WebP image loader & converter loader for Webpack.
npm install webp-loader --save-dev
Here is the example of using
webp-loader along with common file-loader:
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
loaders: [
'file-loader',
'webp-loader'
]
}
]
Unfortunately, if you wish to pass an options for internal imagemin-webp you should pass a options in JSON form:
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
loaders: [
'file-loader',
'webp-loader?{quality: 13}'
]
}
]
Normally you don't want to convert all of your images to WebP format, you just want to make alternate versions. You can use multi-loader to achieve it:
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
loader: multi(
'file-loader?name=[name].[ext].webp!webp-loader?{quality: 95}'
'file-loader?name=[name].[ext]',
)
},
]
For all possible options please visit "API" section of the official imagemin-webp README.
webp-loader is heavily inspired by tcoopman/image-webpack-loader.