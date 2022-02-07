⚠️ deprecated - another solution is coming soon

Pilot webkitgtk from Node.js with a simple API.

Also offers a command-line REPL, able to display (or not) the current window, output pdf or png, see webkitgtk --help , and several example calls in examples/repl.sh.

Falls back to jsdom if the module cannot be compiled (with obvious limitations like inability to render the DOM nor output png or pdf).

Typically, express-dom can run on webkitgtk's jsdom mode - developers can work on other platforms where jsdom builds fine.

this module uses only system-installed, shared libraries it doesn't embed static libraries, meaning it plugs very nicely into system-installed libraries.

Node.js compatibility

Node.js LTS and Current.

usage

The API has two styles:

with callbacks, all methods return current instance

without callbacks, all methods return promise

For convenience, the returned promises have bound methods once, on, when.

These calls will output pdf/png version of fully loaded pages (see documentation below about idle event).

Pdf output from cli:

webkitgtk --pdf test.pdf \ --paper 210x297 \ --margins 20,20,20,20 \ --unit mm \ http://google.fr

Png output from cli:

webkitgtk --png test.png http://nasa.gov

var WebKit = require ( 'webkitgtk' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var displayOpts = { width : 1024 , height : 768 , display : "99" }; var view = new WebKit(); view.init(displayOpts).then( function ( ) { view.load(uri, { style : fs.readFileSync( 'css/png.css' ) }) view.when( 'load' , function ( ) { return this .png( 'test.png' ); }); }); WebKit.load(uri, { display : displayOpts, style : fs.readFileSync( 'css/png.css' ) }).once( 'idle' , function ( ) { this .png( 'test.png' ); });

A facility for choosing/spawning a display using xvfb

WebKit( "1024x768x16:99" , function ( err, w ) { w.load( "http://github.com" , function ( err ) { w.png( 'test.png' , function ( err ) { }); }); }); WebKit( 98 , function ( err, w ) { w.load( "http://google.com" ); }); Webkit( function ( err, w ) { w.load( "http://webkitgtk.org" , function ( err ) { w.html( function ( err, str ) { console .log(html); }); }); });

Asynchronous (life) event handlers

WebKit .load( "http://localhost/test" , { content : "<html><body></body></html>" }) .when( "ready" , function ( cb ) { this .run( function ( className, done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { document .body.classList.add(className); done(); }, 100 ); }, 'testClass' , cb); }) .when( "ready" , function ( cb ) { setTimeout(cb, 100 ); }) .when( "idle" , function ( ) { });

See test/ for more examples.

use cases

This module is specifically designed to run 'headless'. Patches are welcome for UI uses, though.

snapshotting service (in combination with 'gm' module)

print to pdf service (in combination with 'gs' module)

static web page rendering

long-running web page as a service with websockets or webrtc communications

gui widgets (since webkitgtk >= 2.7.4, transparent windows are possible), see the github wiki of node-webkitgtk.

load(uri, opts, cb) options

WebKitSettings Some settings have different default values: enable-plugins: FALSE enable-html5-database: FALSE enable-html5-local-storage: FALSE enable-java: FALSE enable-page-cache: FALSE enable-offline-web-application-cache: FALSE default-charset: "utf-8" user-agent: backend-specific value

deprecated WebKitSettings aliases: private: enable-private-browsing images: auto-load-images localAccess: allow-file-access-from-file-urls ua: user-agent charset: default-charset

cookies string | [string], default none note that as of webkitgtk 4.3.3 cookies are properly cleared and isolated between views.

width number, 1024

height number, 768 the viewport

allow "all" or "same-origin" or "none" or a RegExp, default "all" A short-hand filter that is run after all other filters. Note that data:uri are discarded by "none" and allowed by "same-origin".

filters An array of request filters that are run in browser, synchronously. All filters are called one after another, and each filter can read-write the following properties on this : uri (string) cancel (boolean) ignore (boolean) and has read-only access to from (string, in case the uri was redirected from another uri) In particular, a filter can revert the action of a previous filter. The initial document loading request is not filtered. A single filter is either a function() {} , or an array [function(arg0, ...) {}, arg0, ...] , allowing passing immutable stringyfiable arguments to the filter function.

filter Convenient option to append one filter to the list in opts.filters.

navigation boolean, default false allow navigation within the webview (changing document.location).

dialogs boolean, default false allow display of dialogs.

content string, default null load this content with the given base uri.

script buffer, string or {fn: function(..args) {}, args: [..]}, default null insert script at the beginning of loaded document. args length must match fn function arity.

scripts same as script but an array of them, default []

style string, default null insert user stylesheet

transparent boolean, default false webkitgtk >= 2.7.4 let the background be transparent (or any color set by css on the document)

decorated boolean, default true show window decorations (title bar, scroll bars)

timeout number, default 30000 timeout for load(), in milliseconds

stall number, default 1000 requests not receiving data for stall milliseconds are not taken into account for deciding idle events.

stallInterval number, default 1000 wait that long before ignoring all setInterval tasks as idle condition. Set to 0 to ignore all.

stallTimeout number, default 100 wait that long before ignoring all setTimeout tasks with timeout > 0 as idle condition. Tasks with 0 timeout will not be ignored, though. Set to 0 to ignore all.

stallFrame number, default 1000 wait that long before ignoring requestAnimationFrames as idle condition. Set to 0 to ignore all.

console boolean, default false Send console events (see below). Default listener outputs everything and is disabled by registering a custom listener.

runTimeout number, default 10000 Async run() calls will timeout and call back after runTimeout ms. Sync run() calls, or runev() calls, are not affected. Can be disabled by setting this param to 0.

init(opts, cb) options

init(display) can be called instead of passing an object.

display number for port, or string, (WIDTHxHEIGHTxDEPTH):PORT, default env.DISPLAY checks an X display or framebuffer is listening on that port init(display)

width number, 1024

height number, 768 Framebuffer dimensions

depth number, 32 Framebuffer pixel depth

offscreen boolean, default true By default, nothing is shown on display. Set to false to display a window.

resizing boolean, default false Set to true to allow window.moveTo/resizeTo (and moveBy/resizeBy) to be handed over to the window manager (which might ignore the requests). (New in version 4.8.0)

verbose boolean, default false log client errors and stalled requests, otherwise available as DEBUG=webkitgtk:timeout,webkitgtk:error.

cacheDir string, $user_cache_dir/node-webkitgtk path to webkitgtk cache directory. Changing cacheDir can fail silently if webkitgtk lib is already initialized.

cacheModel string, defaults to browser. none: disables cache completely local: cache optimized for viewing local files browser: the real deal

debug boolean, default false shows a real window with a web inspector. As a commodity, *the inspector must be closed- to get the idle event fired.

cookiePolicy string, "always", "never", any other string defaults to "no third party".

If width, height, depth options are given, an xvfb instance listening given display port will be spawned using headless module. Wrapping the application with xvfb-run command line tool is a safe(r) alternative.

pdf() options

If you plan to author html pages for printing, i strongly suggest to set an html document width in pixels equal to the paper width at 144 dpi (example: 1190px for iso_a4 portrait). Also never forget that 1in = 2.54cm = 25.4mm = 72pt = 6pc. See Units

orientation landscape | portrait, default to portrait

paper (string) typical values are iso_a3, iso_a4, iso_a5, iso_b5, na_letter, na_executive, na_legal, see GTK paper size.

paper (object) unit : string, mm|in|pt, default "pt" width : number, default 0 height : number, default 0

margins (number) sets all margins in "pt" units, default 0

margins (string) sets all margins in given units, default 0 and "pt"

margins (object) unit : string, mm|in|pt, default "pt" left, top, right, bottom : number, default 0

events

All events are on the WebKit instance.

These are lifecycle events:

ready same as document's DOMContentLoaded event

load same as window's load event

idle when all requests (xhr included), timeouts, intervals, animation requests, are finished or timed out (see stall- options).

unload same as window's unload event

These events happen once and in that order.

A new busy event can happen after idle event: it tracks further activity after idling state, caused by any of:

setTimeout is finished or cleared

setInterval is finished or cleared

xhr is finished or aborted

animationFrame is finished or cancelled

a websocket emits a message

It can be used to track updates done by XHR, or long timeouts executed after page load.

Registering a listener for an event that already happened immediately calls the new listener.

These events can happen at any moment:

error this is what is caught by window.onerror listener(message, url, line, column)

request listener(req) where req.uri, req.headers are read only. The request has already been sent when that event is emitted.

response listener(res) res have read-only properties uri, mime, status, length, filename, headers. res.data(function(err, buf)) fetches the response data.

data listener(res), called as soon as the first chunk of data is received. res have read-only properties uri, mime, status, length, filename, headers, and clength - the length of the received chunk of data.

authenticate listener(request) where request.host, request.port, request.realm are read-only. request.use(username, password) authenticates request.ignore() ignores authentication Both methods can be called later (asynchronously), but at least one of them is supposed to be called if the signal is handled.

navigate listener(url) Called when document location changes (not when history state change). Navigation is permitted or not using navigation option, not this event.

console (deprecated) listener(level, ...) where level is 'log', 'error', 'warn' or 'info'. Remaining arguments are the arguments of the corresponding calls to console[level] inside the page. Logging everything that comes out of web pages can be annoying, so this is disabled by default. This event is deprecated - use console load option to enable/disable console output instead.

crash (since version 4.9.0) When the underlying web view has crashed. It's a good idea to destroy it and use a new one.

methods

new Webkit() creates an unitialized instance upon which init() must be called. WebKit is also an EventEmitter.

WebKit(opts?, cb) Same as above. If arguments are given, equals new WebKit().init(opts, cb) .

init(opts?, cb) see parameters described above must be invoked before (pre)load. Callback receives (err, instance).

clearCache() Clear cache of the current instance. Busy on-disk resources won't be cleared, so it's safer to call on an unloaded view. Other running instances sharing the same cache may not be immediately affected.

preload(uri, opts?, cb) load uri into webview initial scripts are not run, resources are not loaded. These options are not effective: cookies , script , allow . Callback receives (err, instance).

load(uri, opts?, cb) load uri into webview see parameters described above. Callback receives (err, instance).

once(event, listener) the standard synchronous EventEmitter interface

when(event, asyncListener*) Allow queuing asynchronous jobs on an event and before next event. The async listener can have a function length of zero, in which case it is considered to be a thenable; and the method returns the promise. If asyncListener is missing it returns the latest promise. Using promises is the only way to catch errors from previous jobs. Otherwise the callback-style API is assumed.

run(sync-script, param*, cb) any synchronous script text or global function. If it's a function, multiple parameters can be passed, as long as they are serializable.

run(async-script, param*, cb) async-script must be a function with callback as last argument, whose arguments will be passed to cb, as long as they are stringifyable.

runev(async-script, param*, cb) async-script must be a function, it receives an emit function as last argument, which in turn acts as event emitter: each call emits the named event on current instance, and can be listened using view.on(event, listener). The listener receives additional arguments as long as they're stringifyable. Can be used to listen recurring events.

png(writableStream or filename, cb) takes a png snapshot of the whole document right now. If invoked with a filename, save the stream to file. Tip: use custom css to cut portions of the document.

html(cb) get the whole document html, prepended with its doctype, right now. Callback receives (err, str).

pdf(filepath, opts?, cb) print page to file right now see parameters described above.

reset(cb) Stops loading if it was, unregister listeners, allows .load() to be run sooner than when calling unload.

unload(cb) Sets current view to an empty document and uri. Emits 'unload' event.

destroy(cb) does the reverse of init - frees webview and xvfb instance if any. init() can be called again to recover a working instance. destroy must be called after unload to avoid memory leaks.

properties

WebKit.navigator static property, a copy of the currently installed engine.

uri Read-only, get current uri of the web view.

readyState Read-only: empty, "opening", "loading", "interactive", "complete" Before the first call to .load(uri, cb) it is empty, and before cb is called it is opening.

debugging

DEBUG=webkitgtk node myscript.js to print all logs.

In a production environment, it could be useful to set the init option verbose = true or, equivalently, the environment variables DEBUG=webkitgtk:timeout,webkitgtk:error,webkitgtk:warn

This will keep the page running, output console to terminal, and open a gtk window with inspector open:

WebKit({ debug : true , verbose : true }, function ( err, w ) { w.load(url, { console : true }); });

For debugging of node-webkitgtk itself, please read ./DEBUG.

about plugins

Update: webkit2gtk >= 2.32 no longer loads those plugins

In webkit2gtk >= 2.4.4, if there are plugins in /usr/lib/mozilla/plugins they are initialized (but not necessarily enabled on the WebView), and that could impact first page load time greatly (seconds !) - especially if there's a java plugin.

Workaround: uninstall the plugin, on my dev machine it was /usr/lib/mozilla/plugins/libjavaplugin.so installed by icedtea.

install

Linux only.

Compatible with webkitgtk (WebKit2) versions 2.8 and above.

It's usually a better idea to use latest stable webkit2gtk.

These libraries and their development files must be available in usual locations.

webkit2gtk-3.0 (2.4.x), for node-webkitgtk 1.2.x

webkit2gtk-4.0 (>= 2.8.x), for node-webkitgtk >= 1.3.0

glib-2.0

gtk+-3.0

libsoup2.4

Also usual development tools are needed (pkg-config, gcc, and so on).

On debian/jessie, these packages will pull necessary dependencies:

nodejs

npm

libwebkit2gtk-3.0-dev (2.4.x), for node-webkitgtk 1.2.x

libwebkit2gtk-4.0-dev (>= 2.8.x), for node-webkitgtk >= 1.3.0

On fedora/21:

nodejs

npm

webkitgtk4-devel

On ubuntu/14: try the WebKit team ppa

License

MIT, see LICENSE file