GPU accelerated Javascript. Numerical computing in your browser with performance comparable to native.

Currently includes hundreds of unit tests, which verify correctness on hundreds of millions of data points.

Operations

Our focus is on numerical operations useful for neural networks and machine learning. So far, we've got 32-bit versions of each of these:

sscal - Matrix (and Vector) Scale (with addition)

sgemm - Matrix Multiply

sdwns - Matrix (and Image) Downsample (for Max Pooling)

sclmp - Matrix clamp (for ReLU)

Don't see what you need? Give a 👍 to an existing issue or create a new one!

Usage

First, include the weblas.js file (from a release or the dist directory).

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "weblas.js" > </ script >

Then use it like this.

< script > var height_A = 1024 , width_A = 1024 , height_B = 1024 , width_B = 1024 ; var A = new Float32Array (height_A * width_A); var B = new Float32Array (height_B * width_B); var M = height_A, N = width_B, K = height_B; var alpha = 1.0 ; var beta = 0.0 ; var C = new Float32Array (width_B) result = weblas.sgemm(M, N, K, alpha, A, B, beta, C); </ script >

Pipeline Mode

Pipeline mode gives (sometimes very large) increases in performance by leaving data in GPU memory. A demo illustrating performance on a deep neural net can be found here.

Here's a basic example:

var t0 = new weblas.pipeline.Tensor([M, K], data0); var t1 = new weblas.pipeline.Tensor([N, K], weblas.util.transpose(K, N, data1)); var t2 = new weblas.pipeline.Tensor([ 1 , N], data2); var alpha = 1.0 ; var beta = 0.5 ; var t3 = weblas.pipeline.sgemm(alpha, t0, t1, beta, t2); var result = t3.transfer();

More information can be found on the wiki Pipeline page.

Testing

Unit tests and benchmarks both require browserify and testling .

Install with:

npm install -g browserify npm install -g testling

Unit Tests

All operations have unit test coverage. Unit tests use data generated outside the browser (to verify correctness). Generating the data requires python and the modules in requirements.txt .

With pip installed run:

pip install -r requirements .txt

Then, to generate the data, run:

npm run data

Then, run the unit tests with:

npm test

OS Setup

If the tests won't run, try this (it restores the default npm browser setting)

OSX

npm config set browser open

Linux

npm config set browser xdg- open

Windows

npm config set browser start

Benchmarks

After installing browserify and testling , run the benchmarks with:

npm run benchmark

results

weblas@0.9.1

TAP version 13 ok 1 sgemm: 128x128 . 128x128 ok 2 sgemm: 128x256 . 256x128 ok 3 sgemm: 256x256 . 256x256 ok 4 sgemm: 512x256 . 256x512 ok 5 sgemm: 256x512 . 512x256 ok 6 sgemm: 512x512 . 512x512 ok 7 sgemm: 513x513 . 513x513 ok 8 sgemm: 1024x512 . 512x1024 ok 9 sgemm: 512x1024 . 1024x512 ok 10 sgemm: 1024x1024 . 1024x1024 ok 11 sgemm: 2048x2048 . 2048x2048 1 ..11

more information about benchmarks (including test configuration) can be found on the wiki.

Donations

Want to see more happen here? Contribute on