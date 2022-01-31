Webnative SDK

Fission helps developers build and scale their apps. We’re building a web native file system that combines files, encryption, and identity, like an open source iCloud.

Read the Guide for extended documentation and getting started information.

The API reference can be found at webnative.fission.app

What you'll find here

The Fission webnative SDK offers tools for:

authenticating through a Fission authentication lobby

(a lobby is where you can make a Fission account or link an account) managing your web native file system

(this is where a user's data lives) tools for building DIDs and UCANs.

interacting with the users apps via the platform APIs

import * as wn from 'webnative' const wn = globalThis.webnative

Authentication

const state = await wn.initialise({ permissions: { app: { name: "Winamp" , creator: "Nullsoft" }, fs: { private : [ wn.path.directory( "Audio" , "Music" ) ], public : [ wn.path.directory( "Audio" , "Mixtapes" ) ] } } }).catch( err => { switch (err) { case wn.InitialisationError.InsecureContext: case wn.InitialisationError.UnsupportedBrowser: } }) switch (state.scenario) { case wn.Scenario.AuthCancelled: break ; case wn.Scenario.AuthSucceeded: case wn.Scenario.Continuation: state.fs break ; case wn.Scenario.NotAuthorised: wn.redirectToLobby(state.permissions) break ; }

redirectToLobby will redirect you to auth.fission.codes our authentication lobby, where you'll be able to make a Fission an account and link with another account that's on another device or browser. The function takes a second, optional, parameter, the url that the lobby should redirect back to (the default is location.href ).

initialise will return a rejected Promise if the browser, or context, is not supported.

Web Native File System

The Web Native File System (WNFS) is built on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). It's structured and functions similarly to a Unix-style file system, with one notable exception: it's a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), meaning that a given child can have more than one parent (think symlinks but without the "sym").

Each file system has a public tree and a private tree, much like your MacOS, Windows, or Linux desktop file system. The public tree is "live" and publically accessible on the Internet. The private tree is encrypted so that only the owner can see the contents.

All information (links, data, metadata, etc) in the private tree is encrypted. Decryption keys are stored in such a manner that access to a given folder grants access to all of its subfolders.

const fs = state.fs await fs.ls(fs.appPath()) await fs.write( fs.appPath(wn.path.file( "Sub Directory" , "hello.txt" )), "👋" ) await fs.publish()

Basics

WNFS exposes a familiar POSIX-style interface:

add : add a file

: add a file cat : retrieve a file

: retrieve a file exists : check if a file or directory exists

: check if a file or directory exists ls : list a directory

: list a directory mkdir : create a directory

: create a directory mv : move a file or directory

: move a file or directory read : alias for cat

: alias for rm : remove a file or directory

: remove a file or directory write : alias for add

Publish

The publish function synchronises your file system with the Fission API and IPFS. We don't do this automatically because if you add a large set of data, you only want to do this after everything is added. Otherwise it would be too slow and we would have too many network requests to the API.

Versioning

Each file and directory has a history property, which you can use to get an earlier version of that item. We use the delta variable as the order index. Primarily because the timestamps can be slightly out of sequence, due to device inconsistencies.

const file = await fs.get(wn.path.file( "private" , "Blog Posts" , "article.md" )) file.history.list() file.history.back() const delta = -2 file.history.back(delta) file.history.prior( 1606236743 )

Development