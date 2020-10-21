libwebp decoder in the browser (converts webp images to png on-the-fly)
<picture> elements
.webp extension
option A — html install, use webp-hero's bundle with the polyfills
you just inject the html onto your page. this technique works nicely for older browsers like ie11
load generic polyfills and the webp-hero global bundle via script tags
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webp-hero@0.0.0-dev.27/dist-cjs/polyfills.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webp-hero@0.0.0-dev.27/dist-cjs/webp-hero.bundle.js"></script>
run the webp-hero polyfill function on the document
<script>
var webpMachine = new webpHero.WebpMachine()
webpMachine.polyfillDocument()
</script>
option B — commonjs install, use webp-hero's cjs modules in your application
you'll be familiar with this if you're bundling a commonjs with browserify or webpack
install the webp-hero npm package
npm install webp-hero
import and run the webp-hero polyfill function
import {WebpMachine} from "webp-hero"
const webpMachine = new WebpMachine()
webpMachine.polyfillDocument()
if you want to support old browsers like ie11,
you might want to include your own polyfills or import
webp-hero/dist-cjs/polyfills.js
option C — es-module install, like in the future
es modules are available. but why would anybody use these for webp-hero? i guess it could be useful for.. mobile safari? anyways, this won't work in older browsers, which might defeat the purpose of using webp-hero in the first place? well.. it's here for you if you need it!
use webp-hero on your page in one script tag
<script type="module">
import {WebpMachine} from "https://unpkg.com/webp-hero@0.0.0-dev.27/dist/webp-machine.js"
const webpMachine = new WebpMachine()
webpMachine.polyfillDocument()
</script>
option D — angular users should look at ngx-webp-polyfill
new WebpMachine({...options}) — all options have defaults, but you can override them
{webp} google module which contains the actual decoder
{webpSupport} function which detects whether the browser supports webp
{detectWebpImage} detect whether or not the provided
<img> element is in webp format
webpMachine.polyfillDocument() — run over the entire html document, sniffing out webp
<img> elements to convert (only if the browser doesn't support webp)
webpMachine.polyfillImage(imageElement) — converts the given webp image (only if the browser doesn't support webp)
webpMachine.decode(webpData) — decode webp
Uint8Array data, return a png data-url
webpMachine.clearCache() — manually wipe the cache to save memory
convert-binary-data.ts and etc may be unstable, you might not want to rely on those
webp-hero/libwebp/google/webp.js
webp-hero/libwebp/webp.cjs.js
webp-hero/libwebp/webp.js
prerequisites
webp-hero development
npm install — install dependencies and run build
webp-hero/dist/ and
webp-hero/dist-cjs/
npm start — start http server
rebuild google's libwebp
libwebp/dist are checked into git, because it takes so damn long to build
libwebp/build — run dockerized libwebp build, regenerates
libwebp/dist
libwebp/debug — handy for debugging the dockerized build