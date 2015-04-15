node webot

A web robot for node.js.

With simple rules based on RegExp and custom functions, you can easily run a robot as web service.

Quick Start

var express = require ( 'express' ); var webot = require ( 'webot' ); var app = express(); webot.set( 'hi' , "Hi, I'm Webot." ); webot.set( 'subscribe' , { pattern : function ( info ) { return info.event === 'subscribe' ; }, handler : function ( info ) { return 'Thank you for subscribe.' ; } }); app.get( '/webot' , function ( req, res, next ) { var message = req.query.message; webot.reply({ text : message, }, function ( err, info ) { if (err) return res.json({ r : err }); res.json({ r : 0 , reply : info.reply }); }); });

API Referrence

Webot

Add new reply rule.

webot.set(pattern, handler, replies) webot.set({ name : 'rule name' , pattern : function ( info ) { ... }, handler : function ( info, next ) { } })

我们建议你给每条规则都命名，以方便规则之间互相调用。

webot.set( 'rule A' , { pattern : /ruleA/ , handler : function ( ) { }, }); webot.set( '你好' , function ( ) { return [ '你也好' , '你好' , '很高兴认识你' ]; }); webot.set( '你好' , [ '你也好' , '你好' , '很高兴认识你' ]); webot.set( 'test music message' , { type : 'music' , url : 'http://example.com/a.mp3' });

你甚至还可以直接传入一个 Object ， 其 key 为 pattern ， value 为 handler （只要里面不包括 'handler' 这个 key）：

webot.set({ '你好' : function ( ) { return [ '你也好' , '你好' , '很高兴认识你' ]; }, '你是谁' : '我是你的小天使呀' });

你可以根据rule的名字动态的删除一个rule，

webot.delete( 'rule1' );

你可以根据rule的名字动态的更新rule，参数和set方法的参数一致

robot.update( 'rule1' , { pattern : 'hello' , handler : function ( info ) { info.reply = 'hello' ; } });

有关 replies 的使用，请参考 rule.replies 。

Get a rule based on its name. ruleName must be a string.

Set a wait rule for info.wait to use. Must provide a valid name . If handler not presented, try get the wait rule with that name.

等待规则 即只在等待用户回复时才执行的规则。

Add a preprocess rule. rule.handler will be called every time before checking reply rules.

预处理规则，可以对发来的消息进行预处理，比如从数据库取出用户等。

webot.beforeReply( function load_user( info , next) { User . get ( info .uid, function (err, user ) { if (err) return next (err); info . user = user ; // attach this user object to Info . next(); }); });

Add a post-repy rule. rule.handler will be called every time after a reply is got.

获得回复内容或对消息再处理，比如简繁转化。

Add domain specified rule, middlewares for groups of rules.

Example:

webot.domain( 'domain-1' , function require_user ( info ) { if (!info.user) { return 'Must login first' ; } }); webot.set( 'domain-1 act-1' , { domain : 'domain-1' , pattern : /some pattern/ , handler : function ( ).. }); webot . set ( 'domain-1 act-2' , { domain: 'domain-1' , pattern: /another pattern/ , handler: function( ).. });

So when /some pattern/ and /another pattern/ is matched, webot will run into the domain-1 middleware first, to check whether user is logged in.

载入 nodejs 模块作为 webot 的回复规则，以方便你在比较复杂的项目中组织文件。

file1, file2 是相对于调用此方法的文件所在目录的文件名。

webot.loads( './rules/a' , './rules.b' );

In file ./rules/a.js and ./rules/b.js :

module .exports = function ( webot ) { webot.set( 'rule_a' , function ( info, next ) { }); webot.set( 'rule_a_1' , 'some reply' ); };

or use single Rule defination:

module .exports = { pattern : /some pattern/ , handler : function ( info, next ) { }, };

增加对话规则

webot.dialog({ 'hello' : '哈哈哈' , 'hi' : [ '好吧' , '你好' ] }); webot.dialog( './rules/foo.js' , './rules/bar.js' );

In rules/foo.js :

module .exports = { 'hello' : '哈哈哈' , 'hi' : [ '好吧' , '你好' ] };

使用YAML

你也可以在你的项目中 require('js-yaml') ， 采用简洁的 yaml 语法来定义纯文本的对话规则：

In package.json :

"dependencies" : { ... "js-yaml" : "~2.0.3" ... }

In your app.js :

require ( 'js-yaml' ); webot.dialog( './rules/abc.yaml' );

In rules/abc.yaml :

hi: 'hi,I am robot' hello: - 你好 - fine - how are you /key (.*)/i: '你输入了: {1}, \{1}这样写就不会被替换' yaml: name: 'test_yaml_object' handler: '这是一个yaml的object配置'

Reset all rules, so your can reload rules when app is running.

Add serveral standard middlewares to an express app. Including:

options.verify : to verify request. Default: always pass.

: to verify request. Default: always pass. options.parser : to parse request post body. Default: use req.body .

: to parse request post body. Default: use . options.send : to send reply. Default: use res.json .

: to send reply. Default: use . options.sessionStore : the storage for webot sessions, just like express's cookieSession.

: the storage for webot sessions, just like express's cookieSession. options.path : where to watch. Default: "/".

: where to watch. Default: "/". options.prop: req or res 's property name to attach parsed and replied data. Default: "webot_data".

The middleware layout would be:

app.get(path, verify); app.post(path, verify, parser, function ( req, res, next ) { webot.reply(req[prop], function ( err, info ) { res[prop] = info; next(); }); }, send);

使用 webot.set 和 webot.wait 等方法时，会自动新建一条 rule ， rule 定义的具体可用参数如下：

为规则命名，方便使用 webot.get 获取规则。

消息匹配规则，用以判断是否对用户发送的消息进行回复。如果为正则表达式和字符串， 则只匹配用户发送的文本消息（也就是 info.text !== undefined 的消息）。

所有支持的格式：

{String} 如果是潜在的 RegExp （如字符串 '/abc/igm' ），会被转为 RegExp，如果以 '=' 打头，则完全匹配，否则模糊匹配

{RegExp} 正则表达式，匹配到的捕获组会被赋予 info.param ，可通过 info.param[1] , info.param[2] .. 获取

，可通过 , .. 获取 {Function} 该函数只接受一个参数 info ，返回布尔值

，返回布尔值 {NULL} 不指定 pattern ，则视为通过匹配，此 Rule 的 handler 将总是会执行

示例：

webot.set( 'Blur match' , { pattern : '是机器人' , handler : '是的，我就是一名光荣的机器人' }); webot.set( 'Exact match' , { pattern : '=a' , handler : '只有回复「a」时才会看到本消息' }); webot.set( 'your name' , { pattern : /^(?:my name is|i am|我(?:的名字)?(?:是|叫)?)\s*(.*)$/i , handler : function ( info ) { return '你好，' + info.param[ 1 ]; }, }); webot.set( '/(good\s*)morning/i' , '早上好，先生' ); webot.set( 'pattern as fn' , { pattern : function ( info ) { return info.param.eventKey === 'subscribe' ; }, handler : '你好，欢迎关注我' });

指定如何生成回复消息

当返回非真值(null/false)时继续执行下一个动作，否则返回值会被回复给用户。

支持的定义格式:

{String} 直接返回字符串

{Array} 从数组中随机取一个作为 handler

{Object} 直接返回

{Function} 执行函数获取返回值，第一个参数为消息请求的 info 对象

支持异步：

webot.set( 'search_database' , { description : 'Search a keyword from database' , pattern : /^(?:s\s+)(.+)$/i , handler : function ( info, next ) { query_from_database(info.text, function ( err, ret ) { if (err) return next( 500 ); return next( null , ret); }); } });

在函数执行过程中，如果设置 info.ended = true ，即使没有返回可用的回复，也不会再继续下一条规则。 此时会 fallback 到预设的 404 错误，参见 webot.codeReplies。

注意：

你是否注意到， handler 允许异步操作，而 pattern 却不可以？

事实上，所有的 pattern 操作，都可以放到 handler 里执行：

webot.set( 'test_A' , { handler : function ( info, next ) { if (info.text == 'A' ) { next( null , 'You said A.' ); } next(); } });

或者更省略一点：

webot. set ( function test_A( info ) { if ( info .text == 'A' ) { return 'You said A.' ; } });

所以，异步的匹配可以写成：

webot.set( 'test' , { handler : function ( info, next ) { var uid = info.uid; User.findOne(uid, function ( err, doc ) { if (!doc) { return next(); } return next( null , '欢迎你，' + doc.name); }); } });

相信你并不会太需要在匹配消息规则时也进行异步。 事实上，很多需求都可以转化为使用 webot.beforeReply 。

指定如何再次回复用户的回复。即用户回复了根据当前规则回复的消息后，如何继续对话。 必须先配置 session支持。

webot.set( 'guess my sex' , { pattern : /是男.还是女.|你.*男的女的/ , handler : '你猜猜看呐' , replies : { '/女|girl/i' : '人家才不是女人呢' , '/男|boy/i' : '是的，我就是翩翩公子一枚' , 'both|不男不女' : '你丫才不男不女呢' , '不猜' : '好的，再见' , '/.*/' : function ( info ) { if (info.rewaitCount < 2 ) { info.rewait(); return '你到底还猜不猜嘛！' ; } return '看来你真的不想猜啊' ; }, } });

Info

Request and response in one place, with session support enabled.

当你在你的 express 中间件中为 info 加入了 session 支持，即可使用等待操作的高级功能。

等待用户回复。并根据 rule 定义来回复用户。 rule 可以是一个 function 或 object。 用法与 webot.set 的参数类似。

重试上次等待操作。一般在 replies 的 handler 里调用。

以上两个方法均需要 session 支持。 具体用法请参看示例。

Each time we got an error from rule.handler , info.err will be updated. The last error will always stay there.

Session Support

TODO: 待完善

命令行工具

提供可执行文件 webot 用于发送测试消息。 使用 npm 安装 webot-cli：

npm install webot-cli -g

Have fun with wechat, and enjoy being a robot!

LICENSE

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.