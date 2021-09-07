WebMonkeys

Allows you to spawn thousands of parallel tasks on the GPU with the simplest, dumbest API possible. It works on the browser (with browserify) and on Node.js. It is ES5-compatible and doesn't require any WebGL extension.

Usage

On the browser, add <script src="WebMonkeys.js"><script> to your HTML. On Node.js, install it from npm:

npm install webmonkeys --save

The example below uses the GPU to square all numbers in an array in parallel:

const monkeys = require ( "WebMonkeys" )(); monkeys.set( "nums" , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]); monkeys.work( 16 , "nums(i) := nums(i) * nums(i);" ); console .log(monkeys.get( "nums" ));

set / get allow you to send/receive data from the GPU, and work creates a number of parallel tasks (monkeys) that can read, process and rewrite that data. The language used is GLSL 1.0, extended array access ( foo(index) , usable anywhere on the source), setters ( foo(index) := value , usable on the end only), and int i , a global variable with the index of the monkey.

More examples

More elaborate algorithms can be developed with GLSL.

Vector multiplication: monkeys.set( "a" , [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ]); monkeys.set( "b" , [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 4 , 4 ]); monkeys.set( "c" , 16 ); monkeys.work( 16 , "c(i) := a(i) * b(i);" ); console .log(monkeys.get( "c" ));

Crypto-currency mining: monkeys.set( "blockhash" , [blockhash]); monkeys.set( "monkeyNonce" , monkeyNonce); monkeys.set( "result" , [ 0 ]); monkeys.work(totalMonkeys, ` const float attempts = ${attemptsPerMonkey.toFixed( 1 )} ; float bhash = blockhash(0); float startNonce = monkeyNonce(i); float mined = 0.0; for (float nonce = startNonce; nonce < startNonce+attempts; ++nonce){ // Yes, this hash function is stupid float hash = mod(bhash * (nonce+1.0), pow(2.0,31.0) - 1.0); if (hash >= 0.0 && hash <= 3000.0) mined = nonce; }; result(mined > 0.0 ? 0 : 1) := mined; ` ); console .log(monkeys.get( "result" ));

You can also define libs, write to many indices in a single call, and work with raw Uint32 buffers if you wish to. For more details, please check the examples directory.

vs WebGL

The only reliable way to access the GPU on the browser is by using WebGL. Since it wasn't designed for general programming, doing it is very tricky. For one, the only way to upload data is as 2D textures of pixels. Even worse, your shaders (programs) can't write directly to them; you need to, instead, render the result using geometrical primitives. You're, thus, in charge of converting JS numbers (IEEE 754 floats) to pixels, projecting them to/from 2D textures and using proper geometries to render the results on the right places. You must also deal with aliasing/blurring, rounding, and loss of precision. It is a very delicate job with many small details that could go wrong and no satisfactory way of debugging. WebMonkeys takes care of all that for you, abstracting the overcomplication away and making the power of the GPU as easily accessible as possible, with a very simple API based on array reads and writes.

Performance and debugging tips