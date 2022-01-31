Fission helps developers build and scale their apps. We’re building a web native file system that combines files, encryption, and identity, like an open source iCloud.
Read the Guide for extended documentation and getting started information.
The API reference can be found at webnative.fission.app
The Fission webnative SDK offers tools for:
// ES6
import * as wn from 'webnative'
// Browser/UMD build
const wn = globalThis.webnative
const state = await wn.initialise({
permissions: {
// Will ask the user permission to store
// your apps data in `private/Apps/Nullsoft/Winamp`
app: {
name: "Winamp",
creator: "Nullsoft"
},
// Ask the user permission to additional filesystem paths
fs: {
private: [ wn.path.directory("Audio", "Music") ],
public: [ wn.path.directory("Audio", "Mixtapes") ]
}
}
}).catch(err => {
switch (err) {
case wn.InitialisationError.InsecureContext:
// We need a secure context to do cryptography
// Usually this means we need HTTPS or localhost
case wn.InitialisationError.UnsupportedBrowser:
// Browser not supported.
// Example: Firefox private mode can't use indexedDB.
}
})
switch (state.scenario) {
case wn.Scenario.AuthCancelled:
// User was redirected to lobby,
// but cancelled the authorisation
break;
case wn.Scenario.AuthSucceeded:
case wn.Scenario.Continuation:
// State:
// state.authenticated - Will always be `true` in these scenarios
// state.newUser - If the user is new to Fission
// state.throughLobby - If the user authenticated through the lobby, or just came back.
// state.username - The user's username.
//
// ☞ We can now interact with our file system (more on that later)
state.fs
break;
case wn.Scenario.NotAuthorised:
wn.redirectToLobby(state.permissions)
break;
}
redirectToLobby will redirect you to auth.fission.codes our authentication lobby, where you'll be able to make a Fission an account and link with another account that's on another device or browser. The function takes a second, optional, parameter, the url that the lobby should redirect back to (the default is
location.href).
initialise will return a rejected Promise if the browser, or context, is not supported.
The Web Native File System (WNFS) is built on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). It's structured and functions similarly to a Unix-style file system, with one notable exception: it's a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), meaning that a given child can have more than one parent (think symlinks but without the "sym").
Each file system has a public tree and a private tree, much like your MacOS, Windows, or Linux desktop file system. The public tree is "live" and publically accessible on the Internet. The private tree is encrypted so that only the owner can see the contents.
All information (links, data, metadata, etc) in the private tree is encrypted. Decryption keys are stored in such a manner that access to a given folder grants access to all of its subfolders.
// After initialising …
const fs = state.fs
// List the user's private files that belong to this app
await fs.ls(fs.appPath())
// Create a sub directory and add some content
await fs.write(
fs.appPath(wn.path.file("Sub Directory", "hello.txt")),
"👋"
)
// Announce the changes to the server
await fs.publish()
WNFS exposes a familiar POSIX-style interface:
add: add a file
cat: retrieve a file
exists: check if a file or directory exists
ls: list a directory
mkdir: create a directory
mv: move a file or directory
read: alias for
cat
rm: remove a file or directory
write: alias for
add
The
publish function synchronises your file system with the Fission API and IPFS. We don't do this automatically because if you add a large set of data, you only want to do this after everything is added. Otherwise it would be too slow and we would have too many network requests to the API.
Each file and directory has a
history property, which you can use to get an earlier version of that item. We use the
delta variable as the order index. Primarily because the timestamps can be slightly out of sequence, due to device inconsistencies.
const file = await fs.get(wn.path.file("private", "Blog Posts", "article.md"))
file.history.list()
// { delta: -1, timestamp: 1606236743 }
// { delta: -2, timestamp: 1606236532 }
// Get the previous version
file.history.back()
// Go back two versions
const delta = -2
file.history.back(delta)
// Get the first version (ie. delta -2)
// by providing a timestamp
file.history.prior(1606236743)
# install dependencies
yarn
# run development server
yarn start
# build
yarn build
# test
yarn test:prod
yarn test:unit
# generate docs
yarn docs
# publish
yarn publish-latest
yarn publish-alpha