webm-wasm lets you create webm videos in JavaScript via WebAssembly. The library consumes raw RGBA32 buffers (4 bytes per pixel) and turns them into a webm video with the given framerate and quality. This makes it compatible out-of-the-box with
ImageData from a
<canvas>. With realtime mode you can also use webm-wasm for streaming webm videos.
Works in all major browsers (although Safari can’t play webm 🐼).
The wasm module was created by emscripten’ing libvpx, libwebm and libyuv.
$ npm install --save webm-wasm
Note: This is a proof-of-concept and not a production-grade library.
webm-wasm runs in a worker by default. It works on the web and in in Node, although you need Node 11+ with the
--experimental-worker flag.
// 1. Load the `webm-wasm.js` file in a worker
const worker = new Worker("webm-worker.js");
// 2. Send the path to the `.wasm` file
worker.postMessage("./webm-wasm.wasm");
// 3. Wait for the worker to be ready
await nextMessage(worker);
// 4. Send the parameters for the constructor
worker.postMessage({
width: 512,
height: 512
// ... more constructor options below
});
// 5. Start sending frames!
while (hasNextFrame()) {
// ArrayBuffer containing RGBA24 data
const buffer = getFrame();
worker.postMessage(buffer, [buffer]);
}
// 6. Signal end-of-stream
worker.postMessage(null);
// 7. Get the webm file as an ArrayBuffer
const webm = await nextMessage(worker);
// 8. Cleanup
worker.terminate();
(You can find an implementation of
nextMessage() in
src/worker/webm-worker.js)
width (default:
300): Width of the video
height (default:
150): Height of the video
timebaseNum (default:
1): Numerator of the fraction for the length of a frame
timebaseDen (default:
30): Denominator of the fraction for the length of a frame
bitrate (default:
200): Bitrate in kbps
realtime (default:
false): Prioritize encoding speed over compression ratio and quality. With realtime mode turned off the worker will send a single
ArrayBuffer containing the entire webm video file once input stream has ended. With realtime mode turned on the worker will send an
ArrayBuffer in regular intervals.
Worker code can’t be loaded from another origin directly, even when the source is CORS-enabled. It is, however, still possible to load webm-wasm from a CDN like unpkg.com with a little workaround:
const buffer = await fetch(
"https://unpkg.com/webm-wasm@<version>/dist/webm-worker.js"
).then(r => r.arrayBuffer());
const worker = new Worker(
URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([buffer], { type: "text/javascript" }))
);
worker.postMessage("https://unpkg.com/webm-wasm@<version>/dist/webm-wasm.wasm");
// Continue as normal
If you just want to use the WebAssembly module directly, you can grab
webm-wasm.wasm as well as the the Emscripten glue code
webm-wasm.js.
The WebAssembly module exposes a C++ class via embind:
class WebmEncoder {
public:
// Same options as above. `cb` is a callback function that takes an ArrayBuffer.
WebmEncoder(int timebase_num, int timebase_den, unsigned int width, unsigned int height, unsigned int bitrate, bool realtime, val cb);
bool addRGBAFrame(std::string rgba);
bool finalize();
std::string lastError();
// ...
}
Transferable Streams are behind the “Experimental Web Platform Features” flag in Chrome Canary. The alternative
webm-transformstreamworker.js makes use of them to expose the webm encoder. Take a look at the demos to see the usage.
To run the web demos, start the webserver using
$ npm run serve
You'll find the demos at http://localhost:8080/demo/ .
To run the node demos, run them directly (requires Node 11+):
$ node --experimental-worker ./node-simple.js
Because the build process is completely Dockerized, Docker is required for building webm-wasm.
$ npm install
$ npx napa
$ npm run build
Apache 2.0