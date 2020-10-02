webm-wasm lets you create webm videos in JavaScript via WebAssembly. The library consumes raw RGBA32 buffers (4 bytes per pixel) and turns them into a webm video with the given framerate and quality. This makes it compatible out-of-the-box with ImageData from a <canvas> . With realtime mode you can also use webm-wasm for streaming webm videos.

Works in all major browsers (although Safari can’t play webm 🐼).

The wasm module was created by emscripten’ing libvpx, libwebm and libyuv.

$ npm install

Note: This is a proof-of-concept and not a production-grade library.

Usage

webm-wasm runs in a worker by default. It works on the web and in in Node, although you need Node 11+ with the --experimental-worker flag.

Quickstart

const worker = new Worker( "webm-worker.js" ); worker.postMessage( "./webm-wasm.wasm" ); await nextMessage(worker); worker.postMessage({ width : 512 , height : 512 }); while (hasNextFrame()) { const buffer = getFrame(); worker.postMessage(buffer, [buffer]); } worker.postMessage( null ); const webm = await nextMessage(worker); worker.terminate();

(You can find an implementation of nextMessage() in src/worker/webm-worker.js )

Constructor options

width (default: 300 ): Width of the video

(default: ): Width of the video height (default: 150 ): Height of the video

(default: ): Height of the video timebaseNum (default: 1 ): Numerator of the fraction for the length of a frame

(default: ): Numerator of the fraction for the length of a frame timebaseDen (default: 30 ): Denominator of the fraction for the length of a frame

(default: ): Denominator of the fraction for the length of a frame bitrate (default: 200 ): Bitrate in kbps

(default: ): Bitrate in kbps realtime (default: false ): Prioritize encoding speed over compression ratio and quality. With realtime mode turned off the worker will send a single ArrayBuffer containing the entire webm video file once input stream has ended. With realtime mode turned on the worker will send an ArrayBuffer in regular intervals.

From a CDN

Worker code can’t be loaded from another origin directly, even when the source is CORS-enabled. It is, however, still possible to load webm-wasm from a CDN like unpkg.com with a little workaround:

const buffer = await fetch( "https://unpkg.com/webm-wasm@<version>/dist/webm-worker.js" ).then( r => r.arrayBuffer()); const worker = new Worker( URL.createObjectURL( new Blob([buffer], { type : "text/javascript" })) ); worker.postMessage( "https://unpkg.com/webm-wasm@<version>/dist/webm-wasm.wasm" );

WebAssembly

If you just want to use the WebAssembly module directly, you can grab webm-wasm.wasm as well as the the Emscripten glue code webm-wasm.js .

The WebAssembly module exposes a C++ class via embind:

class WebmEncoder { public : WebmEncoder( int timebase_num, int timebase_den, unsigned int width , unsigned int height , unsigned int bitrate, bool realtime, val cb); bool addRGBAFrame ( std :: string rgba) ; bool finalize () ; std :: string lastError () ; }

Experimental: TransformStreams

Transferable Streams are behind the “Experimental Web Platform Features” flag in Chrome Canary. The alternative webm-transformstreamworker.js makes use of them to expose the webm encoder. Take a look at the demos to see the usage.

Demos

To run the web demos, start the webserver using

npm run serve

You'll find the demos at http://localhost:8080/demo/ .

To run the node demos, run them directly (requires Node 11+):

$ node

Building

Because the build process is completely Dockerized, Docker is required for building webm-wasm.

npm install npx napa npm run build

Apache 2.0