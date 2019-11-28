WebP image loader & converter loader for Webpack.

Install

npm install webp-loader --save-dev

Usage

Here is the example of using webp-loader along with common file-loader:

loaders: [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i , loaders : [ 'file-loader' , 'webp-loader' ] } ]

Unfortunately, if you wish to pass an options for internal imagemin-webp you should pass a options in JSON form:

loaders: [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i , loaders : [ 'file-loader' , 'webp-loader?{quality: 13}' ] } ]

Normally you don't want to convert all of your images to WebP format, you just want to make alternate versions. You can use multi-loader to achieve it:

loaders: [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i , loader : multi( 'file-loader?name=[name].[ext].webp!webp-loader?{quality: 95}' 'file-loader?name=[name].[ext]' , ) }, ]

Options

For all possible options please visit "API" section of the official imagemin-webp README.

Inspiration

webp-loader is heavily inspired by tcoopman/image-webpack-loader.

License

MIT