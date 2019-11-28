openbase logo
webp-loader

by Max Riveiro
0.6.0 (see all)

WebP image loader & converter for Webpack

Readme

webp-loader

Build Status

WebP image loader & converter loader for Webpack.

Install

npm install webp-loader --save-dev

Usage

Here is the example of using webp-loader along with common file-loader:

loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
    loaders: [
      'file-loader',
      'webp-loader'
    ]
  }
]

Unfortunately, if you wish to pass an options for internal imagemin-webp you should pass a options in JSON form:

loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
    loaders: [
      'file-loader',
      'webp-loader?{quality: 13}'
    ]
  }
]

Normally you don't want to convert all of your images to WebP format, you just want to make alternate versions. You can use multi-loader to achieve it:

loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
    loader: multi(
      'file-loader?name=[name].[ext].webp!webp-loader?{quality: 95}'
      'file-loader?name=[name].[ext]',
    )
  },
]

Options

For all possible options please visit "API" section of the official imagemin-webp README.

Inspiration

webp-loader is heavily inspired by tcoopman/image-webpack-loader.

License

MIT

