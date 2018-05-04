Micron.JS is a micro interaction library which can be used to add Interactions to different DOM Elements. Micron.JS animates an element using CSS power and the interactive behaviours are controlled by JavaScript.
Micron.JS is easy to adapt and can bring interactions to life using html5 data attributes or a chain of JavaScript methods.
To get started with Micron.JS, you need to include both
micron.min.css (which have all ready to use interaction animations) and
micron.min.js
If you don't need all the available interactions, you can simply include the respective `.min.css` file only.
Compiled CSS and JavaScript minified files can be directly linked from UNPKG CDN or Micron.JS can be included within your workflow using your favorite package managers as well.
Include both the Micron CSS and JavaScript files in the header section of your document.
<link href="https://unpkg.com/webkul-micron@1.1.6/dist/css/micron.min.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webkul-micron@1.1.6/dist/script/micron.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
You can use either npm or bower to get the Micron.JS package.
Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with npm -
npm install webkul-micron
Load the package with the code below:
const micron = require('webkul-micron');
Copy and Paste the command below in your terminal to get package with bower -
bower install webkul-micron
Micron JS is very easy and quick to use.
Add the
data-micron="interaction" attribute to the respective element and Voila! you are already there.
Example Code
<a href="#!" class="button" data-micron="bounce">Label</a>
Micron Interactions defaults to ".45" seconds. Add the data-micron-duration="number" attribute to control the duration of the defined interaction.
Example Code
<a href="#!" class="button" data-micron="bounce" data-micron-duration=".95">Label</a>
Micron Interactions defaults to "ease-in-out". Add the data-micron-timing="@type" attribute to control the easing of the defined interaction.
For now,
@type only supports the easings mentioned below-
linear
ease-in
ease-out
ease-in-out
Example Code
<a href="#!" class="button" data-micron="bounce" data-micron-timing="ease-in">Label</a>
Add
data-micron-bind="true" &
data-micron-id="name" to the defined triggering element, and interaction will be applied to the element which reference to the defined id attribute.
Example Code
<a href="#!" class="button" data-micron="bounce" data-micron-bind="true" data-micron-id="me">Label</a>
<a href="#!" class="button" id="me">Binded</a>
Call micron chained methods to apply interactions to any DOM Element, right in your custom block of JavaScript Code.
micron.getEle("").interaction("").duration("").timing("");
Pass an argument with
selector name which can either be id or a class to
getEle() method.
Pass an argument with
interaction name to
interaction() method.
Pass an argument which is a
number to
duration() method.
Pass an argument with
type of ease to
timing() method.
Example Code
function myFunc(){
micron.getEle("#me").interaction("bounce").duration(".45").timing("ease-out");
}
//Call Interaction
myFunc();
Currently, Micron.JS supports the interactions mentioned below, head back to the homepage to see all interactions in the real action.
data-micron="shake"
data-micron="fade"
data-micron="jelly"
data-micron="bounce"
data-micron="tada"
data-micron="groove"
data-micron="swing"
data-micron="squeeze"
data-micron="flicker"
data-micron="jerk"
data-micron="blink"
data-micron="pop"
You can even add your very own css interaction to Micron.JS.
First include the code mentioned below in your css file.
.mjs-linear{animation-timing-function:cubic-bezier(0,0,1,1)}.mjs-ease-in{animation-timing-function:cubic-bezier(.4,0,1,1)}.mjs-ease-out{animation-timing-function:cubic-bezier(0,0,.2,1)}.mjs-ease-in-out{animation-timing-function:cubic-bezier(.4,0,.2,1)}
Create a class with
.mjs- prefix. Call the keyframe css animation inside it. Use the interaction with your
class name without
.mjs- prefix.
Example Code
/*Define a Class*/
.mjs-custom{
animation: custom-action;
}
@keyframes custom-action{
from { . . . }
to { . . . }
}
Now use interaction with
data-micron="custom"
