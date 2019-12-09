Node Webkit Agent

This module is an implementation of Chrome developer tools protocol. It is still pretty much a work in progress and only heap and CPU profilers are working right now. Help is wanted to finish implementing debugger, networking and console agents as well as a implementing from scratch a flamegraphs agent.

Features

This module allows you to debug and profile remotely your nodejs applications leveraging the following features by re-using the built-in devtools front-end that comes with any webkit-based browsers such as Chrome or Safari.

Remote heap and CPU profiling

More agents are coming.

Installation

npm install webkit-devtools-agent

Usage

From within your Node application, just require the module as usual, and start the agent. For example:

var agent = require ( 'webkit-devtools-agent' ); agent.start()

Once the agent is initiated, use any of the following hosted Devtools UIs to profile your application.

Node v0.6.x: http://c4milo.github.io/node-webkit-agent/19.0.1084.46/inspector.html?host=localhost:9999&page=0

Node v0.8.x and v0.10.x: http://c4milo.github.io/node-webkit-agent/26.0.1410.65/inspector.html?host=localhost:9999&page=0

You can also change the agent port and binding address where it listen to by setting up the following parameters:

port: The port for the Devtools UI to connect to using websockets. Set to 9999 by default

The port for the Devtools UI to connect to using websockets. Set to by default bind_to: The host or IP address where the websockets service is going to be bound to. Set to 127.0.0.1 by default

The host or IP address where the websockets service is going to be bound to. Set to by default ipc_port: IPC port for internal use. Set to 3333 by default

IPC port for internal use. Set to by default verbose: Whether to log more information or not. Set to false by default

See the example below to understand better how to set these parameters.

Example

A more elaborated example looks like:

var agent = require ( './index' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { console .log( 'boooo' ); res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Hello World

' ); }).listen( 9000 , '127.0.0.1' ); console .log( 'Server running at http://127.0.0.1:9000/ , pid-> ' + process.pid); process.on( 'SIGUSR2' , function ( ) { if (agent.server) { agent.stop(); } else { agent.start({ port : 9999 , bind_to : '0.0.0.0' , ipc_port : 3333 , verbose : true }); } });

ABI compatibility

ABI compatibility breaks between Node v0.6.x and v0.8.x. Therefore, if you switch Node versions you would have to re-install webkit-devtools-agent again. See issue #11.

Screenshots

CPU profiling

Heap Profiling

For detailed information on debugging memory leaks using devtools' heap comparisons (using this module), follow this tutorial.

Happy Debugging!

