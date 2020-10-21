option A — html install, use webp-hero's bundle with the polyfills you just inject the html onto your page. this technique works nicely for older browsers like ie11

if you want to support old browsers like ie11, you might want to include your own polyfills or import webp-hero/dist-cjs/polyfills.js

option B — commonjs install, use webp-hero's cjs modules in your application you'll be familiar with this if you're bundling a commonjs with browserify or webpack

option C — es-module install, like in the future

es modules are available. but why would anybody use these for webp-hero? i guess it could be useful for.. mobile safari? anyways, this won't work in older browsers, which might defeat the purpose of using webp-hero in the first place? well.. it's here for you if you need it!