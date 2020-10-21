openbase logo
Readme

🦸‍♂️ webp-hero

browser polyfill for the webp image format

  • 🎉 webp images come alive, even in safari and ie11! (firefox and edge now support webp)
  • ⚙️ webp-hero actually runs google's libwebp decoder in the browser (converts webp images to png on-the-fly)
  • 🕹️ live demo
    • webp-hero/ — webp-hero polyfill operating normally (does nothing if your browser supports webp)
    • webp-hero/?force — webp conversion to png is forced (even if your browser supports webp)
  • ♻️ freshness
  • 💯 browser support tested 2020-08-26
    • evergreen browsers (chrome, firefox, edge, desktop safari)
    • windows 7 ie11
    • iphone 7 mobile safari
    • galaxy s5 samsung internet
  • ⚠️ known issues and deficiencies
    • doesn't yet support css background images (pull requests welcome!)
    • doesn't yet support <picture> elements
    • doesn't yet support web workers (decodes images one-at-a-time, blocking, single-threaded)
    • currently only detects webp images with filename ending in .webp extension
    • no wasm (because older browsers)
    • at one megabyte, the decoder is quite heavy

webp-hero installation and usage

  • option A — html install, use webp-hero's bundle with the polyfills
    you just inject the html onto your page. this technique works nicely for older browsers like ie11

    1. load generic polyfills and the webp-hero global bundle via script tags

      <script src="https://unpkg.com/webp-hero@0.0.0-dev.27/dist-cjs/polyfills.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webp-hero@0.0.0-dev.27/dist-cjs/webp-hero.bundle.js"></script>

    2. run the webp-hero polyfill function on the document

      <script>
    var webpMachine = new webpHero.WebpMachine()
    webpMachine.polyfillDocument()
</script>

  • option B — commonjs install, use webp-hero's cjs modules in your application
    you'll be familiar with this if you're bundling a commonjs with browserify or webpack

    1. install the webp-hero npm package

      npm install webp-hero

    2. import and run the webp-hero polyfill function

      import {WebpMachine} from "webp-hero"
const webpMachine = new WebpMachine()
webpMachine.polyfillDocument()

    3. if you want to support old browsers like ie11,
      you might want to include your own polyfills or import webp-hero/dist-cjs/polyfills.js

  • option C — es-module install, like in the future
    es modules are available. but why would anybody use these for webp-hero? i guess it could be useful for.. mobile safari? anyways, this won't work in older browsers, which might defeat the purpose of using webp-hero in the first place? well.. it's here for you if you need it!

    1. use webp-hero on your page in one script tag

      <script type="module">
    import {WebpMachine} from "https://unpkg.com/webp-hero@0.0.0-dev.27/dist/webp-machine.js"
    const webpMachine = new WebpMachine()
    webpMachine.polyfillDocument()
</script>

  • option D — angular users should look at ngx-webp-polyfill

webp-hero advanced usage

webp-machine

  • webp-machine.ts has logic for polyfilling, caching, and enforcing sequential webp decoding
    • new WebpMachine({...options}) — all options have defaults, but you can override them
      • {webp} google module which contains the actual decoder
      • {webpSupport} function which detects whether the browser supports webp
      • {detectWebpImage} detect whether or not the provided <img> element is in webp format
    • the webpMachine you create has the following methods
      • webpMachine.polyfillDocument() — run over the entire html document, sniffing out webp <img> elements to convert (only if the browser doesn't support webp)
      • webpMachine.polyfillImage(imageElement) — converts the given webp image (only if the browser doesn't support webp)
      • webpMachine.decode(webpData) — decode webp Uint8Array data, return a png data-url
      • webpMachine.clearCache() — manually wipe the cache to save memory
  • other modules like convert-binary-data.ts and etc may be unstable, you might not want to rely on those

manual-style with the google libwebp decoder

  • we compile from google's libwebp emscripten build in a docker container
  • this build contains minimal functionality for rendering webp data to a canvas:
    • google's emscripten output: webp-hero/libwebp/google/webp.js
  • we do little hacks to wrap this build into two modules:
    • common-js: webp-hero/libwebp/webp.cjs.js
    • es-module: webp-hero/libwebp/webp.js
  • we have a typescript declaration for it too: webp.d.ts

webp-hero dev and contributing

  • prerequisites

    • git and node
    • docker (only if you want to rebuild google's libwebp)

  • webp-hero development

    • npm install — install dependencies and run build
      • runs a typescript build, uses browserify to make the bundle
      • generates webp-hero/dist/ and webp-hero/dist-cjs/
      • generates the polyfills (cjs-only)
      • does not rebuild google's libwebp
    • npm start — start http server
      • visit http://localhost:5000/ to see the webp-hero demo
      • visit http://localhost:5000/libwebp/dist/google/ to see google's demo

  • rebuild google's libwebp

    • libwebp build artifacts in libwebp/dist are checked into git, because it takes so damn long to build
    • libwebp/build — run dockerized libwebp build, regenerates libwebp/dist
    • libwebp/debug — handy for debugging the dockerized build

