⚠️ deprecated - another solution is coming soon
Pilot webkitgtk from Node.js with a simple API.
Also offers a command-line REPL, able to display (or not) the
current window, output pdf or png, see
webkitgtk --help,
and several example calls in examples/repl.sh.
Falls back to jsdom if the module cannot be compiled (with obvious limitations like inability to render the DOM nor output png or pdf).
Typically, express-dom can run on webkitgtk's jsdom mode - developers can work on other platforms where jsdom builds fine.
this module uses only system-installed, shared libraries it doesn't embed static libraries, meaning it plugs very nicely into system-installed libraries.
Node.js LTS and Current.
The API has two styles:
For convenience, the returned promises have bound methods once, on, when.
These calls will output pdf/png version of fully loaded pages (see documentation below about idle event).
Pdf output from cli:
webkitgtk --pdf test.pdf \
--paper 210x297 \
--margins 20,20,20,20 \
--unit mm \
http://google.fr
Png output from cli:
webkitgtk --png test.png http://nasa.gov
var WebKit = require('webkitgtk');
var fs = require('fs');
// optional, if nothing is set, defaults to :0
var displayOpts = {
width: 1024,
height: 768,
display: "99"
};
// old-style creation
var view = new WebKit();
view.init(displayOpts).then(function() {
view.load(uri, {
style: fs.readFileSync('css/png.css') // useful stylesheet for snapshots
})
view.when('load', function() {
return this.png('test.png');
});
});
// short-hand can init display and load
WebKit.load(uri, {
display: displayOpts, // optional, defaults to :0
style: fs.readFileSync('css/png.css') // useful stylesheet for snapshots
}).once('idle', function() {
this.png('test.png'); // this is always the created instance in listeners
// ...
});
A facility for choosing/spawning a display using xvfb
// this spawns xvfb instance
// new-style creation
WebKit("1024x768x16:99", function(err, w) {
w.load("http://github.com", function(err) {
w.png('test.png', function(err) {
// done
});
});
});
// this uses a pre-existing display
WebKit(98, function(err, w) {
w.load("http://google.com");
});
// use pre-existing display 0 by default
Webkit(function(err, w) {
w.load("http://webkitgtk.org", function(err) {
w.html(function(err, str) {
console.log(html);
});
});
});
Asynchronous (life) event handlers
WebKit
.load("http://localhost/test", {content: "<html><body></body></html>"})
.when("ready", function(cb) {
this.run(function(className, done) {
setTimeout(function() {
document.body.classList.add(className);
done();
}, 100);
}, 'testClass', cb);
})
.when("ready", function(cb) {
setTimeout(cb, 100);
})
.when("idle", function() {
// promise variant
});
See test/ for more examples.
This module is specifically designed to run 'headless'. Patches are welcome for UI uses, though.
snapshotting service (in combination with 'gm' module)
print to pdf service (in combination with 'gs' module)
static web page rendering
long-running web page as a service with websockets or webrtc communications
gui widgets (since webkitgtk >= 2.7.4, transparent windows are possible), see the github wiki of node-webkitgtk.
WebKitSettings Some settings have different default values: enable-plugins: FALSE enable-html5-database: FALSE enable-html5-local-storage: FALSE enable-java: FALSE enable-page-cache: FALSE enable-offline-web-application-cache: FALSE default-charset: "utf-8" user-agent: backend-specific value
deprecated WebKitSettings aliases: private: enable-private-browsing images: auto-load-images localAccess: allow-file-access-from-file-urls ua: user-agent charset: default-charset
cookies string | [string], default none note that as of webkitgtk 4.3.3 cookies are properly cleared and isolated between views.
width number, 1024
height number, 768 the viewport
allow "all" or "same-origin" or "none" or a RegExp, default "all" A short-hand filter that is run after all other filters. Note that data:uri are discarded by "none" and allowed by "same-origin".
filters
An array of request filters that are run in browser, synchronously.
All filters are called one after another, and each filter can read-write the
following properties on
this:
uri (string)
cancel (boolean)
ignore (boolean)
and has read-only access to
from (string, in case the uri was redirected from another uri)
In particular, a filter can revert the action of a previous filter.
The initial document loading request is not filtered.
A single filter is either a
function() {},
or an array
[function(arg0, ...) {}, arg0, ...], allowing passing
immutable stringyfiable arguments to the filter function.
filter Convenient option to append one filter to the list in opts.filters.
navigation boolean, default false allow navigation within the webview (changing document.location).
dialogs boolean, default false allow display of dialogs.
content string, default null load this content with the given base uri.
script buffer, string or {fn: function(..args) {}, args: [..]}, default null insert script at the beginning of loaded document. args length must match fn function arity.
scripts same as script but an array of them, default []
style string, default null insert user stylesheet
transparent boolean, default false webkitgtk >= 2.7.4 let the background be transparent (or any color set by css on the document)
decorated boolean, default true show window decorations (title bar, scroll bars)
timeout number, default 30000 timeout for load(), in milliseconds
stall
number, default 1000
requests not receiving data for
stall milliseconds are not taken into
account for deciding
idle events.
stallInterval number, default 1000 wait that long before ignoring all setInterval tasks as idle condition. Set to 0 to ignore all.
stallTimeout number, default 100 wait that long before ignoring all setTimeout tasks with timeout > 0 as idle condition. Tasks with 0 timeout will not be ignored, though. Set to 0 to ignore all.
stallFrame number, default 1000 wait that long before ignoring requestAnimationFrames as idle condition. Set to 0 to ignore all.
console
boolean, default false
Send
console events (see below).
Default listener outputs everything and is disabled by registering a custom
listener.
runTimeout
number, default 10000
Async run() calls will timeout and call back after
runTimeout ms.
Sync run() calls, or runev() calls, are not affected.
Can be disabled by setting this param to 0.
init(display) can be called instead of passing an object.
display number for port, or string, (WIDTHxHEIGHTxDEPTH):PORT, default env.DISPLAY checks an X display or framebuffer is listening on that port init(display)
width number, 1024
height number, 768 Framebuffer dimensions
depth number, 32 Framebuffer pixel depth
offscreen boolean, default true By default, nothing is shown on display. Set to false to display a window.
resizing boolean, default false Set to true to allow window.moveTo/resizeTo (and moveBy/resizeBy) to be handed over to the window manager (which might ignore the requests). (New in version 4.8.0)
verbose boolean, default false log client errors and stalled requests, otherwise available as DEBUG=webkitgtk:timeout,webkitgtk:error.
cacheDir string, $user_cache_dir/node-webkitgtk path to webkitgtk cache directory. Changing cacheDir can fail silently if webkitgtk lib is already initialized.
cacheModel string, defaults to browser. none: disables cache completely local: cache optimized for viewing local files browser: the real deal
debug
boolean, default false
shows a real window with a web inspector.
As a commodity, *the inspector must be closed- to get the
idle event fired.
cookiePolicy string, "always", "never", any other string defaults to "no third party".
If width, height, depth options are given, an xvfb instance listening
given display port will be spawned using
headless module.
Wrapping the application with
xvfb-run command line tool is a safe(r) alternative.
If you plan to author html pages for printing, i strongly suggest to set an html document width in pixels equal to the paper width at 144 dpi (example: 1190px for iso_a4 portrait). Also never forget that 1in = 2.54cm = 25.4mm = 72pt = 6pc. See Units
orientation landscape | portrait, default to portrait
paper (string) typical values are iso_a3, iso_a4, iso_a5, iso_b5, na_letter, na_executive, na_legal, see GTK paper size.
paper (object) unit : string, mm|in|pt, default "pt" width : number, default 0 height : number, default 0
margins (number) sets all margins in "pt" units, default 0
margins (string) sets all margins in given units, default 0 and "pt"
margins (object) unit : string, mm|in|pt, default "pt" left, top, right, bottom : number, default 0
All events are on the WebKit instance.
These are lifecycle events:
ready same as document's DOMContentLoaded event
load same as window's load event
idle when all requests (xhr included), timeouts, intervals, animation requests, are finished or timed out (see stall- options).
unload same as window's unload event
These events happen once and in that order.
A new busy event can happen after idle event: it tracks further activity after idling state, caused by any of:
It can be used to track updates done by XHR, or long timeouts executed after page load.
Registering a listener for an event that already happened immediately calls the new listener.
These events can happen at any moment:
error this is what is caught by window.onerror listener(message, url, line, column)
request listener(req) where req.uri, req.headers are read only. The request has already been sent when that event is emitted.
response listener(res) res have read-only properties uri, mime, status, length, filename, headers. res.data(function(err, buf)) fetches the response data.
data listener(res), called as soon as the first chunk of data is received. res have read-only properties uri, mime, status, length, filename, headers, and clength - the length of the received chunk of data.
authenticate listener(request) where request.host, request.port, request.realm are read-only. request.use(username, password) authenticates request.ignore() ignores authentication Both methods can be called later (asynchronously), but at least one of them is supposed to be called if the signal is handled.
navigate
listener(url)
Called when document location changes (not when history state change).
Navigation is permitted or not using
navigation option, not this event.
console (deprecated)
listener(level, ...) where level is 'log', 'error', 'warn' or 'info'.
Remaining arguments are the arguments of the corresponding calls to
console[level] inside the page.
Logging everything that comes out of web pages can be annoying, so this is
disabled by default.
This event is deprecated - use
console load option to enable/disable
console output instead.
crash (since version 4.9.0) When the underlying web view has crashed. It's a good idea to destroy it and use a new one.
new Webkit() creates an unitialized instance upon which init() must be called. WebKit is also an EventEmitter.
WebKit(opts?, cb)
Same as above.
If arguments are given, equals
new WebKit().init(opts, cb).
init(opts?, cb) see parameters described above must be invoked before (pre)load. Callback receives (err, instance).
clearCache() Clear cache of the current instance. Busy on-disk resources won't be cleared, so it's safer to call on an unloaded view. Other running instances sharing the same cache may not be immediately affected.
preload(uri, opts?, cb)
load uri into webview
initial scripts are not run, resources are not loaded.
These options are not effective:
cookies,
script,
allow.
Callback receives (err, instance).
load(uri, opts?, cb) load uri into webview see parameters described above. Callback receives (err, instance).
once(event, listener) the standard synchronous EventEmitter interface
when(event, asyncListener*) Allow queuing asynchronous jobs on an event and before next event. The async listener can have a function length of zero, in which case it is considered to be a thenable; and the method returns the promise. If asyncListener is missing it returns the latest promise. Using promises is the only way to catch errors from previous jobs. Otherwise the callback-style API is assumed.
run(sync-script, param*, cb) any synchronous script text or global function. If it's a function, multiple parameters can be passed, as long as they are serializable.
run(async-script, param*, cb) async-script must be a function with callback as last argument, whose arguments will be passed to cb, as long as they are stringifyable.
runev(async-script, param*, cb)
async-script must be a function, it receives an
emit function as last
argument, which in turn acts as event emitter: each call emits the named event
on current instance, and can be listened using view.on(event, listener).
The listener receives additional arguments as long as they're stringifyable.
Can be used to listen recurring events.
png(writableStream or filename, cb) takes a png snapshot of the whole document right now. If invoked with a filename, save the stream to file. Tip: use custom css to cut portions of the document.
html(cb) get the whole document html, prepended with its doctype, right now. Callback receives (err, str).
pdf(filepath, opts?, cb) print page to file right now see parameters described above.
reset(cb) Stops loading if it was, unregister listeners, allows .load() to be run sooner than when calling unload.
unload(cb) Sets current view to an empty document and uri. Emits 'unload' event.
destroy(cb) does the reverse of init - frees webview and xvfb instance if any. init() can be called again to recover a working instance. destroy must be called after unload to avoid memory leaks.
WebKit.navigator static property, a copy of the currently installed engine.
uri Read-only, get current uri of the web view.
readyState Read-only: empty, "opening", "loading", "interactive", "complete" Before the first call to .load(uri, cb) it is empty, and before cb is called it is opening.
DEBUG=webkitgtk node myscript.js
to print all logs.
In a production environment, it could be useful to set the init option verbose = true or, equivalently, the environment variables DEBUG=webkitgtk:timeout,webkitgtk:error,webkitgtk:warn
This will keep the page running, output console to terminal, and open a gtk window with inspector open:
WebKit({debug: true, verbose: true}, function(err, w) {
w.load(url, {console: true});
});
For debugging of node-webkitgtk itself, please read ./DEBUG.
Update: webkit2gtk >= 2.32 no longer loads those plugins
In webkit2gtk >= 2.4.4, if there are plugins in
/usr/lib/mozilla/plugins
they are initialized (but not necessarily enabled on the WebView),
and that could impact first page load time greatly (seconds !) - especially if
there's a java plugin.
Workaround:
uninstall the plugin, on my dev machine it was
/usr/lib/mozilla/plugins/libjavaplugin.so installed by icedtea.
Linux only.
Compatible with webkitgtk (WebKit2) versions 2.8 and above.
It's usually a better idea to use latest stable webkit2gtk.
These libraries and their development files must be available in usual locations.
Also usual development tools are needed (pkg-config, gcc, and so on).
On debian/jessie, these packages will pull necessary dependencies:
On fedora/21:
On ubuntu/14: try the WebKit team ppa
MIT, see LICENSE file