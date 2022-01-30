PostCSS plugin and tiny JS script (175 bytes) to use WebP in CSS
This tool will make your images 25% smaller for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. Safari will download the bigger JPEG/PNG image.
You add
require('webp-in-css/polyfill') to your JS bundle and write CSS like:
.logo {
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
background: url(/logo.png);
}
The script will set
webp or
no-webp class on
<body>
and PostCSS plugin will generate:
.logo {
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
background: url(/logo.webp) no-repeat;
}
body.webp .logo {
background-image: url(/logo.webp);
}
body.no-webp .logo, body.no-js .logo {
background-image: url(/logo.png);
}
If you want to use
addNoJs option, you need manually set
no-js class on
<body>.
Polyfill will remove this class, if JS is enabled in the browser. Polyfill should
be inserted in the
<head>, without
async or
defer attributes, before css.
addNoJs option is enabled by default.
Step 1: Install tool:
npm install --save-dev postcss webp-in-css
Step 2: convert all your JPEG/PNG images to WebP by Squoosh.
Set checkbox on
Lossless for PNG images and remove it for JPEG.
We recommend
Reduce palette for most of the PNG images.
Save WebP images in the same places of JPEG/PNG images:
img/bg.png →
img/bg.webp.
Step 3: use
<picture> to insert WebP images in HTML:
- <img src="/screenshot.jpg" alt="Screenshot">
+ <picture>
+ <source srcset="/screenshot.webp" type="image/webp">
+ <img src="/screenshot.jpg" alt="Screenshot">
+ </picture>
Step 4: add JS script to your client-side JS bundle:
+ import 'webp-in-css/polyfill'
Since JS script is very small (142 bytes), the best way for landings is to inline it to HTML:
</head>
<body>
+ <script><%= readFile('node_modules/webp-in-css/polyfill.js') %></script>
Note, that you need to put
<script> inside
<body>, not
<head>.
Step 5: check do you use PostCSS already in your bundler.
You can check
postcss.config.js in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json or
postcss in bundle config.
If you don’t have it already, add PostCSS to your bundle:
postcss.config.js file.
It already has PostCSS support.
Step 6: Add
webp-in-css/plugin to PostCSS plugins:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('webp-in-css/plugin'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
If you use CSS Modules in webpack add
modules: true option:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
- require('webp-in-css/plugin'),
+ require('webp-in-css/plugin')({ modules: true }),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
We also recommend to put all images from CSS to preload content:
+ <link rel="preload" as="image" type="image/webp" href="/logo.webp">
<script><%= readFile('node_modules/webp-in-css/polyfill.js') %></script>
</head>
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('webp-in-css/plugin')({ /* options */ }),
]
}
modules boolean: wrap classes to
:global() to support CSS Modules.
false by default.
webpClass string: class name for browser with WebP support.
noWebpClass string: class name for browser without WebP support.
addNoJs boolean: add
no-js class to selector.
true by default.
noJsClass string: class name for browser without JS support.
check function: should return boolean if we need to change declaration,
default:
decl => /\.(jpe?g|png)(?!(\.webp|.*[&?]format=webp))/i.test(decl.value)
rename function: get a new file name from old name,
like
(oldName: string) => string,
then
url(./image.png) →
url(./image.png.webp).
Often you will need to change
check option too.
check: decl => /\.jpg/.test(decl.value) && !decl.value.includes("as=webp"),
rename: url => url.replace(".jpg", ".jpg?as=webp")