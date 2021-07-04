This repo is no longer supported.

Thanks for all your support!

webp-converter v2.3.3

A small node.js library for converting any image to webp file format or converting webp image to any image file format.

This library uses precompiled executables of WebP(v1.1.0) for more info visit WebP

For converting other image formats to webp, please read this documentation cwebp Encoder

For converting webp image to other image format, please read this documentation dwebp Encoder

For converting gif image to webp, please read this documentation gif2webp Converter

For creating animated webp image using webp images, please read this documentation webpmux Muxer

What's New

logging options added

How to use

Fix Permission Issue

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); webp.grant_permission();

cwebp

Convert other image format to webp

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.cwebp( "nodejs_logo.jpg" , "nodejs_logo.webp" , "-q 80" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Convert base64 image to webpbase64 image

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); function get_webpbase64 ( path ) { fs.readFile(path, function ( error, data ) { if (error) { throw error; } else { let buf = Buffer.from(data); let dataBase64 = Buffer.from(buf).toString( 'base64' ); let result = webp.str2webpstr(dataBase64, "jpg" , "-q 80" ); result.then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }); } }); } get_webpbase64( "./nodejs_logo.jpg" ) get_webpbase64( "./nodejs_logo.jpg" , "/home/user/Desktop/webp/temp" )

Convert buffer to webp buffer

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); function get_webpbuffer ( path ) { fs.readFile(path, function ( error, data ) { if (error) { throw error; } else { let result = webp.buffer2webpbuffer(data, "jpg" , "-q 80" ); result.then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }); } }); } get_webpbuffer( "./nodejs_logo.jpg" ) get_webpbuffer( "./nodejs_logo.jpg" , "/home/user/Desktop/webp/temp" )

dwebp

Convert webp image to other image format

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.dwebp( "nodejs_logo.webp" , "nodejs_logo.jpg" , "-o" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

gif2webp

Convert gif image to webp

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.gwebp( "linux_logo.gif" , "linux_logo.webp" , "-q 80" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

webpmux

Add ICC profile,XMP metadata and EXIF metadata

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.webpmux_add( "in.webp" , "icc_container.webp" , "image_profile.icc" , "icc" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Extract ICC profile,XMP metadata and EXIF metadata

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.webpmux_extract( "anim_container.webp" , "image_profile.icc" , "icc" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Strip ICC profile,XMP metadata and EXIF metadata

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.webpmux_strip( "icc_container.webp" , "without_icc.webp" , "icc" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Create an animated WebP file from Webp images

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); let input=[{ "path" : "./frames/tmp-0.webp" , "offset" : "+100" },{ "path" : "./frames/tmp-1.webp" , "offset" : "+100" },{ "path" : "./frames/tmp-2.webp" , "offset" : "+100" }]; const result = webp.webpmux_animate(input, "anim_container.webp" , "10" , "255,255,255,255" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Get a frame from an animated WebP file

const webp= require ( 'webp-converter' ); const result = webp.webpmux_getframe( "anim_container.webp" , "frame_2.webp" , "2" ,logging= "-v" ); result.then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Installation

$ npm install webp-converter

License

MIT