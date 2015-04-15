A web robot for node.js.
With simple rules based on RegExp and custom functions, you can easily run a robot as web service.
var express = require('express');
var webot = require('webot');
var app = express();
webot.set('hi', "Hi, I'm Webot.");
webot.set('subscribe', {
pattern: function(info) {
return info.event === 'subscribe';
},
handler: function(info) {
return 'Thank you for subscribe.';
}
});
app.get('/webot', function(req, res, next) {
var message = req.query.message;
webot.reply({
text: message,
}, function(err, info) {
if (err) return res.json({ r: err });
res.json({
r: 0,
reply: info.reply
});
});
});
Add new reply rule.
webot.set(pattern, handler, replies)
// or
webot.set({
name: 'rule name',
pattern: function(info) { ... },
handler: function(info, next) {
}
})
我们建议你给每条规则都命名，以方便规则之间互相调用。
webot.set('rule A', {
pattern: /ruleA/,
handler: function() {
},
});
// webot.get('rule A') 即可获得刚才定义的规则
// 可以省略第二个参数里的 pattern ,
// 则规则名会被转换为一个用于匹配的正则
webot.set('你好', function() {
// 随机回复一句话
return ['你也好', '你好', '很高兴认识你'];
});
// 更简单地
webot.set('你好', ['你也好', '你好', '很高兴认识你']);
// 如果 handler 是一个 object ，也会直接作为 reply 返回
webot.set('test music message', {
type: 'music',
url: 'http://example.com/a.mp3'
});
你甚至还可以直接传入一个 Object ， 其 key 为 pattern ， value 为 handler （只要里面不包括 'handler' 这个 key）：
webot.set({
'你好': function() {
// 随机回复一句话
return ['你也好', '你好', '很高兴认识你'];
},
'你是谁': '我是你的小天使呀'
});
你可以根据rule的名字动态的删除一个rule，
webot.delete('rule1');
你可以根据rule的名字动态的更新rule，参数和set方法的参数一致
robot.update('rule1', {
pattern: 'hello',
handler: function(info) {
info.reply = 'hello';
}
});
有关
replies 的使用，请参考 rule.replies 。
Get a rule based on its name.
ruleName must be a string.
Set a wait rule for
info.wait to use. Must provide a valid
name.
If handler not presented, try get the wait rule with that name.
等待规则 即只在等待用户回复时才执行的规则。
Add a preprocess rule.
rule.handler will be called every time before checking reply rules.
预处理规则，可以对发来的消息进行预处理，比如从数据库取出用户等。
webot.beforeReply(function load_user(info, next) {
User.get(info.uid, function(err, user) {
if (err) return next(err);
info.user = user; // attach this user object to Info.
next();
});
});
Add a post-repy rule.
rule.handler will be called every time after a reply is got.
获得回复内容或对消息再处理，比如简繁转化。
Add domain specified rule, middlewares for groups of rules.
Example:
webot.domain('domain-1', function require_user(info) {
if (!info.user) {
return 'Must login first';
}
});
webot.set('domain-1 act-1', {
domain: 'domain-1',
pattern: /some pattern/,
handler: function()..
});
webot.set('domain-1 act-2', {
domain: 'domain-1',
pattern: /another pattern/,
handler: function()..
});
So when
/some pattern/ and
/another pattern/ is matched, webot will run into the
domain-1 middleware first,
to check whether user is logged in.
载入 nodejs 模块作为 webot 的回复规则，以方便你在比较复杂的项目中组织文件。
file1, file2 是相对于调用此方法的文件所在目录的文件名。
webot.loads('./rules/a', './rules.b');
In file
./rules/a.js and
./rules/b.js:
module.exports = function(webot) {
webot.set('rule_a', function(info, next) {
// ...
});
webot.set('rule_a_1', 'some reply');
};
or use single Rule defination:
module.exports = {
pattern: /some pattern/,
handler: function(info, next) {
// ...
},
};
增加对话规则
webot.dialog({
'hello': '哈哈哈',
'hi': ['好吧', '你好']
});
// or
webot.dialog('./rules/foo.js', './rules/bar.js');
In
rules/foo.js:
module.exports = {
'hello': '哈哈哈',
'hi': ['好吧', '你好']
};
你也可以在你的项目中
require('js-yaml') ，
采用简洁的 yaml 语法来定义纯文本的对话规则：
In
package.json:
"dependencies": {
...
"js-yaml": "~2.0.3"
...
}
In your
app.js:
require('js-yaml');
webot.dialog('./rules/abc.yaml');
In
rules/abc.yaml:
---
# 直接回复
hi: 'hi,I am robot'
# 随机回复一个
hello:
- 你好
- fine
- how are you
# 匹配组替换
/key (.*)/i: '你输入了: {1}, \{1}这样写就不会被替换'
# 也可以是一个rule定义；如果没有定义pattern，自动使用key
yaml:
name: 'test_yaml_object'
handler: '这是一个yaml的object配置'
Reset all rules, so your can reload rules when app is running.
Add serveral standard middlewares to an express app. Including:
req.body.
res.json.
req or
res's property name to attach parsed and replied data. Default: "webot_data".
The middleware layout would be:
app.get(path, verify);
app.post(path, verify, parser, function(req, res, next) {
webot.reply(req[prop], function(err, info) {
res[prop] = info;
next();
});
}, send);
使用
webot.set 和
webot.wait 等方法时，会自动新建一条 rule ，
rule 定义的具体可用参数如下：
为规则命名，方便使用
webot.get 获取规则。
消息匹配规则，用以判断是否对用户发送的消息进行回复。如果为正则表达式和字符串，
则只匹配用户发送的文本消息（也就是
info.text !== undefined 的消息）。
所有支持的格式：
info.param ，可通过
info.param[1],
info.param[2].. 获取
info ，返回布尔值
示例：
// 匹配下列所有消息：
//
// 你是机器人吗
// 难道你是机器人？
// 你是不是机器人？
// ...
//
webot.set('Blur match', {
pattern: '是机器人',
handler: '是的，我就是一名光荣的机器人'
});
// 当字符串 pattern 以 "=" 开头时，则会完全匹配
webot.set('Exact match', {
pattern: '=a',
handler: '只有回复「a」时才会看到本消息'
});
// 利用正则来匹配
webot.set('your name', {
pattern: /^(?:my name is|i am|我(?:的名字)?(?:是|叫)?)\s*(.*)$/i,
handler: function(info) {
return '你好，' + info.param[1];
},
// 或者直接返回字符串，webot 会自动替换匹配关键字
// handler: '你好，{1}'
});
// 类正则的字符串会被还原为正则
webot.set('/(good\s*)morning/i', '早上好，先生');
// 可以接受 function
webot.set('pattern as fn', {
pattern: function(info){
return info.param.eventKey === 'subscribe';
},
handler: '你好，欢迎关注我'
});
指定如何生成回复消息
当返回非真值(null/false)时继续执行下一个动作，否则返回值会被回复给用户。
支持的定义格式:
支持异步：
webot.set('search_database', {
description: 'Search a keyword from database',
pattern: /^(?:s\s+)(.+)$/i,
handler: function(info, next) {
// assert(this.name == 'search_database');
// 函数内的 this 变量即此规则
// 执行一个异步操作..
query_from_database(info.text, function(err, ret) {
if (err) return next(500);
return next(null, ret);
});
}
});
在函数执行过程中，如果设置
info.ended = true ，即使没有返回可用的回复，也不会再继续下一条规则。
此时会 fallback 到预设的 404 错误，参见 webot.codeReplies。
注意：
你是否注意到，
handler 允许异步操作，而
pattern 却不可以？
事实上，所有的 pattern 操作，都可以放到
handler 里执行：
webot.set('test_A', {
handler: function(info, next) {
if (info.text == 'A') {
next(null, 'You said A.');
}
next();
}
});
或者更省略一点：
webot.set(function test_A(info) {
if (info.text == 'A') {
return 'You said A.';
}
});
所以，异步的匹配可以写成：
webot.set('test', {
handler: function(info, next) {
var uid = info.uid;
User.findOne(uid, function(err, doc) {
if (!doc) {
// 异步判断失败，进入下一条规则
return next();
}
// 判断成功后需要执行的操作在这里
return next(null, '欢迎你，' + doc.name);
});
}
});
相信你并不会太需要在匹配消息规则时也进行异步。
事实上，很多需求都可以转化为使用
webot.beforeReply 。
指定如何再次回复用户的回复。即用户回复了根据当前规则回复的消息后，如何继续对话。 必须先配置 session支持。
webot.set('guess my sex', {
pattern: /是男.还是女.|你.*男的女的/,
handler: '你猜猜看呐',
replies: {
'/女|girl/i': '人家才不是女人呢',
'/男|boy/i': '是的，我就是翩翩公子一枚',
'both|不男不女': '你丫才不男不女呢',
'不猜': '好的，再见',
'/.*/': function(info) {
// 在 replies 的 handler 里可以获得等待回复的重试次数参数
if (info.rewaitCount < 2) {
info.rewait();
return '你到底还猜不猜嘛！';
}
return '看来你真的不想猜啊';
},
}
// 也可以用一个函数搞定:
// replies: function(info){
// return '嘻嘻，不告诉你'
// }
// 也可以是数组格式，每个元素为一条rule
// replies: [{
// pattern: '/^g(irl)?\\??$/i',
// handler: '猜错'
// },{
// pattern: '/^b(oy)?\\??$/i',
// handler: '猜对了'
// },{
// pattern: 'both',
// handler: '对你无语...'
// }]
});
Request and response in one place, with session support enabled.
当你在你的 express 中间件中为
info 加入了
session 支持，即可使用等待操作的高级功能。
等待用户回复。并根据
rule 定义来回复用户。
rule 可以是一个 function 或 object。
用法与
webot.set 的参数类似。
重试上次等待操作。一般在
replies 的 handler 里调用。
以上两个方法均需要 session 支持。 具体用法请参看示例。
Each time we got an error from
rule.handler,
info.err will be updated. The last error will always stay there.
TODO: 待完善
提供可执行文件
webot 用于发送测试消息。
使用
npm 安装 webot-cli：
npm install webot-cli -g
Have fun with wechat, and enjoy being a robot!
