just need help, here is our Gitter room where there are always individuals looking to help out!

If you are still having difficulty, we would love for you to post a question to StackOverflow with the webpack tag. It is much easier to answer questions that include your webpack.config.js and relevant files! So if you can provide them, we'd be extremely grateful (and more likely to help you find the answer!)

If you are twitter savvy you can tweet #webpack with your question and someone should be able to reach out and help also.

If you have discovered a 🐜 or have a feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on Github.

Core Team


Tobias Koppers

Core


Founder of webpack
Johannes Ewald

Loaders & Plugins


Early adopter of webpack
Sean T. Larkin

Public Relations


Founder of the core team
Kees Kluskens

Development


Sponsor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation87
Easy to Use24
Performant54
Highly Customizable92
Bleeding Edge19
Responsive Maintainers32
Poor Documentation17
Hard to Use71
Slow19
Buggy2
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Gil TayarIsrael1 Rating1 Review
From the olden days of DOS, to the stratospheric architectures of the cloud, Gil was, is, and always will be, a software developer.
July 9, 2020
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Hard to Use

Am I comfortable with a bundler that tries hard to be a whole build system? No. Does it do all that it purports to do, and is highly customizable? Yes. Am I the only one that is confused by SO many options and configurations that it's hard to separate the forest from the trees? Yes. Is it THE standard against which all other bundlers are judged upon? Yes!

8
leedavidcsjsamrRiversideRockselbouglyrmweverbazuka5801Flixbox
Alexandre DesrochesQuebec, Canada8 Ratings7 Reviews
Focusing on Javascript - Including Node.js, Electron.js, React.js., Next.js, HTML and CSS. I also use Autohotkey, Firebase, and PHP for WordPress.
December 3, 2020
Hard to Use
Highly Customizable

Webpack is awesome and I really like what it does. But it is too complex in general. You need a lot of concentration and practice to really understand what it does. The best way to use Webpack for me is when I don't have to sue it myself but let another tool manage it like for example: NextJS, Create React App, Create Snowpack App or when someone provide a Webpack boilerplate which you can copy and start from as a base. Otherwise theres so many configs that you are spending a whole improductive day trying to make it do what you wish to do. I do recommend it because its extremely good but I hope that in the future it can become easier to manage when you first visit their official website.

0
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Webpack is probably the module bundler tool that I have had the most interesting love-hate relationship with. When you are able to configure it completely to your needs and get it running as per your requirements, boy, does it work phenomenally. But if you are a newbie and want to get started quickly, you might be in for quite an uphill battle if you want to set everything up from scratch using webpack. My suggestion for folks who don't have much time or patience to read the docs would be to use cli tools or something similar to get it preset and running for you. However, if you are a configurations hustler and like to play around with the tiniest settings, Welcome to the Party! :)

0
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings22 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Slow
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

WebPack is the most mature and widely used JS bundler. I have used it with both the default configuration that comes with Create React App and custom configurations. I found it highly stable, highly configurable, and easy to use. With the help of plugins and loaders, we can scale it to our requirements. Compared to other JS builders, It lacks in performance with the newer bundler like esbuild but in terms of bundle size, we can achieve similar results.

2
abhijithvijayanriginoommen
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago

When I started using webpack, I was very hard and confusing. It is very very hard to use webpack if you don't the basics and don't know what you want to achieve. So for beginners it is frustrating to use webpack. But after the initial hurdle you start to understand the webpack basics, loaders plugins etc. Then you understand why we are doing the way we are doing things. One thing that they are doing amazing is the module federation thing, so much exiciting stuff. Although I would love to be it simple. I am just not comfortable with this much complexity. A tool should be simple enough, but this is just crazy. I hope they listen and manage their complexity. The main usp of the new bundlers is that they are just simple, but they cannot compete with webpack large array of options. Still they need to work on the simplicity.

1
Yogi-Kmr

